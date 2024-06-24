Brazil vs Costa Rica live stream: How to watch Copa America 2024

The Brazil vs Costa Rica live stream sees one of the favourites kick-off their Copa America 2024 campaign. This competition is no stranger to upsets though – and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

Brazil vs Costa Rica live stream, date, time and channels The Brazil vs Costa Rica live stream will take place on Monday, June 24.

• Time: 2 a.m. BST (Jun. 25) / 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 11 a.m. AEST (Jun. 25)

• FREE — Watch free on Azteca Sports (Mexico)

• U.K. — Watch on Premier Sports

• U.S. — Watch on FS1 via via Sling or FuboTV

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The Canary Squad are always one of the main attractions in the Copa America and they will be desperate to reclaim the trophy from arch-rivals Argentina. They are unbeaten in 2024, drawing two and winning two. In Endrick, they have one of the most exciting talents in world football, who has the potential to light up this tournament. As ever, with Brazil, he’s far from the only one.

That is all to say, Costa Rica face a huge challenge. The Ticos have had recent comfortable wins against St Kitts and Nevis, and Grenada in World Cup Qualifiers, but Brazil are a whole other level. With Colombia and Paraguay still to come, this is going to be a tricky group to navigate. Getting off to a good start would be nice.

Make sure you don’t miss a moment of the Brazil vs Costa Rica live stream by checking out our guide on how to watch Copa America 2024.

Where to watch Brazil vs Costa Rica for free

You can watch a free Brazil vs Costa Rica live stream online and on TV in Mexico. TV Azteca (Mexico) are the rights holder with all matches available to stream online on and TV Azteca Sports.

If you’re normally in Mexico but happen to be abroad right now, you won’t miss out if you watch using one of the best VPNs. These allow you to watch your go-to streaming wherever in the world you are. Our favorite is NordVPN.

How to watch Brazil vs Costa Rica from anywhere

If you're not in your home country during Copa America 2024 and are unable to live stream a game from wherever you are, you can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features, too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from Mexico and want to view Azteca Sports as usual, you'd select Mexico from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Azteca Sports and watch Brazil vs Costa Rica for free.

How to watch Brazil vs Costa Rica in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Brazil vs Costa Rica live stream on Fox Sports 1 (FS1). FS1 may be accessible as part of your cable package.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options. Our top pick is Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $45 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including FOX (if you have a local Fox Network on Sling), FS1 and FS2.

Fubo is another option. The Pro Plan costs $79 per month but gives you 121 channels, including FOX, FS1 and FS2, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Copa America 2024 live streams by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, Orange ($40 per month) and Blue ($45 per month). The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including FOX, FS1, ABC and NBC. New subscribers often get a discount on their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including FOX and FS1.

How to watch Brazil vs Costa Rica in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Football fans in the U.K. will need a Premier Sports subscription to watch an Brazil vs Costa Rica live stream. Packages start from £10.99 per month. You can sign up directly with Premier Sports, but you can also subscribe to their channels via Sky TV or Virgin TV.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still follow every single game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Brazil vs Costa Rica in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you're in Canada, you can enjoy a Brazil vs Costa Rica live stream via TSN as part of a cable TV package. However, if you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN for $19.99 per month or you can take an annual pass which cost $199.90 per year.

If you want even more sporting action you can add TSN Plus for an additional $8 a month, or at a discounted annual rate of $80. TSN has yet to confirm if any Copa America 2024 games will require a TSN Plus account. We'll update once we know more.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to TSN , but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Copa America 2024 live stream by using a quality VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch Brazil vs Costa Rica in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussie soccer fans can watch an Brazil vs Costa Rica live stream via Optus Sport. This costs $24.99 AUD per month, or there's an Annual Pass for $199 AUD/year. Optus Sport can accessed via a dedicated mobile app, and it's also on Chromecast and Apple TV.

Not in Australia right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action on Optus Sport as if you were back home. NordVPN is out top pick of the options.

Can you watch Brazil vs Costa Rica in New Zealand?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There are no listings for the Copa America 2024 in New Zealand at the time of writing but we'll keep you updated if the broadcast rights get picked up.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide