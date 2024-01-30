'Reacher' season 3 release date speculation, cast, plot and more

"Reacher" season 3 is officially bringing back Alan Ritchson's Jack Reacher to Prime Video.

Season 2 was a hit again for Amazon, so it was no surprise that the company was quick to greenlight more episodes. But it was a bit of a surprise that it renewed the show as quickly as it did, because "Reacher" was officially renewed for season 3 two weeks before season 2 dropped on Prime Video.

It was a bet that paid off though, as fans and critics alike praised season 2 upon its release. So now that we know "Reacher" season 3 is confirmed to be in the works, here's everything you need to know, from release date speculation, cast, plot and more.

At the moment, we know that "Reacher" season 3 is currently in production, but we don't have a hint at a release date yet. However, we can make an educated guess as to when to expect more episodes.

Season 1 was filmed between April 15 and July 30, 2021, and then debuted on Prime Video on February 4, 2022. That means filming took about three-and-a-half months and post-production was an additional six months. Given that production has already begun, October 2024 is the earliest we can expect "Reacher" season 3 to arrive on our TV screens.

However, I think that there is a chance that Prime Video will hold off until December 2024. That would have it on an annual schedule (season 2 released in December 2023), which networks and studios tend to like for their serialized TV shows. Given that the December release window worked for Prime Video in season 2, I expect Amazon to premiere season 3 in December 2024.

'Reacher' season 3 cast

(Image credit: Courtesy of Amazon Prime Video)

Right now, only two cast members have been officially confirmed for season 3. Alan Ritchson will, of course, return as the titular Jack Reacher. He'll once again be joined by Maria Sten as Frances Neagley, one of Reacher's former military comrades.

But aside from those two, don't expect familiar faces. Season 2 didn't carry over many cast members from season 1 — in fact, it only carried over Ritchson and Sten, aside from a guest appearance by Malcolm Goodwin as Margrave PD Police Captain Oscar Finlay.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Nick Santora says to expect the same for season 3. "The DNA of Reacher is that he moves about on his own and teams up with good people when there’s bad lurking about, and then he says goodbye to those people and goes on his way."

As new casting announcements are made, we'll update this section accordingly. Here is the current cast for "Reacher" season 3:

Alan Richtson as Jack Reacher , a former U.S. Army Military Police Major who drifts across the U.S. fighting bad guys.

, a former U.S. Army Military Police Major who drifts across the U.S. fighting bad guys. Maria Sten as Frances Neagley, a corporate security professional who served with Reacher in the Army.

How to watch 'Reacher' seasons 1-2

Viewers around the world can watch "Reacher" seasons 1-2 on Prime Video. All 16 episodes (eight per season) are currently available to watch on the popular streaming service.

'Reacher' season 3 plot

Alan Ritchson already announced that season 3 will be based on "Persuader," the seventh book in Lee Child's "Reacher" series. I won't go into spoilers here, but if you want to know absolutely nothing about the next season of "Reacher," turn around now.

Okay, so there are just two things you need to know about "Persuader" and how it will tie into season 3. First, is the synopsis of the plot, which according to The Hollywood Reporter's interview with Santora, is: "Reacher will go undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past."

The second thing is that while Sten is returning as Neagley for a third season, Neagley doesn't actually appear in the source material. So that makes her character a bit of a wild card for season 3 because the showrunners will need to go off-book.