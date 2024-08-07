7 best fantasy shows to stream on Prime Video

Ever since "Game of Thrones" made us fall in love with the fantasy genre all over again, the best streaming services have been desperate to replicate that success with their own flagship fantasy shows. But of all the streamers who have tried, Prime Video's probably done it best.

Amazon's streaming service is home to a stellar range of fantasy originals and library titles that should suit all manner of tastes. Whether you're in the mood for a "Buffy"-style show to binge, an epic fantasy saga to get immersed in, or a silly swords and sorcery caper, Prime Video has you covered with some great entertainment.

In my humble opinion, several of the shows on this list deserve to be held up as some of the best Prime Video shows, period. Here are some of the best fantasy shows on Prime Video that you can stream right now.

'Good Omens'

Based on the Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman novel of the same name, "Good Omens" is a fantasy comedy that revolves chiefly around the demon, Crowley (David Tennant) and the angel, Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), who serve as representatives of Heaven and Hell on Earth.

There, they're desperately trying to prevent Armageddon from taking place, seeing as they've grown fond of their home and their friendship, and set about preventing the coming of the Antichrist, and the end of the world as they know it... much to the chagrin of both sides of the war.

'Grimm'

What if "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" was also a police procedural? Well, that's basically the set-up of "Grimm", an NBC fantasy/crime drama that brings Grimms' Fairy Tales to life in a whole new way.

This fun fantasy/crime drama ran for six seasons between 2011 and 2017 and revolves around modern-day homicide detective, Nick Burkhardt (David Giuntoli) based in Portland, Oregon. Nick discovers that he's a "Grimm", a descendant in a long line of people who are capable of seeing the mythological creatures ("Wesen") who walk among us and are sworn to keep the balance between said Wesen and humanity. Soon, he's doing battle with all manner of fantastical beings, whilst also solving crimes and keeping his identity under wraps.

'Merlin'

"Merlin" is a British fantasy drama that originally ran for five seasons between 2008 and 2012 and one that's remained a firm fan-favorite ever since.

If you're yet to check it out, "Merlin" is a reimagining of classic Arthurian legend. We follow a powerful young Merlin (Colin Morgan) to the kingdom of Camelot. There, he soon discovers that he's meant to use his "gifts" to protect Prince Arthur, though he's forced to do so while hiding his magical powers after King Uther outlaws the practice of magic.

Initially, the pair aren't too taken with one another, but end up forging a firm friendship across their various, action-packed adventures wherein they prepare for their respective destinies.

'My Lady Jane'

"My Lady Jane" is a genre-bending adventure that you simply mustn't miss. While the real Lady Jane Grey is known primarily for being history's "Nine-Day Queen'" (she only sat on the English throne for nine days in 1553), this ahistorical romp is a radical reimagining of her story.

Based on the novel of the same name by Cynthia Hand, Brodi Ashton and Jodi Meadows, this series turns Jane (Emily Bader) into a swashbuckling heroine who is more than capable of saving herself, and who couldn't be less excited about her impending marriage to suave Lord Dudley (Edward Bluemel).

As the series develops, this marriage becomes the least of her worries; Jane ends up caught in a conspiracy to seize the throne and embroiled in a conflict between the shape-shifting denizens of the realm ("Ethians") and "Verities" (regular humans).

'The Legend of Vox Machina'

"The Legend of Vox Machina" is an adult animated fantasy series that revolves around the titular band of rowdy misfits turned heroes-for-hire who rise up to protect their realm from various threats.

The series is an adaptation of stories from the hugely popular Dungeons & Dragons "actual play" series, Critical Role, wherein a group of professional voice actors livestream their D&D game for thousands and thousands of viewers.

The Prime Video fantasy show takes the campaign's thrilling tales and turns them into well-realized, 30-minute fantasy capers that preserve the raucous spirit of the source material. "The Legend of Vox Machina" is a violent, funny adaptation that's perfect for longtime fans and Critical Role newcomers alike.

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'

Look, it might be a divisive pick, but you can't not talk about "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power". The series certainly has its detractors but it remains a gloriously realized trip back to Tolkien's Second Age; Amazon spent a ton of money bringing this chapter of Middle-earth history to life, and it shows.

As with Peter Jackson's lauded trilogy, this is a similarly epic-in-scale adventure that draws from a different chapter in Tolkien's legendarium: the Second Age. Set thousands of years prior to the Fellowship's quest, "The Rings of Power" sees Middle-earth threatened by the return of a powerful evil: the Dark Lord, Sauron.

'The Wheel of Time'

Not content with having one big-budget high fantasy series on the go, Prime Video's also home to an adaptation of Robert Jordan's seminal, incredibly detailed novel saga, "The Wheel of Time".

This high fantasy drama takes us on an epic journey alongside Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike) and a group of seemingly ordinary young people from a small village: Rand, Egwene, Nynaeve, Perrin, and Mat. As a powerful Aes Sedai (sorceress), Moiraine suspects one of them is "The Dragon Reborn", the child of an ancient prophecy who possesses the power to stand against an ancient evil known as The Dark One. After her arrival, our unlikely heroes are thrown into an epic, globetrotting quest that forever changes their lives.

