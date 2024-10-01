Amazon's 'Reacher' spin-off is officially happening — and it's sounding good

Good news, "Reacher" fans: we just got a big update about that rumored "Reacher" spinoff at a recent Prime Video event.

As reported by Variety, Amazon MGM Studios head Jennifer Salke just confirmed that they were indeed expanding the "Reacher" universe. At today's (October 1) Prime Video Presents: Trailblazers event in London, Salke announced that "The Untitled Neagley Project" had got a full series order. That means we'll be following private investigator Frances Neagley (once again played by Maria Sten), as she tackles a new case.

Admittedly, I was always going to be excited about getting more "Reacher". The first two seasons have cemented the Jack Reacher adaptation as one of the very best shows on Prime Video. Anyone who has seen the first two seasons will know that Maria Sten's already proven herself to be a capable ally to Ritchson's titular living weapon of a man; provided the writers spin up another sprawling case for Neagley to solve, I'm confident this could be another solid watch.

Hopefully, "Reacher" creator Nick Santora and his co-showrunner, "Law & Order" writer Nicholas Wootton — who developed the spinoff together — will deliver the goods. Judging by the synopsis, which mentions Neagley seeking justice after a friend dies in 'suspicious' circumstances, it sounds like this show's got exactly the right kind of stakes that have made the main show as engaging.

What else do we know about 'The Untitled Neagley Project' 'Reacher' spinoff?

(Image credit: Brooke Palmer/Prime Video)

Over on the Amazon press site, we've got a number of statements about the Neagley spinoff, and everyone sure sounds confident that the "Reacher spinoff will be good."

For starters, Maria Sten is clearly excited to bring Neagley further into the spotlight. She said: "I'm beyond thrilled to further explore the world of Neagley further and her somewhat mysterious background. She's such a wonderful character to play and I'm very excited for everyone to get to know her a little better."

Likewise, Amazon MGM Studios' head of television, Vernon Sanders said: "As "Reacher" continues to resonate with our global customers in a profound way, expanding on the storytelling and characters with a spinoff was an easy decision.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"With Nick and Nicholas as well as our partners Skydance and CBS Studios, we're confident this new chapter, starring the amazing Maria Sten, will not only honor the Reacher legacy but also bring fresh energy and excitement to new and longtime fans alike.

The full series synopsis reads: "Frances Neagley is a private investigator in Chicago. When she learns that a beloved friend from her past has been killed in a suspicious accident, she becomes hell-bent on justice. Using everything she’s learned from Jack Reacher and her time as a member of the 110 Special Investigators, Neagley puts herself on a dangerous path to uncover a menacing evil."

Seeing as we don't have any further casting info just yet, it's difficult to predict who, if anyone, might crop up. That's not the only crucial piece of info we're missing, either, as we don't have an all-important release date for the Neagley show just yet; will it arrive before "Reacher" season 3? If you need something else to stream in the meantime, we've also put together a list of shows like "Reacher" which should tide you over while you wait for both shows to arrive.