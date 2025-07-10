Prime Video top 10 shows — here’s the 3 worth watching now

Prime Video’s most-watched list is always changing, which makes it a handy starting point when you’re unsure what to watch next. From new releases to popular returning shows, it reflects what’s grabbing people’s attention right now.

Of course, just because a series is trending doesn’t mean it’s worth your time, especially if your watchlist is already overflowing. That’s why I’ve narrowed it down to the three standout picks for this weekend.

Shows like “We Were Liars” and “The Better Sister” have had their well-deserved moment in the top 10, so now I’m shining the spotlight on some fresh titles.

From the new “Bosch” spinoff starring Maggie Q to a fast-paced action series headlined by Jensen Ackles (currently ranked No. 1), and “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” gaining traction with season 3 releasing soon, these are the shows that actually deserve a spot in your queue.

This is based on the Prime Video top 10 U.S shows as of Thursday, July 10, 2025.

Best shows in the Prime Video top 10

‘Ballard’

BALLARD - Official Trailer | Prime Video | July 9 - YouTube Watch On

Prime Video’s newest series is picking up where “Bosch” left off, much to the delight of longtime viewers.

On July 9, Amazon released the full first season of “Ballard,” a fresh spinoff that shifts the spotlight from Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) to Renée Ballard (Maggie Q), a detective who made her debut in the “Bosch: Legacy” finale earlier this year. Though it only just premiered, “Ballard” has already grabbed the No. 2 spot on the streamer and earned 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Ballard” centers on Detective Renée Ballard, who heads up the LAPD’s brand-new, underfunded Cold Case Division, staffed mostly by volunteers like retirees, reserves, and civilians. As Ballard reopens dormant cases (such as a John Doe murder and the strangulation of a councilman’s sister), she confronts internal resistance, limited resources, and personal career setbacks following allegations of misconduct.

Watch it on Prime Video

‘Countdown’

Countdown - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Even though “Countdown” didn’t win over critics (scoring just 38% on Rotten Tomatoes), it didn’t waste time rocketing to the top spot on Prime Video. Audiences are clearly tuning in, drawn by the show's explosive stunts and thrilling action sequences.

Set in Los Angeles, the series centers on LAPD Detective Mark Meachum (Jensen Ackles), a former Army Ranger known for his rogue tactics. When a Homeland Security agent is killed, Meachum is recruited into a secretive task force made up of multiple federal agencies. Their mission: stop a looming threat that could impact millions.

The show’s cast includes Jessica Camacho as undercover DEA agent Amber Oliveras and Eric Dane as the veteran FBI agent heading up the team. Alongside experts in terrorism, cybercrime, and drug enforcement, they tackle a series of escalating threats over the course of 13 intense episodes.

Watch it on Prime Video

‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV - YouTube Watch On

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” has officially warped into Prime Video’s top 10 list, and it's easy to see why.

With the full first season now available to stream on Prime and season 3 debuting later this month, new and longtime fans alike are jumping aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise. The acclaimed series follows Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) as they explore uncharted worlds in the years before Captain Kirk’s command.

Want to keep the adventure going? You can stream season 2 with a Paramount Plus add-on, currently just $0.99 a month for two months as part of a Prime Day deal, making it the perfect time to catch up before the next mission begins.

Watch it on Prime Video

Prime Video top 10 shows right now

1. "Countdown" (2025)

2. "Ballard" (2025)

3. "We Were Liars" (2025)

4. "The Better Sister" (2025)

5. "The Chosen" (2017)

6. "The Summer I Turned Pretty" (2022)

7. "Blue Ridge: The Series" (2024)

8. "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" (2022)

9. "The Terminal List" (2022)

10. "Reacher" (2022)