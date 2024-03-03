Burnley vs Bournemouth live stream: How to watch Premier League game online and on TV

The Burnley vs Bournemouth live stream sees the visitors look to end a poor run of EPL results when they travel to Turf Moor today to face a side who have yet to win a game in 2024 and have conceded 16 goals in their last five games — and you can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN .

► Time: 1 p.m. GMT / 8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. AEDT (Mar. 4)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Things have been going from bad to worse for Vincent Kompany since the start of the year as his Burnley side have yet to win a game in 2024. The Clarets have been struggling all season but performances in recent weeks have hit a new low, with Arsenal running riot a few weeks ago as they won 5-0 before Crystal Palace eased to a 3-0 win last weekend. Josh Brownhill also saw red in that game and will miss the visit of Bournemouth.

While Burnley appear doomed to suffer an immediate return to the Championship, Bournemouth will see the trip to Lancashire as the perfect opportunity to end their own poor run of results. The Cherries have earned plaudits for their style of football under Andoni Iraola but have not won a league game since December 26 and went out of the FA Cup at the hands of Leicester City in midweek. They will hope star striker Dominic Solanke is fit to return after injury and can add to his already impressive haul of 14 Premier League goals.

You won’t want to miss today's Burnley vs Bournemouth live stream. Plus, make sure you don’t tune into all the EPL action by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

How to watch the Burnley vs Bournemouth live stream wherever you are

The Burnley vs Bournemouth live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Burnley vs Bournemouth live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Burnley vs Bournemouth live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads.).

Should you wish to watch on cable, NBC is also showing the match. You can access NBC through Sling (not all areas) and Fubo if you're looking for an OTA cable-cutting solution.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Burnley vs Bournemouth live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start from $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN. New subscribers often get a discount on their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch the Burnley vs Bournemouth live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the Burnley vs Bournemouth live stream in the UK, so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK, you can still follow the Burnley vs Bournemouth live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Burnley vs Bournemouth live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Burnley vs Bournemouth live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$ 24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to make it look as if their streaming device is back in the great white north.

How to watch the Burnley vs Bournemouth live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Burnley vs Bournemouth live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch the Burnley vs Bournemouth live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Burnley vs Bournemouth live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.