Prime Video's new 'Bosch' spinoff has earned a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes — and it's already crashed the top 10

"Bosch" fans, rejoice: it sounds like Prime Video's follow-up is going to continue the series' legacy as a compelling crime drama.

On July 9, the Amazon streaming service dropped the full first season of "Ballard," a new spin-off that shifts focus from Titus Welliver's Harry Bosch over to Renée Ballard (Maggie Q), the detective introduced in April's "Bosch: Legacy" series finale.

Despite only just premiering on Prime Video, "Ballard" looks to be another hit for the streamer; it's already the second most-popular series on the platform (behind the lackluster thriller, "Countdown"), and it's earned a coveted perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Ready to dive in? You can stream all 10 episodes of "Ballard" on Prime Video right now, or you can find a little more info — and hear what critics have to say — about Prime's newest release below.

What is 'Ballard' about?

BALLARD - Official Trailer | Prime Video | July 9 - YouTube Watch On

If you're not up to speed, "Ballard" is Prime Video's next series based on Michael Connelly's books.

Here, we follow Detective Renée Ballard (Maggie Q), who is charged with leading the LAPD's underfunded cold case division and taking on some of Los Angeles' toughest long-forgotten cases.

Per the series synopsis, we know the series sees her investigating layers of crime that go back decades, including a serial killer's string of murders; as she does so, Ballard unearths a deadly conspiracy within the force, and enlists the help of her team and Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) to crack her cases, navigating personal and professional challenges along the way.

In addition to Q and Welliver, "Ballard" also features Courtney Taylor, John Carroll Lynch, Michael Mosley, Rebecca Field, Victoria Moroles, Amy Hill, Ricardo Chavira, Noah Bean, and more.

Should you stream 'Ballard' on Prime Video?

If you haven't already started binging the 10-episode series on Prime Video, you'll be pleased to know that the first "Ballard" reviews are in... and the new "Bosch" spin-off has been warmly received.

As we mentioned above, the series has earned a rare 100% approval rating from critics on the review aggregate site, Rotten Tomatoes. Admittedly, that score's only aggregated from nine individual reactions, but it's still an encouraging sign to see every critic who's reviewed the series (at the time of writing) liked what they saw.

Reviewing for Variety, Aramide Tinubu, for example, called "Ballard" "one of the best police procedurals on TV," adding: "Smartly acted, beautifully paced and genuinely engaging, "Ballard" is a thrilling ride from start to finish."

Similarly, RogerEbert.com's Sherin Nicole praised the series for its "well sculpted" characters and for being "grounded by grit, genuine leads, and complex cases," adding: "This series fits right in with “Bosch” and “Bosch: Legacy”: strident, true-to-life characters doing emotionally crushing work while dealing with the people and things that make life harder."

CBR's Brittany Frederick gave the series an 8/10 score, arguing it was "rougher around the edges" than the previous Michael Connelly shows, but was nevertheless entertaining in its own right. "While "Ballard" isn't as iconic as its predecessor," she writes, "it is a worthy addition to the "Bosch" universe and a high-quality crime drama that will keep viewers satisfied for hopefully years to come."

So, yes, if you were sad to see "Bosch" come to an end, or you just love getting wrapped up in a fresh case, it absolutely sounds like you should go stream "Ballard" on Prime Video as soon as possible.

However, if police procedurals and crime dramas just aren't your thing, we can still help you find your next must-watch show. Check out our round-up of the best shows on Prime Video for tons more top streaming recommendations fit for any watchlist.