One of the best horror drama movies ever is returning to theaters soon — and it's 98% on Rotten Tomatoes

As someone who regularly streams the best horror movies on Netflix, I always end up going back to indie movies that take horror to a whole new level, and that includes "The Babadook." This spine-tingling drama, which has earned an impressive score on Rotten Tomatoes, is making a return to theaters for its 10th anniversary (and I couldn't be more excited).

For those who haven’t experienced it, "The Babadook" is more than just a horror movie — it's a detailed exploration of grief, motherhood and the terrifying power of the unknown. It will always give me chills, no matter how many times I watch it.

Directed by Jennifer Kent, "The Babadook" tells the story of a widowed mother and her young son as they grapple with the lingering trauma of losing a loved one. The increasing belief in a monster from a mysterious children's book soon leads to disturbing occurrences that blur the line between reality and supernatural horror.

If you’ve never seen it before, or if you're like me and want to relive the haunting experience on the big screen rather than stream it on Netflix, now is your chance. Trust me, this is one movie you really don’t want to miss, and here’s why…

What is 'The Babadook' about?

The Babadook: 10th Anniversary Re-Release Exclusive Trailer (2024) Essie Davis, Noah Wiseman - YouTube Watch On

"The Babadook" is a psychological horror drama that focuses on a widowed mother, Amelia (Essie Davis), and her young son, Samuel (Noah Wiseman), who are struggling with the grief of losing Amelia's husband in a car accident. Samuel begins to exhibit troubling behavior, convinced that a monster from a mysterious children's book, "Mister Babadook," is real and haunting their home.

As Amelia tries to cope with Samuel's increasingly erratic actions, she begins to experience strange and terrifying occurrences herself. The movie has been praised for its ability to explore grief, motherhood and mental illness, as the sinister presence of the Babadook gradually takes a toll on their sanity and relationship.

'The Babadook' is rich with raw emotion

(Image credit: Umbrella Entertainment)

When I watched "The Babadook”, what struck me most wasn't just the fear it instilled, but the raw emotion that coursed through every scene. The movie does an excellent job at diving deep into the complexities of grief and loss, as it captures the overwhelming sorrow and isolation that can accompany the death of a loved one. You can really feel Amelia’s pain on a visceral level — her exhaustion, her struggle to maintain strength and the way she was drowning in her own unresolved grief.

The movie shows how grief can manifest in ways that are both terrifying and heartbreaking. Amelia's relationship with Samuel is fraught with tension, and as the story unfolds, it becomes clear that the Babadook isn't just a monster from a storybook, but a symbol of all the pain and trauma she’s been unable to confront. The emotional weight of her struggles is palpable, making the horror elements even more intense because they’re rooted in something so real and human.

Nowadays, most horror movies use cheap thrillsand basic formulaic storytelling to "scare" audiences. Sometimes that works, but it can make these movies feel the same, and they’re usually forgettable. However, one reason I like "The Babadook" is that it really stands out from the crowd when it comes to telling a story in such a unique and powerful way.

I can’t help but be moved by the way "The Babadook" explores darker themes so honestly. The movie doesn’t shy away from the darker aspects of grief and motherhood either — the moments when Amelia feels trapped, resentful and terrified not just by the Babadook, but by her own feelings. This raw, unfiltered emotion is what makes the movie so powerful. I can promise that watching it, you’ll feel like you’re witnessing something profoundly real, even amid the supernatural terror.

When can you watch 'The Babadook' in theaters?

IFC Films and Iconic Events Releasing are teaming up to bring "The Babadook" back to theaters across the U.S. starting September 19, in celebration of the movie's 10th anniversary. This special re-release will also feature an exclusive Q&A session with writer and director, Jennifer Kent.

This movie is definitely worth seeing on the big screen if you love a good horror, and others think so too. "The Babadook" earned an incredible score of 98% on Rotten Tomatoes upon its release in 2014, with a high audience rating of 72%.

Kristy Puchko from CinemaBlend said: "The Babadook is easily the best horror film of 2014. But bolstered by knockout performances, and a mind-bending narrative beautifully shot and colored, The Babadook is so much more. It's one of the best films of the year." Meanwhile, Grantland's Wesley Morris offered some powerful words: "Sometimes you go to a movie and know from the first image that whoever made it knows what she's doing. You don't need convincing. You're there with her. Jennifer Kent's The Babadook is like that."

If you really want to see this movie but would rather be at home, "The Babadook" is available on Netflix . However, to experience this powerful movie in all its glory, I would highly recommend going to the theaters.

Tickets will go on sale on August 14 before the movie returns to theaters on September 19.