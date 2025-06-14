How to watch Canadian Grand Prix 2025 on Servus On (It's free)

Formula 1 heads to North America this weekend and you can watch the Canadian Grand Prix 2025 live from Montreal on Servus On in Austria, streaming for free, until its conclusion on Sunday, 15 June. The service isn't just showing the race either with qualifying and practice sessions also available for viewing on the platform.

The Austrian platform will show every overtake and pit stop as Piastri looks to extend his lead at the top of the Drivers' Championship.



Lance Stroll will also have aspirations of performing well for Aston Martin as he arrives at his home GP.

Can you access Servus On in the U.S., U.K. and Canada? Read on and we'll show you how to watch 2025 Canadian Grand Prix live streams from anywhere with a VPN for FREE.

How to watch 2025 Canadian Grand Prix live streams for free

Formula 1 fans in Austria can watch the 2025 Canadian GP live for FREE on Servus On.

Not got Servus On yet? No worries, all you need to do is access their website or download the app (iOS / Android). Then you'll be good to go - no account creation needed!

What happens if you're outside Austria right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in country for the GP.

We watched the Spanish Grand Prix on the service and the coverage was superb.

How to watch 2025 Canadian Grand Prix live streams from anywhere

Although Servus On is only available to Austrian residents, those who are from the country but visiting the likes of Australia, the U.S. and the U.K. can stream it through the use of VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software sets your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So, it's ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

It is really easy to watch, here's how.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Servus On, you'd select Austria from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Servus On or another streaming service and watch the action.

Servus On Q+A

What does Servus On's coverage of the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix include?

Servus On is the home of F1 for Austrian residents and they will have full coverage of the action, including all the practice sessions, qualifying and the all-important grand prix.

They will also have a host of other races across the season including the British, Italian and Mexican GP's.

It's not just the best place to watch Formula 1 races in 2025 — it also features in-depth tech videos about the cars and highlights if you missed the action.

Remember. Use NordVPN if you're outside Austria on vacation.

Canadian Grand Prix Schedule

Saturday, June 14

Practice 3 – 5.30pm BST / 12.30pm ET

Qualifying – 9pm BST / 4pm ET

Sunday, June 15

Canadian Grand Prix – 7pm BST / 2pm ET

