Cavaliers vs Hornets live stream: How to watch NBA game online from anywhere

The Cavaliers vs Hornets live stream is a huge game for Charlotte, who have just six wins to their name with a quarter of the season gone. The Eastern Conference leaders aren't ideal opponents by any stretch, but their star has faded just a little of late — you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

Cavaliers vs Hornets live stream, date, time and channels The Cavaliers vs Hornets live stream takes place on Saturday, December 7.

► Time: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT / 5 a.m. AEDT (Sunday)

• FREE STREAM — Watch on RTBF (Belgium)

• FREE STREAM — Watch on TV4 Play (Sweden)

• U.S. — NBA League Pass (via Sling or Fubo)

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

If there's a blueprint for beating the Cavs, the Hawks might just have it. Cleveland fell to their second and third defeats of the season last week, and while they bounced back in style by avenging their loss to the Celtics, it was a mini-sequence of results that offers hope to the rest of the conference.

If the Cavs have one glaring weakness it's their propensity to concede corner 3-pointers, and they allowed far too many of them across those two defeats. The Hornets' task has, however, been made that much harder by LaMelo Ball's injury.

There's also the small matter of Donovan Mitchell, who's made the Cavaliers the clutch team in the NBA this season. Here's how to watch Cavaliers vs Hornets live streams online and from anywhere in the world.

FREE Cavaliers vs Hornets live streams

If you're fortunate enough to live in Belgium or Sweden, you can enjoy free Cavaliers vs Hornets coverage. That's because the game is being shown on free-to-air RTBF and TV4 Play, respectively.

But what if you're based in either of those countries but aren't at home to catch that free Cavaliers vs Hornets stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch the game for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it using a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch Cavaliers vs Hornets from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're away in the U.S. and want to view your usual Belgian service, you'd select Belgium from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to RTBF and watch the Cavaliers vs Hornets live stream.

How to watch Cavaliers vs Hornets in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Basketball fans in the U.S. will need NBA League Pass to watch the Cavaliers vs Hornets game.

A subscription to NBA League Pass starts at $16.99 per month or $109.99 per year. Alternatively, you can get it through most cable packages, as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream. Of these options, we recommend Sling and Fubo.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start at $40 a month ($20 for your first month). The Sling Blue plan comes with 40-plus channels, including NBC (selected cities) and USA. The Sling Orange plan carries the ESPN channels. Either way, you'll need the $11 Sports Extra add-on to get NBA League Pass.

If you love sports, you should check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including FS1, ESPN and USA. Prices start at $79.99, after the trial. You'll need a sports add-on for NBA League Pass.

Get $30 off your first month for a limited time!

How to watch Cavaliers vs Hornets live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cavaliers vs Hornets is being shown on TSN in Canada.

If you already get TSN through your cable provider, you'll be able to watch the game through its TSN Go app. If you don't have cable, you could try TSN+ instead, which provides access to all TSN has to offer for $8/month or $80/year.

Not in Canada at the moment? Signing up to NordVPN will help you access your streaming service while overseas.

How to watch Cavaliers vs Hornets live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TNT Sports holds the rights to the NBA in the U.K., and the Cavaliers vs Hornets game will be shown on TNT Sports 1.

You can watch TNT Sports online by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to TNT Sports or Discovery+ Premium, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch Cavaliers vs Hornets live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Australia, the Cavaliers vs Hornets live stream will be shown on NBA League Pass.

A subscription starts at AU$174.99 for the full campaign, or AU$24.99 per month.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your subscriptions from anywhere.

More from Tom's Guide