Blackburn vs Wrexham: How to watch FA Cup fourth round game online

The Blackburn vs Wrexham live stream serves up the first meeting between these storied clubs in more than 40 years. Progressing past the FA Cup fourth round clash would be huge for both of them, and you can watch it FREE from anywhere with a VPN.

Blackburn vs Wrexham live stream, date, time, channels The Blackburn vs Wrexham live stream takes place on Monday, January 29.

► Time: 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT / 6:30 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 30)

• FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• U.S. — ESPN Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The much-publicized purchase of Wrexham AFC in 2020 by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney has set Phil Parkinson’s Red Dragons on the path to fame and fortune, with the hit series "Welcome to Wrexham" turning journeyman lower league footballers into genuine household names overnight.

As one of the founding members of the Football League, Blackburn Rovers have a bit of history themselves. The six-time FA Cup winners and former Premier League champions brushed aside Cambridge United 5-2 in the last round, and will have their tails up for Monday’s clash with the League Two high-flyers, who punched their ticket with a 1-0 victory over Shrewsbury.

This is the first competitive meeting between the two sides since the 1981/82 season, with both teams fancying their chances of advancing to the fifth round, and a £120,000 incentive sweetening the deal.

You'll want to tune in to see who progresses, so read on as we explain all the ways to get a Blackburn vs Wrexham live stream where you are.

How to watch the Blackburn vs Wrexham live stream for FREE in the U.K.

Football fans in the U.K. can watch Blackburn vs Wrexham for FREE on BBC Wales, and via an online stream available on BBC iPlayer.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't at home for the Blackburn vs Wrexham live stream? Perhaps you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead, and we'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus. Try the 12-month plan for the best value

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer and watch Blackburn vs Wrexham.

How to watch the Blackburn vs Wrexham live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Blackburn vs Wrexham live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN App on a range of devices. While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN+ is available for $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year.

Even better ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $24.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, top Hulu shows like The Dropout and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and the Disney Plus library of classic Disney and Star Wars content.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Blackburn vs Wrexham live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Blackburn vs Wrexham in Canada

Canadians can watch the Blackburn vs Wrexham live stream on Sportsnet which has exclusive rights to FA Cup soccer in Canada.

To watch the FA Cup on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Plus, you'll need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This requires a monthly subscription of $34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world, including out-of-market NHL games, Premiership and Super League rugby. There's also an annual subscription that works out at around $20.99 a month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Blackburn vs Wrexham live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Blackburn vs Wrexham live stream in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch Blackburn vs Wrexham and every other FA Cup game live on Paramount Plus. The streaming service costs AU$9.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial, and includes access to MTV and Nickelodeon.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on Paramount Plus, as if you were back home. ExpressVPN is our top pick of the options out there.

How to watch the Blackburn vs Wrexham live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can tune into the Blackburn vs Wrexham live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.