Eschborn-Frankfurt 2024: live stream cycling online

One of only two World Tour races in Germany, the Eschborn-Frankfurt is sticking to the course used last year set over more than 200km with two climbs of the Feldberg and three of the Mammolshainer Stich. It is officially the final classic race of the Spring so read on and we'll show you how to watch Eschborn-Frankfurt 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Eschborn-Frankfurt 2024 live streams: Date, Time, Channels Eschborn-Frankfurt 2024 live streams take place on Wednesday, May 1.

► Start time: 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. BST / 9 p.m. AEST

• FREE STREAMS — Watch on HR (Germany), SBS (Australia)

• USA — FloBikes

• Canada. — FloBikes

• U.K. — Discovery+

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

The 61st edition of this classic German race is held in and to the north west of Frankfurt. It compromises multiple laps of a series of loops around the outskirts of the city. Dominated by two climbs, the first of which is the 11km Feldberg, set on an average gradient of 4.8%, and that is followed 50km later by twin ascents of the shorter but much steeper 2.3km Mammolshain climb.

After, this the race returns once more to the slopes of the Feldberg before a final ascent of the Mammolshain some 40km from the finish line. This large distance to the end should allow gapped riders to re-join the front of the race and form a small group to fight out a sprint finish.

The key protagonists this year are going to be March Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates), Maximilian Schachmann and Emil Herzog both (BORA - hansgrohe), Mathias Vacek (Lidl - Trek) and Laurenz Rex (Intermarché - Wanty).

Read on to see how to catch the action from wherever you live.

FREE Eschborn-Frankfurt 2024 live streams

If you live in Germany, the FREE Eschborn-Frankfurt free live stream is on HR.

Those looking for free coverage with English commentary can use SBS Australia.

But what if you're based in Germany or Australia but aren't at home to catch that free Eschborn-Frankfurt coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Eschborn-Frankfurt 2024 live streams around the world

It's only natural that you might want to watch a 2024 Eschborn-Frankfurt live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when the race is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is NordVPN. It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 60% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a German or Australian service, you'd select Germany or Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to HR, SBS or another streaming service and watch the action.

How to watch 2024 Eschborn-Frankfurt live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2024 Eschborn-Frankfurt on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

And if you're currently out of the U.S. but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore NordVPN set out above.

How to watch Eschborn-Frankfurt 2024 live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Live coverage of Eschborn-Frankfurt will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage will set you back £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports, the Paris Olympic Games, and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP) costs an additional £29.99 per month.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch Eschborn-Frankfurt 2024 live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cycling fans in the Canada can watch the 2024 Eschborn-Frankfurt on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

Eschborn-Frankfurt map 2024