Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live stream sees the early league leaders take on a side struggling to get their season going — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live stream takes place on Saturday, October 5.

► Time: 12:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT / 9:30 p.m. AEST

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling TV or Fubo

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports or Discovery+ Premium

There was concern at how quickly incoming Reds manager Arne Slot could impose his ideas on his new side. The answer is: very quickly. Liverpool have won five of their opening six league games and beat Bologna midweek. Even at this early stage, they seem to be real contenders for the title. Mo Salah is amongst the goals once again and Ryan Gravenbach is starting to really contribute too.

Oliver Glasner impressed when he first took over in South London, getting the Eagles flying. However, with Michael Olise gone, they seem to be struggling this season and go into the weekend in the bottom three. There is plenty of talent in the team, not least Eberechi Eze, but things are not going their way at the moment. Their defeat to struggling Everton last weekend was particularly disappointing.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40/month ($20 for the first month) and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month, though gives you 150+ channels for that investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this EPL game, starting from $40/month. The plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN in select regions. New subscribers often get a discount on their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TNT Sports hosts the Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live stream in the U.K..

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus Premium (£30.99/month) — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment in one place. Or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow your usual Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch a Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$59.97, which means you'll pay $19.99 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$225 (that's CAN$18.75 per month)

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Crystal Palace vs Liverpool game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year.

Prefer to watch on TV? This game will be broadcast live on Sky Sport Premier League.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

