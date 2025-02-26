‘Reacher’ spinoff gets official title with new cast members — here’s what we know so far

Prime Video’s “Reacher” universe is expanding, and fans of the franchise finally have an official title for the highly anticipated spinoff. The upcoming show, now officially called “Neagley,” will put Frances Neagley (Maria Sten) front and center after her memorable role in “Reacher.” And that’s not all, because Prime Video has also revealed five new series regulars joining the cast (h/t Variety).

Stepping into Neagley’s world are Greyston Holt as Detective Hudson Riley, Jasper Jones as Keno, Adeline Rudolph as Renee, Matthew Del Negro as Pierce Woodrow, and Damon Herriman as Lawrence Cole.

A “Reacher” spinoff was reportedly in the works at Amazon for some time, and in October 2024, Prime Video officially ordered the series, proving the streaming service is committed to expanding this popular universe. With Sten leading the charge and a strong supporting cast now in place, “Neagley” could shape up to be another must-watch action-thriller.

I can’t deny that more “Reacher” is always a win in my book. Fans of the show already know that Sten’s Frances Neagley is more than capable of holding her own alongside Ritchson’s powerhouse portrayal of Jack Reacher. As long as the writers craft another gripping case for Neagley to tackle, there’s every reason to believe this spinoff could be just as compelling.

What else do we know about ‘Neagley’?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Since “Neagley” is currently in production, we don’t know too much other than the new cast members and premise.

For now, we do have an official synopsis: “Frances Neagley is a private investigator in Chicago. When she learns that a beloved friend from her past has been killed in a suspicious accident, she becomes hell-bent on justice. Using everything she’s learned from Jack Reacher and her time as a member of the 110 Special Investigators, Neagley puts herself on a dangerous path to uncover a menacing evil.”

When speaking with Collider last week regarding filming updates, Sten said: “We are moving quite quickly on it. They moved fast on that one. That is how they had to approach it in terms of timing it out with the Reacher show. And it feels very much true to how my experience of the show has been. 'Am I doing something? Am I not doing something? Oh, I'm doing something. Okay, great. Let's go.' So, it's exciting.”

Nick Santora, the creator of “Reacher,” teamed up with Nicholas Wootton to develop “Neagley.” The duo will not only serve as co-showrunners but also executive producers on the series. Additionally, Lee Child, the author behind the “Reacher” novels, is on board as an executive producer.

In a conversation with TheWrap, Child revealed that he had long been hesitant about creating a spinoff centered on Neagley. While fans frequently pushed for a series focused on her, he felt that much of her appeal came from the air of mystery surrounding her character.

He said: “She’s this surprise hit of the series. She totally owns that character. I can’t see past her anymore. She has claimed that role and she totally deserves that spinoff. I hope it’s a huge success and I hope she enjoys doing it.”

There’s no release date for “Neagley” just yet, as it’s still early in development, but that just gives fans the perfect excuse to revisit the main show. With “Reacher” season 3 currently airing, now is the ideal time to catch up on the action and refresh your memory on Neagley’s character before she takes the spotlight in her own series.