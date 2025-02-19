How to watch 'Reacher' season 3 online — stream from anywhere, release date, time

Season 2 finished with a dramatic finale – Neagley breaking Reacher out of the New Age facility – and then Reacher (played by Alan Ritchson) making off for somewhere on his own on a bus, drifting without any specified destination. "Reacher" season 3 sees him wash up in Maine, find trouble once more and eventually go undercover to help the DEA.

We have all the details you need to watch "Reacher" season 3 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

'Reacher' season 3 - Release date, channel, streaming info "Reacher" season 3 premieres on Thursday, February 20 with the first three episodes landing on Prime Video at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET. • Worldwide — Amazon Prime Video • Watch from anywhere with NordVPN

The much-anticipated third season of "Reacher" is based on 'Persuader', the seventh book of Lee Child’s eponymous series, and sees Jack return to more of a solo role where he needs to rely on his own peculiar skill set and instincts after the team-feel of season 2.

Naturally, he's perfectly fine taking on entire criminal organizations on his own but the government need his help and there is also Quinn (Brian Tee) to reckon with – someone he believed he had killed but, now it is clear that isn't the case, clearly deserves another dose of vengeance.

Oh, and there's a seven-foot-two, 300-pound bodyguard called Paulie (Olivier Richters) who might cause a problem.

Here's everything to know about how to watch "Reacher" season 3 online. Scroll down for the trailer and cast list.

How to watch 'Reacher' season 3 anywhere online

While Amazon Prime Video is available in many countries around the world, it's not everywhere. If you are in a region without access to Prime Video, you don't have to miss "Reacher" season 3.

Watching along with the rest of the world can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go. We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is NordVPN.

How to watch 'Reacher' season 3 around the world

How to watch 'Reacher' season 3 in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia and elsewhere

Viewers everywhere can watch the "Reacher" season 3 premiere on Thursday, February 20, with three episodes dropping 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET on Prime Video.

Amazon is dropping the episodes early in the U.S. Season 3 consists of eight episodes in total. After the premiere, the other five will be released weekly — likely Thursday nights ET.

Not at home right now and blocked from Prime Video? A VPN can help you to access your usual subscriptions from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN.

Reacher is an Amazon Prime Video original. The streaming service comes with a Prime subscription, which you can sample with a a one-month free trial. Prime Video's library includes lots of original series and movies, including "Clean Slate" and "On Call".

'Reacher' season 3 - Cast

Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher

as Jack Reacher Maria Sten as Frances Neagley, former Army comrade

as Frances Neagley, former Army comrade Anthony Michael Hall as Zachary Beck, a crooked businessman

as Zachary Beck, a crooked businessman Johnny Berchtold as Richard Beck, Zachary's son

as Richard Beck, Zachary's son Olivier Richters as Paulie, Zachary Beck's huge bodyguard

as Paulie, Zachary Beck's huge bodyguard Sonya Cassidy as Susan Duffy, a DEA agent

as Susan Duffy, a DEA agent Roberto Montesinos as Guillermo Villanueva, a DEA agent who crosses paths with Reacher

as Guillermo Villanueva, a DEA agent who crosses paths with Reacher Daniel David Stewart as Steven Elliot, DEA agent

as Steven Elliot, DEA agent Brian Tee as Quinn, a former lieutenant colonel who Reach investigated a decade ago

'Reacher' season 3 - Episode list

Season 03 Episode 01: "Persuader" - Thurs, Feb. 20

S03 E02: "Truckin" - Thurs, Feb. 20

S03 E03: "Number 2 With A Bullet" - Thurs, Feb. 20

S03 E04: "Dominique" - Thurs, Feb. 27

S03 E05: "Smackdown" - Thurs, Mar. 6

S03 E06: "Smoke on the Water" - Thurs, Mar. 13

S03 E07: "L.A. Story" - Thurs, Mar. 20

S03 E08: "Unfinished Business" - Thurs, Mar. 27

'Reacher' season 3 - Trailer

REACHER Season 3 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

