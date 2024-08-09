This gripping drama series just crashed Prime Video's top 10 — and it's 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

Every now and then, a show comes along that shakes up the streaming world, and "The Serpent Queen" is the latest to do just that. It recently crashed into Prime Video’s top 10 shows, one of the best streaming services that holds plenty of quality entertainment. Even more impressive, it’s sitting at a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes — a rating that’s hard to come by, especially for a historical drama.

With season 2 currently airing, it’s clear why everyone is talking about Catherine de' Medici’s cunning and ruthless rise to power. Samantha Morton, known for her chilling performance as Alpha in "The Walking Dead," takes the main stage once again when portraying the Queen of France.

If you’re in the mood for something gripping, complex and steeped in history, this might just be the show you’ll want to queue up next on Prime Video. Here are more details about "The Serpent Queen" with some insights from critics…

What is 'The Serpent Queen' about?

The Serpent Queen | Official Trailer | STARZ - YouTube Watch On

"The Serpent Queen" is a historical drama series that focuses on the life of Catherine de' Medici (Samantha Morton), one of the most powerful and controversial figures in European history.

The show delves into Catherine's rise from a young, orphaned noblewoman of Italian descent to becoming the Queen of France. It begins with her arrival at the French court as a teenage bride, married off to King Henry II. Despite facing numerous challenges — including a loveless marriage, a foreign court that views her with suspicion and the pressures of producing an heir — Catherine proves to be shrewd, resourceful and ruthless when necessary.

"The Serpent Queen" portrays Catherine not just as a victim of her circumstances but as a master strategist who uses her intelligence, political awareness and sometimes ruthless tactics to survive and eventually wield immense power.

'The Serpent Queen' reviews — critics are seriously impressed

It’s rare for a show to have two seasons with a 100% rating, but "The Serpent Queen" managed to do just that on Rotten Tomatoes .

Fiona Sturges from Financial Times commented on how entertaining this drama is: "With its spicy language and Fleabag-esque glances to camera, this very modern imagining of Catherine’s life is enormous fun."

However, most critics were impressed by Morton’s performance as the titular character. Clint Worthington from RogertEbert said: "When Morton slinks on screen in her dark gowns and arched eyebrows, it’s easy to lose yourself in her enveloping, constricting grip." Meanwhile, Boston Globe’s Matthew Gilbert stated that "Samantha Morton, whose career has brought her from strength to strength, is just right for the role. She doesn’t telegraph evil and occult so much as she gives us a woman doing what she can to survive in a man’s world."

Audiences praised this historical drama for being "refreshingly unique" with "incredible writing and intrigue." Others were more inclined to keep watching for its "witty, dark and well timed humor."

Should you stream 'The Serpent Queen'?

Judging by the reviews and amount of praise from audiences, it definitely seems as though "The Serpent Queen" is worth watching if you love historical fiction. It has plenty of dark humor and enough character development to keep it entertaining and engaging.

Of course, some people have to be in a certain mood or mindset before delving into such a heavy historical drama. If you'd rather watch something more relaxing, check out our guide on the best Netflix comedies to stream right now. We also have a list of the best fantasy shows on Prime Video.

Stream season 1 of "The Serpent Queen" on Prime Video and season 2 with a Starz subscription.