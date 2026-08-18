3 new to Prime Video thriller movies to watch this week — including a classic heist caper that’s being remade with Michael B. Jordan (Aug. 18-24)

Prime Video subscribers looking for the latest thriller movies don't need to waste time scrolling through the platform's vast library. Every week, I comb through the service's slate and pick out a trio of noteworthy new thrillers.

In August 2026, Prime Video has already added plenty of gripping flicks, with more on the way. This week in particular, you'll want to get "Is God Is" on your watchlist, as this revenge drama has some of the best reviews of the year to date and looks set to be labeled one of 2026's hidden gems.

Alongside this recent release, there's also a pair of '90s classics, including a Jean-Claude Van Damme action romp and a heist caper that is getting remade (again) next year with an Oscar winner in the lead role. Here are the latest thriller movies on Prime Video. Stream these picks right now.

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3 best new to Prime Video thriller movies this week

‘Is God Is’ (2026)

Is God Is | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

It’s definitely disappointing to see a quality movie like “Is God Is” struggle to make waves at the box office. Perhaps the clunky title didn’t help, or maybe this ambitious comedy-thriller, which crosses into multiple genres, was a little difficult to market. Either way, the flick holds a near-perfect 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and I’m hoping that its arrival on Prime Video this week will spark a surge of interest that the acclaimed film deserves.

“Is God Is” is a darkly comedic revenge story centered on twin sisters, Racine (Kara Young) and Anaia (Mallori Johnson). Written and directed by Aleshea Harris and adapted from her stage play of the same name, it follows the two sisters as they embark on a quest for revenge. The target is their estranged father (Sterling K. Brown), who started a fire that left both twins disfigured in childhood. Along the way, they discover their twisted family history.

Watch "Is God Is" on Prime Video starting August 19

‘Sudden Death’ (1995)

Jean-Claude Van Damme reunited with director Peter Hyams after their first collaboration, “Timecop,” quickly became a cult favorite and one of the most successful movies of Van Damme’s career. The result was “Sudden Death,” an action-thriller set in the world of professional hockey. It didn’t manage to secure the same crowd-pleasing status as “Timecop,” but nevertheless, it’s an entertaining romp, with Van Damme in full action-star mode.

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Jean-Claude Van Damme plays Darren McCord, a former firefighter, now working as the fire marshal at the Pittsburgh Civic Arena, the home of the Pittsburgh Penguins NHL team (at the time). Scoring tickets to the Stanley Cup Finals as a birthday treat for his children, he’s unaware that the event has been infiltrated by a group of terrorists with plans to blow up the building if their demands aren’t met. The group is led by ex-CIA agent Joshua Foss (Powers Boothe), and it’s up to McCord to stop them.

Watch "Sudden Death" on Prime Video now

‘The Thomas Crown Affair’ (1999)

THE THOMAS CROWN AFFAIR (1999) | Official Trailer | MGM - YouTube Watch On

Hollywood remakes aren’t exactly uncommon, and it’s not even unheard of for a movie to be remade more than once. That’s the case with “The Thomas Crown Affair,” a 1960s heist caper starring Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway, which is getting a modern spin next spring, headlined by Oscar winner Michael B. Jordan. But before then, why not enjoy the first stab at remaking this movie, as the 1999 effort has just landed on Prime Video.

The titular Thomas Crown (Pierce Brosnan) is a bored billionaire who decides to entertain himself by planning the perfect heist. The plan succeeds, and Crown makes off with a Claude Monet masterwork valued at $100 million. Insurance investigator Catherine Banning (Rene Russo) is called in to assist with the painting's retrieval, and so begins an exciting cat-and-mouse game with some serious romantic undertones. In this playful romantic thriller, the big question is who is playing who?

Watch "The Thomas Crown Affair" on Prime Video now

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