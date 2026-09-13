3 best psychological thriller movies on Prime Video you (probably) haven't seen

Prime Video’s library is packed with psychological thrillers. Not only does it feature some of the biggest titles in the genre, but there are also tons of movies the algorithm just won't serve up on its own — meaning you have to sift through endless lists to find them.

We've done the heavy lifting for you so you can hop on the streamer and jump straight to the seriously great hidden gems. Whether you like psychological thrillers with a horror streak or are ready for something mind-bendingly twisty, we found three options you'll love and that you've probably never seen before.

These three psychological thrillers on Prime Video are genuine diamonds in the rough. I've watched every single one of them and have a good feeling you'll be sharing them soon.

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'Room For Rent'

Room for Rent - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Joyce (Lin Shaye) is a lonely woman in small-town Arizona who's just been widowed and discovers her late husband left her nearly broke. To keep her house, she starts renting out a spare room. When a charming younger tenant named Robert (Oliver Rayon) moves in, the romance novels she's always escaped into start bleeding into how she sees him. Her fixation soon changes from sad to dangerous, and she turns out to be willing to forge letters, stage alibis, and worse to protect her fantasy of a perfect life. How far will she go to be with Robert, or at the very least pretend that he's her partner?

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'Look Away'

LOOK AWAY - Official Trailer (2018) - YouTube Watch On

Maria (India Eisley) is a shy high schooler who's bullied by fellow students and depressed at home. Her plastic surgeon father (Jason Isaacs) is obsessed with physical perfection, and her checked-out mother (Mira Sorvino) offers no respite. Isolated and miserable, Maria starts confiding in her own reflection, which begins talking back. It calls itself Airam and offers to "take care of" everyone who's wronged Maria. When Maria finally lets Airam trade places with her, her confident mirror image starts settling scores, and Maria may not be able to get her life back.

Watch on Prime Video

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'Open 24 Hours'

Mary (Vanessa Grasse) has just been released from confinement for setting her boyfriend on fire. But that boyfriend, James (Cole Vigue), was a serial killer called the Rain Ripper who forced her to watch him murder his victims. Shunned by everyone who thinks she should have stopped him sooner and medicated for her hallucinations afterward, Mary takes the only job she can get: an overnight shift at a gas station. Alone on her first night, she starts seeing James in every corner of the building. Those around her actually begin turning up dead, and she begins to spiral. That leaves her and the audience unsure how much of the carnage is in her head and how much of it is actually happening as James' ghost lingers on.

Watch on Prime Video

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