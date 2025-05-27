Netflix's newest No. 1 show is a twisty dark comedy with Julianne Moore and Kevin Bacon — and it should be your next binge

Last week, Netflix welcomed a new dark comedy from "Maid" creator, Molly Smith Metzler — and it's quickly become the streaming service's latest must-watch.

The project in question is "Sirens", a five-part limited series that whisks us away to a luxury home for a star-studded (and binge-worthy) twisty tale about two sisters and an enigmatic socialite.

"Sirens" premiered on Netflix on May 22, and in just a few days, this "incisive, sexy, and darkly funny exploration of women, power, and class" (as Netflix puts it) new show has climbed to the top spot in the streamer's charts.

Not yet checked it out? You can find out a little more info about "Sirens" — and why I think you absolutely should stream this new series ASAP — below.

What is 'Sirens' about?

Sirens | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Sirens" follows down-on-her-luck Devon DeWitt (Meghann Fahy) as she sets out in search of her estranged younger sister, Simone (Milly Alcock).

Simone is working as a live-in assistant for the eccentric socialite and guru, Michaela Kell (Julianne Moore). The pair are uncomfortably close, and Simone's entirely been swallowed up in Michaela's lavish way of life.

Fearing she's been brainwashed, Devon spends heads to the Kell estate and spends an explosive Labor Day weekend trying to rescue Simone from Michaela's shadow... though Michaela proves to be a far more formidable foe than she anticipated.

In addition to Fahy, Alcock and Moore, "Sirens" also stars Kevin Bacon, Glenn Howerton, Felix Solis, Bill Camp, Josh Segarra, Trevor Salter, Britne Oldford, Lauren Weedman, Jenn Lyon, Erin Neufer and Emily Borromeo.

Why you should watch 'Sirens' on Netflix now

(Image credit: Macall Polay/Netflix)

I had the chance to stream all five episodes in advance of the show's premiere last week, and I came out of "Sirens" expecting it to become Netflix's next big hit.

Why? Well, chiefly because the show's a brilliant, breezy satire that's begging to be binged. "Sirens" boasts great performances from all involved, features solid hooks and twists to keep you engaged, and plenty of laughs, too. And, seeing as it can all be polished off in just a couple of hours, it's very easy to make time for.

Judging by the show's popularity on Netflix, I don't think I've missed the mark, and I'm even more confident that would-be viewers might get a kick out of Netflix's new dark comedy if they give it a shot.

It's got that same "these people are so bizarre/fascinating" energy that made some of HBO Max's dramas appointment viewing, and is arguably the perfect watch for anyone waiting for "The White Lotus" season 4. In short? I definitely recommend streaming "Sirens" on Netflix ASAP.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Need a second opinion? Well, the show has earned more of a mixed critical reception than I expected.

At the time of writing, "Sirens" currently holds a 73% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes and a very similar score on the Popcornmeter (70%). That does mean "Sirens" is Certified Fresh on the platform, but there are some pretty polarized reactions out there.

For example, Lucy Mangan gave the series a perfect 5-star score while reviewing for The Guardian, calling it "an endlessly entertaining study in class and family" and praising the story as "wholly addictive, endlessly entertaining and utterly preposterous."

Likewise, Empire's David Opie gave the series a 4-star rating, writing: "Sirens" is the perfect getaway: a beautifully shot, deranged escape from reality that digs into the strange dynamic formed between three women who are far too close for their own good."

On the flipside, THR's David Fienberg branded the series "an aggressive hodge-podge that tries to blend very broad class satire, very broad melodrama, very broad and formulaic thriller elements and a very broad exercise in affluence porn", later concluding "much of "Sirens" is a slog, despite a reasonably efficient five-hour running time."

Overall, I'd encourage you not to be swayed by some of the more negative takes and give "Sirens" a try. If you're really not sold on the new series and now need something new to watch on Netflix, we can still help.

Be sure to check out our guide to the best Netflix comedies and overall round-up of the best Netflix shows for tons more streaming recommendations.