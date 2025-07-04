How to watch British Grand Prix 2025 online: live stream F1 race for from anywhere

This weekend’s British Grand Prix live streams mark the halfway stage of the 2025 Formula 1 season and once again much of the focus will be on the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Australian Piastri currently leads the drivers’ championship but the deficit was reduced to just 15 points by teammate Norris after his impressive victory last time out in Austria. The British driver has yet to win in front of his home fans at Silverstone and will be eying consecutive victories for the first time this season.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen will also be chasing a victory to try and revive his title chances after he was knocked out on lap one at the Red Bull Ring after being hit by the Mercedes of Kimi Antonelli. That left the four-time world champion trailing Piastri by 63 points.

Another potential storyline will be whether Lewis Hamilton can extend his remarkable run of 12 consecutive podiums at Silverstone. The Ferrari driver secured a memorable victory at the British GP 12 months ago and was excellent last week as he finished in fourth place.

In this article, you can find out how to watch the 2025 British Grand Prix live streams. You’ll also find all the information you need on the schedule, race start times around the world, track location, history and more.

When is the British GP 2025?

The 2025 British Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, July 6 at 3 p.m. local time at Silverstone. That’s 10 a.m. ET.

How to watch the British Grand Prix online

Can I watch the British Grand Prix for free?

The entire British Grand Prix 2025 is set to be shown absolutely FREE in the U.K. on Channel 4.

If you're visiting the U.S. or Australia from the U.K. right now you can still catch all three days for free. Just use Surfshark and select U.K. and you'll be good to go!

Other select European countries can also watch the 2025 British Grand Prix for free:

Austria:

ServusTV is showing a free live broadcast.

Belgium:

RTBF provides FREE F1 live streams.

How to watch British Grand Prix 2025 with Hulu+Live TV

Exclusive Deal If you're a US resident, you can watch the 2025 British Grand Prix with Hulu+Live TV. This package includes Hulu, Disney Plus and the all important ESPN+ for Formula 1. Prices start from $82.99 per month and you will be able to watch the action live through ABC on Hulu+Live TV. Right now you can make use of their 3-day free trial which will give you to watch the full weekend for free if you time it right after first practice. Outside the States right now? Make sure to use a VPN to access Hulu+Live TV – more on that below.

Live outside the U.S.? We have full information on watching F1 on TV with this guide or we have our short list below:

How to watch British Grand Prix 2025 from anywhere

Away from home this week and blocked from watching the race?

You can still watch your usual Austrian Grand Prix live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software makes your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal for F1 fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is Surfshark. It's the best on the market:

Exclusive deal Surfshark One is great value, and includes an independently certified antivirus software. You get access to a super fast VPN, with protection for an unlimited number of devices, and there's even more protection with Alternative ID. The 2-year plan comes to $2.69 per month ($69.72 up front), plus you get three extra months free and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Disclaimer We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Austrian Grand Prix 2025 highlights

Not long after the completion of each Grand Prix, the official Formula 1 YouTube channel puts out a 5-10 minute highlights package from the race.

To watch that coverage when outside of the U.K., you'll need to use a good VPN — full details above.

What time is the British Grand Prix 2025 worldwide?

Lights out for the start of the 2025 British Grand Prix is set for 3 p.m. local time in Silverstone on Sunday, July 6. Here are the 2025 British Grand Prix start times in Europe, India, South Africa and other worldwide locations:

7 a.m. PST – Pacific Standard Time

8 a.m. MST – Mountain Standard Time

9 a.m. CST – Central Standard Time

10 a.m. EST – Mexico City, Mexico

10 a.m. EST – Eastern Standard Time

12 p.m. BRT – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

3 p.m. BST – United Kingdom

4 p.m. CET – Central Europe

5 p.m. SAST – South Africa

7 p.m. GST – Dubai, UAE

8.30 p.m. IST – New Delhi, India

10 p.m. WIB – Jakarta, Indonesia

11 p.m. CST – Beijing, China

2 a.m. AEDT – Australia (Mon, Jul. 7)

4 a.m. NZDT – New Zealand (Mon, Jul. 7)

British Grand Prix FAQs

So, that's how to watch the British Grand Prix and all the race timings sorted. Now here's some F1 British GP FAQs for everything else you want to know about the upcoming race.

British Grand Prix 2025 circuit

The 2025 British Grand Prix takes place over 52 laps of the 5.891-kilometre Silverstone Circuit on Sunday, July 6.

One of the iconic racing circuits in the world, Silverstone has enjoyed a spot on the Formula 1 calendar — not to mention a place in the heart of motorsport fans — for over 70 years.

Located at the border of Northamptonshire and Buckinghamshire, Silverstone is known for its rich racing history and festival-like atmosphere.

The track is comprised of 18 bends including classic corners such as Luffield, Stowe and Abbey. Hometown hero Lewis Hamilton, winner of the British Grand Prix a record eight times, has a straight named in his honor.

The British Grand Prix starts at 3 p.m. local time and the unpredictable British weather often plays a part in the outcome of the race.

When is the next race? The next Formula 1 race after the British GP is the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps. It takes place on Sunday, July 27.

Who won the 2024 British Grand Prix? Lewis Hamilton secured the victory after a tough tussle with fellow Brits George Russell and Lando Norris. The seven-time world champion held off the challenge of his compatriots to claim a ninth win at Silverstone.

What is the lap record at the British Grand Prix? Dutch driver Max Verstappen set the fastest lap time for the current Silverstone Circuit configuration at the 2020 British Grand Prix. Driving in the Red Bull, he posted a time of 1:27.097.

British Grand Prix winners Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is the most successful driver at the British Grand Prix with a remarkable nine victories. However, he has yet to stand on the podium as a Ferrari driver.