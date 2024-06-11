How to watch 'Love Island USA' season 6 online from anywhere

The summer begins here. Five glistening guys and five glorious girls are heading to Fiji in search of love and a grand prize of a $100,000 — or at least a cheeky night in the Hideaway. "Love Island USA" is back, with a few changes to take note of for fans of the show this year. Keep reading as we bare all with details on how to watch "Love Island USA" online and from anywhere with a VPN.

'Love Island USA' season 6 streams, TV channel Season 6 of "Love Island USA" premieres on Tuesday, June 11 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT (2 a.m. BST / 11 a.m. AEST on Wed.)

• U.S. — Peacock

• CAN — Crave / CTV

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

We suspect you know the score by now. 10 impossibly attractive single people are marooned on a paradise island in the hope that they will attract a partner. Whether they want to play the field or stay faithful from the off is up to them, but the viewers get to decide who stays, who leaves and who gets to walk away at the end with that huge jackpot,

So far, so familiar. But along with the 10 Islanders and inevitable string of 'Bombshell' arrivals, there's another new face in the villa this year. Star of "Vanderpump Rules" and last year's "Dancing with the Stars", Ariana Madix has taken the hosting duties over from Sarah Hyland. Plus, for the first time, "Love Island USA" will get a sister show, with "Aftersun" rounding up the week's activities every Sunday.

Much like the Love Island U.K., you can expect an unmissable few weeks of high dating drama, dumpings, re-couplings, long, steamy nights at Casa Amor and, oh yes, the usual string of hilarious asides from Scottish funny man Iain Stirling.

Here's everything you need to watch "Love Island USA" season 6 online and stream episodes from wherever you are in the world.

Watch 'Love Island USA' season 6 in the U.S.

NBC's streaming service Peacock is the home of all things "Love Island" in the U.S and season 6 is set to get started on the platform from Tuesday, June 11.

Episodes will land there daily at 9 p.m. / 6 p.m. (except, after the first week, on Wednesdays). Plus, on Sundays, "Love Island USA" will get an "Aftersun" round-up show for the first time.

A subscription to Peacock costs $5.99/month for Premium membership, but the $11.99 Premium Plus plan gives you an ad-free experience.

And, for a limited time, you can get a whole year of Peacock for just $19.99.

Not only is Peacock one of the best streaming services, but it's also available on most of the best streaming devices.

Peacock is the home of the vast NBCUniversal library, including every episode of "The Office", "Suits", "30 Rock", "Yellowstone" and more (here's our in-depth list of the best Peacock shows to watch). Subscribers can also stream live WWE and EPL action, the upcoming Paris Olympics, and episodes of current NBC series.

Watch 'Love Island USA' from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Love Island USA" on your usual streaming service?

You can still watch new episodes of "Love Island USA" thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal when you're away on vacation or on business.

Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market right now.:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 111 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're overseas and want to view an American service, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to Peacock and stream "Love Island USA" as if you were back in the U.S.

How to watch 'Love Island USA' season 6 around the world

How to watch 'Love Island USA' season 6 in Canada

"Love Island USA" tracks with the schedule south of the border, so daily season 6 episodes will begin on Tuesday, June 11 (just at the later time of 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT).

It goes out on Crave 2 in Canada. Or you can watch "Love Island USA" online on the Crave streaming service, with subscriptions starting at $9.99/month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $22/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows).

Cable subscribers can also stream the show on CTV.ca and on the CTV mobile app the day after each episode originally airs.

Not in Canada at the moment? Signing up to NordVPN will help you access your preferred streaming service and watch "Love Island USA" online when you're overseas.

Can I watch 'Love Island USA' season 6 in the U.K?

The sixth season of the U.S.'s iteration of "Love Island" will inevitably hit the ITVX streaming service in the U.K., but no start date has yet been announced. Last year, U.K. fans were about two weeks behind the happenings being broadcast across the Atlantic.

In the meantime, then, you'll have to console yourself with watching "Love Island" U.K..

Or, if you're an American Peacock subscriber currently in the U.K. and simply can't wait, you can use a VPN to watch as if you were back in the States.

Can I watch 'Love Island USA' season 6 in Australia?

"Love Island USA" broadcasts on 9Go! and streams on 9Now in Australia. But it's always quite a while after it airs in the States, so you're likely to be in for a wait.

Remember, if you’re traveling Down Under from the U.S. and want to watch on Peacock, purchasing a VPN will allow you to watch "Love Island USA" online as normal.

'Love Island USA' 2024 islanders

Men

Swipe to scroll horizontally Name Age Hometown Kordell Beckham 21 Houston Aaron Evans 26 Marbella (Spain) Rob Rausch 25 Florence, AL Coye Simmons 28 Winston-Salem, NC Kendall Washington 27 San Diego

Women

Swipe to scroll horizontally Name Age Hometown JaNa Craig 27 Kailua, HI Leah Kateb 24 Los Angeles Kaylor Martin 22 Pittsburgh Serena Page 24 Houston Hannah Smith 26 Concord, NC