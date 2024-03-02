Kholmatov vs Ford live stream: How to watch boxing online, fight card, start time, odds

Otabek Kholmatov vs Raymond Ford for the vacant WBA featherweight title on Saturday night in upstate New York is the main event in world title doubleheader at 126lbs. Both fighters are unbeaten so someone's '0' has got to go — read on for how to watch Kholmatov vs Ford live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Kholmatov vs Ford live streams: TV schedule, dates ► Date: Saturday, March 2

► Venue: Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Verona, New York

► Time: (est. ringwalks) 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 a.m. GMT (Mar. 3) / 3:30 p.m. AEDT (Mar. 3)

• U.S. — ESPN Plus

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Kholmatov is a decorated amateur who only turned pro in 2021. A hard-hitting southpaw who has stopped all bar one of his 11 opponents, the 25-year-old dropped Brit Thomas Patrick Ward three times last time out to win a fifth-round knockout and is an avoided fighter by big names for a reason.

Another leftie, Ford will have to evade his Uzbek opponent's heavy hands if he's to pull off the upset in what is the first world title fight for both men.

This is the second of a featherweight world title doubleheader show from Verona, New York. Luis Alberto Lopez vs Reiya Abe for the Mexican's IBF strap is the co-feature and promises to be another banger. Lopez vs Abe is available to live stream for free on Azteca 7, but the other fights are all pay-TV.

Here's everything you need to watch the Kholmatov vs Ford live stream, including live streams from around the world.

Watch Kholmatov vs Ford live streams in the U.S.

Boxing fans in the U.S. can catch the WBA featherweight world title fight live stream between Otabek Kholmatov vs Raymond Ford on ESPN Plus.

It's $10.99 per month for the basic package or you can save over 15% by signing up for a year for $109.99. That brings access to more boxing, MLB, NHL, golf, lacrosse and even UFC if you're happy to add the occasional PPV fee.

ESPN Plus also is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $24.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, the best Hulu shows such as The Dropout and 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia', as well as the Disney Plus library of classic Disney and Star Wars content.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Kholmatov vs Ford live streams by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Kholmatov vs Ford live streams from anywhere

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, an American who's currently in the U.K. could watch Kholmatov vs Ford on ESPN Plus, even though they're not in the U.S..

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices, and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Safety, speed, and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, such as Sling, Fubo or ESPN Plus, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ESPN Plus, as you usually would back in the States, and watch the Kholmatov vs Ford live stream.

Kholmatov vs Ford live streams by country

How to watch the Kholmatov vs Ford live streams in the U.K.

Sky Sports is broadcasting the Kholmatov vs Ford live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The fight will be shown on Sky Sports Action.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.98 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Kholmatov vs Ford live streams by country live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Watch the Kholmatov vs Ford live streams in Canada

One of the cheapest Kholmatov vs Ford live stream options can be found in Canada, where the fight is being shown on TSN Plus.

A subscription starts at CA$8 per month, and the ringwalks for Kholmatov vs Ford are expected from 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT on Saturday.

Not at home right now? Use ExpressVPN or another VPN service to access the live stream from anywhere.

Can you watch Kholmatov vs Ford in Australia?

Unfortunately, as it stands there is no broadcaster for the Kholmatov vs Ford live stream in Australia.

Kayo Sports is a regular for boxing live streams, so you may want to keep an eye out closer to the fight to see if a late deal has been struck.

Remember, if you're traveling Down Under at the minute and want to catch the fight with your regular subscription from abroad, get yourself a VPN to stop yourself being geo-blocked.

Otabek Kholmatov vs Raymond Ford tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Otabek Kholmatov Raymond Ford Nationality Uzbek American Date of birth July 22nd, 1998 March 16th, 1999 Height 5' 7" 5' 7" Reach N/A N/A Total fights 11 15 Record 11-0 (10 KOs) 15-0-1 (7 KOs)

Kholmatov vs Ford Fight card

Otabek Kholmatov vs. Raymond Ford ; For the vacant WBA world featherweight title

; For the vacant WBA world featherweight title Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Reiya Abe; For Lopez's IBF world featherweight title

Brian Norman Jr. vs. Janelson Figueroa Bocachica; Welterweight

Rohan Polanco vs. Tarik Zaina; Welterweight

Troy Isley vs. Marcos Hernandez; Middleweight

Floyd Diaz vs. Edwin Rodriguez; Bantamweight

Brandon Moore vs. Helaman Olguin; Heavyweight

Bryce Mills vs. Gerffred Ngayot; Super lightweight

Nico Ali Walsh vs. Luke Iannuccilli; Middleweight

Kholmatov vs Ford odds

DraftKings has the odds marginally in favor of Kholmatov (-150) to the slight underdog Ford (+120).