Lopez vs Abe live stream: How to watch boxing online for free, fight card, start time, odds

Luis Alberto Lopez vs Reiya Abe for the former's IBF featherweight title is the co-feature of a fascinating night's boxing in upstate New York with a world title doubleheader at 126lbs. Read on for how to watch Lopez vs Abe live streams from anywhere with a VPN, including a free option!

Lopez vs Abe live streams: TV schedule, dates ► Date: Saturday, March 2

► Venue: Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Verona, New York

► Time: (est. ringwalks) 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. GMT (Mar. 3) / 2 p.m. AEDT (Mar. 3)

• FREE LIVE STREAM — Azteca 7 (Mexico)

• U.S. — ESPN Plus

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

Lopez has worked hard to reach the top of the featherweight division. He has gunpowder in his hands and will be looking for a unification bout next if he wins, as expected.

Abe is the taller fighter and will try to use that advantage to box his way to a victory. The 30-year-old Japanese beat former world champion Kiko Martinez in his most recent bout – the best win of his career – and has the skills to cause Lopez some problems. On a six-fight winning streak and the mandatory challenger for Lopez's IBF strap, Abe will make sure this is an absorbing contest.

This isn't the only featherweight world title fight on a mega card from Verona, New York, though. Otabek Kholmatov vs Raymond Ford for the vacant WBA title is the main event but that fight, and the rest of the card, will not be shown on Azteca 7.

Here's everything you need to watch the Lopez vs Abe live stream, including live streams from around the world.

Lopez vs Abe free live streams available in Mexico

Great news, big fight fans – Luis Alberto Lopez vs Reiya Abe will be shown for FREE on the channel Azteca 7 to all those in Mexico.

The fight is expected to get underway at 9 p.m. CST with Mexican Lopez making a third defense of his IBF world title. It's the only fight from a packed card that also includes Otabek Kholmatov vs Raymond Ford available on Azteca 7.

How to watch Lopez vs Abe live streams from anywhere

Lopez vs Abe live streams by country

How to watch the Lopez vs Abe live streams in the U.S.

Boxing fans in the U.S. can catch the IBF featherweight world title fight live stream between Luis Alberto Lopez vs Reiya Abe on ESPN Plus.

It's $10.99 per month for the basic package or you can save over 15% by signing up for a year for $109.99. That brings access to more boxing, MLB, NHL, golf, lacrosse and even UFC if you're happy to add the occasional PPV fee.

ESPN Plus also is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $24.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, the best Hulu shows such as The Dropout and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, as well as the Disney Plus library of classic Disney and Star Wars content.

How to watch the Lopez vs Abe live streams in the U.K.

Sky Sports is broadcasting the Lopez vs Abe live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The fight will be shown on Sky Sports Action.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.98 or month-long access for £34.99.

Watch the Lopez vs Abe live streams in Canada

One of the cheapest Lopez vs Abe live stream options can be found in Canada, where the fight is being shown on TSN Plus.

A subscription starts at CA$8 per month, and the ringwalks for Lopez vs Abe are expected from 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT on Saturday.

Can you watch Lopez vs Abe in Australia?

Unfortunately, as it stands there is no broadcaster for the Lopez vs Abe live stream in Australia.

Kayo Sports is a regular for boxing live streams, so you may want to keep an eye out closer to the fight to see if a late deal has been struck.

Luis Alberto Lopez vs Reiya Abe tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Luis Alberto Lopez Reiya Abe Nationality Mexican Japanese Date of birth August 21st, 1993 March 25th, 1993 Height 5' 4" 5' 7.5" Reach 66.5" N/A Total fights 31 29 Record 29-2 (16 KOs) 25-3-1 (3 KOs)

Loez vs Abe Fight card

Otabek Kholmatov vs. Raymond Ford; For the vacant WBA world featherweight title

Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Reiya Abe ; For Lopez's IBF world featherweight title

; For Lopez's IBF world featherweight title Brian Norman Jr. vs. Janelson Figueroa Bocachica; Welterweight

Rohan Polanco vs. Tarik Zaina; Welterweight

Troy Isley vs. Marcos Hernandez; Middleweight

Floyd Diaz vs. Edwin Rodriguez; Bantamweight

Brandon Moore vs. Helaman Olguin; Heavyweight

Bryce Mills vs. Gerffred Ngayot; Super lightweight

Nico Ali Walsh vs. Luke Iannuccilli; Middleweight

Lopez vs Abe odds

DraftKings has the odds significantly in favor of Lopez (-800) to the big underdog Abe (+500).