Prime Video top 10 shows — here are the 3 worth watching now

Whenever I’m in need of a new show to binge, I often find myself scrolling through Prime Video’s top 10 list, hoping to strike gold. It’s a great starting point when you’re not sure what to watch next, but let’s be honest — sometimes those rankings can be hit or miss (even on one of the best streaming services ).

Not everything in the top 10 deserves a spot on your must-watch list, which is why I’ve sifted through the current lineup to pick out three shows that truly stand out. If you're looking for something to dive into right now (that isn’t "The Boys" or "Fallout", as incredible as they are), these are the ones on Prime Video that won’t disappoint.

This is based on the Prime Video top 10 shows as of Friday, August 9.

BEST SHOWS IN THE PRIME VIDEO TOP 10

'Batman: Caped Crusader'

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 1 - Official Trailer | Prime Video | DC - YouTube Watch On

"Batman: Caped Crusader" finally landed on Prime Video at the beginning of this month, and it earned an impressive score from critics. A colleague stated they had been "looking forward to Batman: Caped Crusader for a very long time", and its solid rating of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes proves the wait was totally worth it.

This animated series explores a darker, more noir-inspired version of Gotham City. Bruce Wayne adopts the mantle of Batman, a relentless, brave and mysterious vigilante, dedicated to eradicating crime and preventing the city's downfall. His actions attract new allies and enemies within the Gotham City Police Department and City Hall. "Caped Crusader" is designed to appeal to both long-time Batman fans and newcomers, as it offers a mix of familiar elements and new twists in the world of this beloved superhero.

'From'

From Season 1 Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV - YouTube Watch On

One of my favorite dark thriller shows is back in the top 10, and it deserves to be there. With "From" season 3 releasing in September, it makes sense that people are rewatching the previous seasons for a refresher.

"From" begins with the terrifying premise of a small, seemingly ordinary town that traps anyone who enters. Once inside, there’s no way out, no matter how hard the residents try to escape. The town is surrounded by a dense forest filled with nightmarish creatures that come out after dark, forcing the inhabitants to take desperate measures to survive each night. Season 1 introduces the Matthews family, who stumble upon the town while on a road trip and quickly realize they are stuck like everyone else.

'Troppo'

Troppo | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Troppo" recently crashed the Prime Video top 10 , and it has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes . This crime thriller series follows the story of an ex-cop named Ted Conkaffey (Thomas Jane), who is living in exile in the remote tropics of Far North Queensland, Australia. Ted's life was upended after he was wrongfully accused of a heinous crime, forcing him to leave his old life behind and seek refuge in the wilderness.

The show begins as Ted is reluctantly drawn back into investigative work when he teams up with Amanda Pharrell (Nicole Chamoun), a private investigator with a complicated past of her own. Together, they begin to unravel the mystery of a missing Korean tech mogul, whose disappearance leads them down a dark and twisting path filled with secrets, danger and corruption.

PRIME VIDEO TOP 10 SHOWS RIGHT NOW

1. "Batman: Caped Crusader" (2024)

2. "The Boys" (2019)

3. "Fallout" (2024)

4. "Troppo" (2022)

5. "From" (2022)

6. "Judy Justice" (2021)

7. "Sausage Party: Foodtopia" (2024)

8. "Reacher" (2022)

9. "My Lady Jane" (2024)

10. "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" (2022)