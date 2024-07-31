Prime Video just got the most underrated horror comedy of 2024 — you need to stream this movie now

Normally, I’m not one for comedy movies — my tastes usually lean more towards straight horror or a crime thriller that keeps me constantly engaged. However, there is one movie that was released in theaters earlier this year that I felt like I needed to watch, and that’s "Lisa Frankenstein". To my surprise, it stood out in a way I didn’t expect, and now that it’s available on Prime Video I’m tempted to delve in again.

Directed by Zelda Williams and penned by the ever-witty Diablo Cody, "Lisa Frankenstein" is, without a doubt, the most underrated horror comedy of this year (so far). What sets this movie apart is its unique storyline: a socially awkward teenage girl falls in love with a handsome Victorian corpse, and what follows is a delightful mix of horror, comedy and heartfelt moments.

Nowadays, I feel like it's rare to find a movie that can make you genuinely laugh, cringe and shocked all at once, but "Lisa Frankenstein" manages to do just that. If you haven't seen it yet, here’s why you should watch this horror comedy on one of the best streaming services…

What is 'Lisa Frankenstein' about?

LISA FRANKENSTEIN - Official Trailer [HD] - Only In Theaters February 9 - YouTube Watch On

"Lisa Frankenstein" is set in the nostalgic backdrop of 1989 and follows Lisa (Kathryn Newton), a misunderstood and socially awkward teenager, who visits a cemetery one night and speaks to the grave of a young man who died in 1837 due to being hit by lightning. In a twist of fate, a bolt of lightning strikes his grave, and a charming yet bewildered Victorian-era corpse simply named “The Creature” (Cole Sprouse) comes back to life.

As the two bond (despite him being mute), Lisa attempts to mold him into the perfect undead boyfriend, but this proves difficult when she encounters a series of humorous and chaotic events. For example, Lisa must find him new body parts in order for him to look alive and normal. This means taking those body parts from other people…

The movie is characterized by its funny dialogue, a hallmark of Diablo Cody's writing, and its playful homage to classic "Frankenstein" lore. If you like elements of gothic horror with the vibrant, quirky spirit of 1980s teen comedies, then you’ll definitely enjoy "Lisa Frankenstein".

'Lisa Frankenstein' is a ridiculously fun horror rom-com

In no way shape or form am I saying "Lisa Frankenstein" is the best movie of the year or deserves countless awards. No, it does have its weak and incredibly cringe moments, but that’s not to say it isn’t entertaining or worth watching. In fact, it’s these very quirks that make it so endearing.

When I first started watching, I wasn't sure what to expect. The idea of a high school girl sharing a romance with a Victorian corpse sounded absurd, and I wondered if it could pull off such a wild premise without falling flat. To my surprise, it did more than just pull it off — it made it a ridiculously fun experience.

The chemistry between the characters is what really sold it for me. Lisa, played with perfect awkwardness and sincerity, is someone you can’t help but root for (even when she’s chopping off body parts). Her undead love interest, with his old-world charm and confusion about modern life, is almost sweet in a way (again, even when he’s stealing body parts).

(Image credit: Focus Features, Universal Pictures)

Yes, there are moments where the movie loses its way in terms of the tone and pacing, but I guess that’s part of the charm. It's self-aware in the best way possible, embracing the ridiculousness of its concept and running with it.

You shouldn’t watch "Lisa Frankenstein" if you’re looking for a polished, award-winning narrative. The movie is for those who just want to have a laugh and enjoy the ride, all while appreciating the creativity and humor that went into bringing this quirky story to life.

What critics said about 'Lisa Frankenstein'

Critics and audiences are divided when it comes to this horror comedy. "Lisa Frankenstein" has a score of 52% on Rotten Tomatoes from 200 critic reviews and a pretty good score of 81% from viewers. Having seen this movie myself, I can safely say that the movie deserves a higher rating.

Sara Michelle Fetters from Movie Freak said: "I laughed throughout, and even with all the goofily dismembered mayhem, there was an innate sweetness that captured my heart and refused to let it go." Meanwhile, AV Club’s Leigh Monson stated that the movie "could have easily come out in 1989 and been heralded amongst its contemporaries, but we’re lucky enough to have the 2024 version, performed by a very game cast who deliver what is likely to be one of the funniest films of the year."

Of course, a low score means there are some critical opinions. Adam Graham from Detroit News commented on the movie’s poor pacing and ability to balance several tones, which I can agree with: "Lisa Frankenstein can't quite settle on the right notes to balance its elements of dark and light humor. Good song, it's just played in the wrong key." Minneapolis Star Tribune’s Chris Hewitt didn’t think the movie worked in general: "It's an attempt at comedy and romance. Neither works."

Despite these reviews, I truly believe "Lisa Frankenstein" is an entertaining watch. Audiences commented saying this horror comedy is "so underrated" and it’s "one of the most creative movies" they’d ever seen.

Stream 'Lisa Frankenstein' on Prime Video now

(Image credit: BFA / Michele K. Short / Focus Features / Alamy)

So, if you're in the mood for something light-hearted, nostalgic and just plain ridiculous fun, it’s worth giving "Lisa Frankenstein" a chance. Despite its jumble of underdeveloped ideas and inconsistent pacing, this horror rom-com delivers a fun memorable experience that stands out from the typical movie fare.

Watch “Lisa Frankenstein” on Prime Video right now.