How to watch Monaco Grand Prix: live stream the F1 race from anywhere for FREE

This weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix is one of the most historic and iconic races of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

Its roll of honour reads like a Who’s Who of Formula 1 champions, and it’s safe to say that this is one race that everybody on the grid will be desperate to win. Of the current crop of drivers, only Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Fernando Alonso and Monaco native Charles Leclerc know what it feels like to take the checkered flag on this most famous of circuits.

Verstappen’s win for Red Bull at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Italy brought him back into contention in the drivers’ championship, with the McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris now both within 22 points ahead. Hamilton’s unexpected fourth place was also good news for Ferrari, as they head to a circuit where the seven-time world champion has three victories to his name. Teammate Leclerc would also love to make it two wins in a row at his home grand prix.

If you want to win in Monaco, you will have to nail qualifying. Five of the last six pole-sitters have gone on to win on the streets of Monte Carlo, and barring a major mistake in the race, Saturday's three-round shootout can determine the outcome.

In this article you can find out how to watch the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix as it happens. You’ll also find all the information you need on the schedule, the location, official race highlights and more.

When is the Monaco GP 2025?

The 2025 Monaco Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, May 25 at 3 p.m. local time at the Circuit de Monaco. That’s 2 p.m BST / 9 a.m. ET.

How to watch the Monaco Grand Prix online

How to watch the Monaco Grand Prix 2025 on TV

In the U.S. the Monaco Grand Prix is one of five races this season that will be available on the ESPN+ streaming service and broadcast network ABC.

ESPN+ subscriptions start at $11.99/month, but if you watch a lot of TV you might also want to check out a bundle bringing together Disney stablemates Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ in one package — prices start at $16.99/month.

Practice and qualifying sessions will be shown across various ESPN platforms over the weekend, as detailed above. You can watch ESPN, ESPN 2 and ABC via Sling in selected regions (you can currently get 50% off your first month) or Fubo (a 7-day free trial is available).

In the U.K., F1 broadcasting rights belong to Sky TV, while the F1 rights holder in Australia is Fox Sports. We have full information on watching F1 on TV here.

Monaco Grand Prix 2025 highlights

Soon after the end of each grand prix, the official Formula 1 YouTube channel puts out a 5-10 minute highlights package from the race.

Alternatively, if you don’t mind waiting a few hours to watch the action the U.K.'s free to watch Channel 4 streaming service hosts an extended highlights program of two-and-a-half hours that then becomes available on demand — Monaco Grand Prix highlights are available from 6.30 p.m. BST on Sunday evening.

To watch that coverage when outside of the U.K., you'll need to use a good VPN — full details below.

Can I watch the Monaco Grand Prix for free?

Can Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc make it two wins from two on his home circuit? (Image credit: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)

Lucky viewers in the following countries can watch the Monaco Grand Prix for free:

Luxembourg:

RTL Zwee keeps you across the action in every single 2025 Formula 1 race.

Belgium:

RTBF provides FREE F1 live streams in Belgium.

Austria:

Servus TV are providing a FREE streaming service to catch all the action from Monte Carlo.

How to watch Monaco Grand Prix 2025 from anywhere without cable

Heading abroad this weekend and blocked from watching the race?

You can still watch your usual Monaco Grand Prix live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software makes your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are — ideal for F1 fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

What time is the Monaco Grand Prix worldwide?

Lights out for the start of the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix is set for 3.00 p.m. local time (CET) on Sunday, May 25. Here are the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix start times in Europe, India, South Africa and other worldwide locations:

6.00 a.m. PT — Pacific Time

8.00 a.m. CT — Central Time

9.00 a.m. ET — Eastern Time

10.00 a.m. BRT — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

2.00 p.m. BST — United Kingdom

3.00 p.m. CET — Central Europe

3.00 p.m. SAST — South Africa

5.00 p.m. GST — Dubai, UAE

6.30 p.m. IST — New Delhi, India

8.00 p.m. WIT — Jakarta, Indonesia

9.00 p.m. CST — Beijing, China

11.00 p.m. AEST — Australia

1.00 a.m. NZST (Monday) — New Zealand

Monaco Grand Prix FAQs

McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will be looking to extend their lead over Max Verstappen in the drivers’ championship. (Image credit: Kym Illman/Getty Images)

So, that's how to watch the Monaco Grand Prix and all the race timings sorted. Now here's some more useful info about the upcoming Formula 1 race.

Monaco Grand Prix 2025 circuit

The Monaco Grand Prix first appeared on the Formula 1 calendar in 1950, and has been a fixture every year since 1955. Watching the drivers negotiate the narrow Mediterranean streets that form the Circuit de Monaco is one of the most iconic sights in motorsport, with the waterfront glamor nearly as enticing as the racing — possibly a good thing, seeing as overtaking is notoriously difficult.

On race day the drivers will complete 78 laps of the 2.08-mile (3.34km) circuit for a total race distance of 161.74 miles (260.29km).

When is the next race? The next race after the Monaco Grand Prix is the Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. It takes place on Sunday, June 1, making it the third F1 race in as many weekends.

Who won the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix? Last year’s Monaco Grand Prix was won by local boy Charles Leclerc, driving for Ferrari. McLaren’s Oscar Piastri came second with Leclerc’s then-teammate Carlos Sainz in third.

What is the lap record at the Monaco Grand Prix? Lewis Hamilton (then driving for Mercedes) holds the record for the fastest ever lap at Monaco, completing the circuit in 1:12.909.

Monaco Grand Prix winners Many of the greatest drivers in the history of Formula One have won the Monaco Grand Prix over the years. Ayrton Senna holds the record with six victories, ahead of Graham Hill and Michael Schumacher with five. Lewis Hamilton’s three checkered flags make him the best of the current crop, though he hasn’t won in Monte Carlo since 2019. Reigning world champion Max Verstappen won in 2021 and 2023.

