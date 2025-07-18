Prime Video top 10 shows — here’s the 3 worth watching now

Prime Video is home to a huge, ever-changing library of movies and shows. Sure, that means the streaming service always seems to have something to offer, but it can make zeroing in on your next show a difficult choice.

Whenever I'm stuck, I turn to the Prime Video top 10. While you can't always guarantee what's trending on Prime Video (or any streamer, for that matter) will be worth your time, it's usually a great place to find at least some top streaming recommendations. That's why we keep such a close eye on the top 10, and I'm narrowing that list down to three top choices.

Shows like "We Were Liars" and "The Better Sister" have been on the list for weeks, so we'll be skipping over them and spotlighting other deserving titles (though if you're behind, those would also be worthwhile watches).

Right now, my picks would be the new "Bosch" spinoff, an action thriller with Jensen Ackles, and the final season of a popular drama.

This is based on the Prime Video top 10 shows in the U.S. as of Friday, July 18, 2025.

Best shows in the Prime Video top 10

'Ballard'

BALLARD - Official Trailer | Prime Video | July 9 - YouTube Watch On

Up until recently, "Ballard" was Prime Video's hottest new show. It debuted at the No. 2 spot, before promptly overtaking the previous show, and it landed a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The first 10-episode season of this "Bosch" spinoff saw us shifting focus from Titus Welliver's Harry Bosch to Detective Renée Ballard (Maggie Q), who's heading up the LAPD's brand-new and underfunded cold case department (no, this isn't "Department Q").

As she continues to reinvestigate unsolved cases, she confronts internal resistance, limited resources and personal setbacks following allegations of misconduct... uncovering a web of murder and corruption, and a sinister conspiracy within the police service.

Watch "Ballard on Prime Video now

'Countdown'

Countdown - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

"Countdown" may not have won critics over (it's earned a measly 38% on Rotten Tomatoes), and I'd be lying if I said I was a fan of the show — read my "Countdown" series premiere reaction to see why — I'm putting it here because it has endured as one of Prime Video's most popular shows.

Since it arrived on June 25, "Countdown" has remained near the top of Prime's most-watched shows charts, so it's clearly working for those who keep tuning in, and thus, there might be other would-be fans out there.

If you've not yet checked it out, Derek Haas' "Countdown" sees LAPD detective Mark Meachum (Jensen Ackles) recruited to a covert task force comprised of agents from various branches of law enforcement. That team tackles all manner of escalating threats in a race against time to protect Los Angeles and the millions of people who call the city home.

Watch "Countdown" on Prime Video now

'The Summer I Turned Pretty'

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Jenny Han's hit coming-of-age/romantic drama "The Summer I Turned Pretty" returned for its third and final season this week, and fans have wasted no time making it the streamer's No. 1 watch:

Mere days after "The Summer I Turned Pretty" season 3's two-episode premiere on July 16, the show rocketed to the top spot, where it's stayed ever since.

Series 3 finds Belly (Lola Tung) at the end of her junior year of college and looking forward to another summer in Cousins with Jeremiah. Her future seems set in stone, until some shocking events bring her first love, Conrad, back into her life... forcing her to decide which brother has her heart after all.

Watch "The Summer I Turned Pretty" on Prime Video now

Prime Video top 10 shows right now

"The Summer I Turned Pretty" "Ballard" "Countdown" "We Were Liars" "One Night in Idaho: The College Murders" "The Better Sister" "The Chosen" "The Buccaneers" "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" "Blue Ridge: The Series"

Not seeing anything you like? Check out our complete guide to the best shows on Prime Video for tons more streaming recommendations.

