Prime Video's latest No. 1 show is an addictive mystery thriller — and it's a must-watch for 'Gone Girl' fans

Prime Video has another hit original show on its hands, and it's already shaping up to be the show to binge this summer. The mystery thriller "The Better Sister" premiered this week (May 29) and wasted no time shooting straight to the top of the Prime Video top 10 list.

Though "The Better Sister" hasn't exactly earned rave reviews (more on that in a bit), the show's a certified hit from the streamer as far as viewers are concerned. It's clear this riveting family drama with a criminal twist has found an audience now that it's streaming on Prime Video, with fans calling it the spiritual successor to "Gone Girl" they didn't know they needed.

Based on the 2019 novel by best-selling author Alafair Burke, "The Better Sister" stars Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks as an estranged sibling duo with more baggage than an airport terminal. When one sister's husband (and the other's ex) is found murdered, the two must set aside their many, many differences and work together to clear their names and catch the real killer.

With only eight episodes and plenty of “just one more episode” cliffhangers, it's an easy binge-watch. If you've spotted this new series climbing the ranks and are curious whether it deserves a spot on your watchlist, here's everything you need to know about "The Better Sister."

What is 'The Better Sister' about?

The Better Sister - Official Trailer | Prime Video

On the surface, Chloe (Biel) seems to have it all between her flourishing media career and picture-perfect home with her attorney husband Adam (Corey Stoll), and their teenage son Ethan (Maxwell Acee Donovan).

But beneath that polished exterior lies a deep fracture: a strained relationship with her troubled sister Nicky (Banks), Adam's ex-wife and Ethan's biological mother, who has spent years grappling with addiction. After Chloe's husband is found murdered, the two are forced to reunite, reopening old wounds and unearthing long-buried secrets.

The tension between the sisters is palpable, with subtle clues suggesting that Chloe may have stepped into the life Nicky once envisioned for herself before her battle with addiction derailed her marriage and endangered Ethan's safety. Suspicion for Adam's murder quickly falls on Nicky, but as the investigation unravels, Chloe begins to realize her sister may be the only person she can trust.

The series also features a strong supporting cast, including Kim Dickens as the in-your-face seasoned detective and Bobby Naderi as her affable partner in-training; Gabriel Sloyer as Jake, Adam's close friend and fellow high-profile lawyer; "ER" and "Lincoln" actress Gloria Reuben as the sisters' defense attorney; and Lorraine Toussaint as Chloe's boss and mentor. Matthew Modine, whom "Stranger Things" fans will recognize as Dr. Martin Brenner (a.k.a. Papa), also plays Adam and Jake's enigmatic boss.

Stream 'The Better Sister' on Prime Video now

Critics are divided in their reviews of Prime Video's new thriller, with "The Better Sister" currently sitting at a 63% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. But it seems like for fans of murder mysteries who aren't expecting anything ground-breaking, "The Better Sister" is definitely one to add to your watchlist.

In her three-star review, The Guardian's Rachel Aroesti described the show as "a schadenfreude-packed take on streaming’s favorite theme: watching sexy, successful people suffering terrible misfortune."

"Whether you want catharsis and consolation in the form of Biel and Banks trading poor taste zingers between flashbacks to their communal childhood trauma is a matter of personal taste," she concluded. "But when it comes to reassuring downfalls, this decent-enough drama knows how to play the game."

Collider's Taylor Gates was less charitable, calling the show "a tepid 'Big Little Lies' knock-off" that "pales in comparison to the modern classics of the genre" with a plot that somehow feels both overstuffed and stretched too thin at the same time.

Meanwhile, Screenrant critic Grant Hermanns commended that show for its "great balance of mystery, comedy and character drama that makes it all the more exciting to watch." He added that it filled the void that "Gone Girl" left behind, even working "as something of a spiritual follow-up" to David Fincher's hit 2014 psychological thriller.

In short, if you like whodunnits and messy family drama, you'll probably enjoy "The Better Sister." It's a breezy watch that'll keep you guessing, and even its critics said its twists were satisfyingly difficult to predict. If that all sounds up your alley, you can stream all eight episodes of "The Better Sister" on Prime Vide now.

However, if the less-than-stellar reviews from critics have put you off, but you're still looking for your next binge watch, check out our guide to the best Prime Video shows for more great streaming recommendations.