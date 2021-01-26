Thanks to sky-high pricing and inflexible plans, cable TV is fast being replaced by streaming services, and Sling TV is one of the frontrunners.

Offering bargain plans from just $30 a month with DVR and live access to ESPN, CNN, MSNBC, Cartoon Network and tons more, you'll get a wide range of essentials alongside some more unexpected premium channels. If you're outside the US, though, you might be wondering how to watch Sling TV where you are – and that's exactly what we're going to show you here.

Like many cord-cutting services, Sling TV is geo-restricted to the US. While for many this won't be an issue, if you're traveling abroad to Canada or further afield you'll discover that you won't be able to watch your favorite shows on Sling, even though you pay for them. So, here we'll explain exactly how to watch Sling TV anywhere in the world.

How to watch Sling TV in the US

If you're in the US, it couldn't be easier to watch Sling TV.

At home, if you pay for Sling TV you can simply open the app on your Smart TV or streaming device, make sure you're signed in, and get watching.

If you want to stream on your PC, all you need to do is head over to the Sling TV website and sign in. Once you've done that, you'll be able to watch Sling TV in your browser just like you would on your TV. On mobile, you can also download the Sling TV app so you can stream on the move.

If you haven't got a Sling TV subscription, head on over to the Sling TV site to weigh up Sling Orange vs Blue. The Blue package is best for news and general TV, with viewing permitted on up to three devices, while Orange is great for sports fans and families. You can also combine the two and get everything with a $15 discount.

You can also currently claim a three-day free trial, so you can test out the apps to make sure they work for you before committing.

How to watch Sling TV abroad

Things are a little different when you're outside the US.

Like many streaming sites, Sling isn't available outside the US, and if you haven't got an IP address in the States you simply won't be able to access the site, period. We've got a handy workaround that can change all that, though.

If you already pay for Sling TV and you're out of the US, the most efficient way of getting access is to use the best VPN to change your location. All you need to do is select a US VPN server, then head over to the Sling TV website as if you were back home. Then sign in with your details, and get watching.

Our top recommendation is ExpressVPN, thanks to its super simple yet powerful apps, excellent unblocking power, and a great number of server locations worldwide.

So, for example, if you're in Canada visiting family or for work, you won't be able to watch Sling, even though you've paid for it. But, by using ExpressVPN you can select a server in the US and virtually relocate.

Once you've done that you can log in on the website with your details and access everything Sling TV has to offer – even though you're physically located somewhere that the service doesn't cover.

How to sign up to Sling TV outside the US

If you're a US resident (or at least have a US credit card), you can sign up to Sling TV wherever you are in the world.

All you need to do is sign up to ExpressVPN, change your location to the US, and head over to the Sling TV website as usual. Then input your US credit card details and get watching!

Sling TV also offers payments through PayPal, and we've heard reports of this being a cheeky way for those without a US card to get access. All you need to do is connect to a US server and buy a PayPal gift card for Sling TV. Then, when signing up for Sling (with the VPN on, of course), you can redeem the gift card rather than use a US credit card.

Note: Tom's Guide has not tested the PayPal gift card method, but our research suggests it is effective when using a quality VPN.

How to watch Sling TV free

If you've never signed up to Sling TV before and you've got a US credit card to hand, you'll be able to take advantage of Sling TV's three-day FREE trial.

You'll have to enter payment info, but you won't be charged until your trial is finished. If you don't want to carry on, you can just cancel.

You can also do this if you're abroad, but again, you'll need a US credit card. Just fire up your VPN, select a server in the US, and head over to the Sling TV website. You'll be able to sign up and claim your free trial just as if you were back home, and then you can get watching.

How to watch Sling TV on Fire Stick

The Sling TV app is available on the Amazon Appstore, and all you need to do is download it and sign in with your relevant credentials.

Plus, because the Fire Stick is Android based, it supports VPNs. If you want to watch Sling TV on Fire Stick outside the US, check out our guide to the best Fire Stick VPN services available.

How to watch Sling TV on Roku

If you've got a Sling TV subscription, you'll be able to watch it on your Roku, too. All you need to do is add the Sling TV channel on your Roku device, and then input your subscription information.

However, if you want to use a VPN to watch Sling TV on your Roku outside the US, you'll have to install a router VPN. This is because Roku devices don't support VPNs themselves. It's a little more complicated than on a desktop or smartphone, but our top choice ExpressVPN makes it super easy with a dedicated router app and clear walkthroughs.

Why should you use a Sling TV VPN?

The first and most important reason to use a VPN with Sling TV is to get access to the content you pay for anywhere in the world. So, if you're in Europe, Canada, or anywhere else, you can connect to a US server and log in to Sling TV as if you were in your living room.

There's more to it than that, though. If you have a good Internet connection but still find that Sling TV is buffering or playing at a low quality, it could be because you're being subjected to network throttling.

This happens when your ISP detects high-bandwidth usage of your connection and intentionally slows you down to make sure everyone gets a similar speed. High-bandwidth uses include torrenting, gaming, and, of course, streaming HD content.

A VPN anonymizes what you're using your connection for, which means your provider can't tell you're streaming. Subsequently, it can't choose to slow down your connection.

Plus, a VPN gives unrivalled privacy and security for any kind of browsing, so if you want to watch Sling TV abroad as well as keep your personal info safe, a secure VPN is the perfect solution.

What is the best Sling TV VPN?