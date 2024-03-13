How to watch 'Amazing Race' season 36 online — stream from anywhere

"Amazing Race" season 36 sees 26 adventurous souls embark on the trip of a lifetime, paragliding in Colombia, swimming through waterfalls in the Dominican Republic and and rallying in Argentina. The winning duo will be awarded a $1 million prize. It airs on CBS and Paramount Plus in the U.S. every Wednesday — and viewers abroad can watch from anywhere with a VPN.

'Amazing Race' season 36 release date and time ► Date and time: "Amazing Race" season 36 airs at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on Wednesdays from March 13.

• U.S. — Watch on CBS (via Fubo or Paramount Plus)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

The new season of was actually filmed in 2022 during Covid, so unlike last season the race is confined to the Americas. Our pairings include couples, friends, a father and daughter, mother and son, siblings, cousins and identical twin brothers.

Aside from Floridian recruiters Anthony and Bailey Smith, the most eye-catching contestant is Rod Gardner – yes, that Rod Gardner – the former first-round NFL Draft pick who played for Washington, Carolina, Green Bay and Kansas City. He's used to carving out routes on the playing field, but how will he fare in the middle of nowhere, with nothing but a handful of coins and a paper map?

The slowest team to complete each leg of the race will face elimination, and the finish line is in Philadelphia, a far cry from the sun-soaked cities they'll immerse themselves in along the way.

You can learn more in our guide to how to watch "Amazing Race" season 36 online and from anywhere in the world. Scroll down for the full list of contestants.

Watch 'Amazing Race' season 36 in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., "Amazing Race" season 36 premieres on CBS on Wednesday, March 13 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT. Episodes air at the same time each Wednesday.

CBS is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch CBS on a live TV service, like Fubo TV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Fubo, one of the best streaming services on the market.

You can also watch your local CBS station's live feed with Paramount Plus with Showtime ($11.99/month).

The cheaper $5.99/month Essentials plan lets you stream episodes the following day.

<a href="https://geni.us/YkQAuWd" data-link-merchant="geni.us"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Fubo is one of the best live TV services with CBS. The streamer all of the local broadcast networks and most of the top cable channels. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. And it's got <a href="https://geni.us/YkQAuWd" data-link-merchant="geni.us"" data-link-merchant="geni.us"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront.

<a href="https://paramountplus.qflm.net/c/221109/175360/3065?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.paramountplus.com%2F" data-link-merchant="paramountplus.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Paramount Plus with Showtime has your local CBS station's live feed. Its deep library includes "Survivor" and "Big Brother", as well as originals like "<a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/news/frasier-revival-release-date-and-time-how-to-watch-online" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="paramountplus.com"">Frasier", "<a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/news/how-to-watch-1923-yellowstone-spinoff-online-release-date-and-time" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="paramountplus.com"">1923" and "<a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/news/star-trek-strange-new-worlds-season-2-premiere-just-hit-youtube-and-its-free-to-watch" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="paramountplus.com"">Star Trek: Strange New Worlds". The Showtime plan also comes with that network's shows, like "<a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/news/how-to-watch-billions-season-7-online-release-date-and-time" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="paramountplus.com"">Billions" and "<a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/news/how-to-watch-yellowjackets-season-2-showtime-release-date-and-time#:~:text=After%20premiering%20in%20November%202021,deep%20in%20the%20Canadian%20wilderness." data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="paramountplus.com"">Yellowjackets".

Watch 'Amazing Race' season 36 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Amazing Race" on your subscription?

You can still watch "Amazing Race" season 36 thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal when you're away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Try the $3.99 per month plan for the best value

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view an American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to Paramount Plus and stream new episodes of "Amazing Race" season 36 online.

Can you watch 'Amazing Race' season 36 in Canada, the U.K. or Australia?

As of yet, no plans have been announced to release "Amazing Race" season 36 beyond the U.S..

For now, anybody currently abroad from the U.S. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN.

(Image credit: CBS)

'Amazing Race' S36 cast

Meet the cast of "Amazing Race" season 36:

Derek (57) & Shelisa Williams (55) - married

Danny (27) & Angie Butler (55) - mother and son

Rod (46) & Leticia Gardner (38) - married

Michelle (39) & Sean Clark (46) - married

Yvonne Chavez (40) & Melissa Main (38) - dating

Sunny Pulver (41) & Bizzy Smith (37) - friends

Amber Craven (30) & Vinny Cagungun (37) - dating

Ricky Rotandi (34) & Cesar Aldrete (34) - dating

Juan Villa (29) & Shane Bilek (29) - friends

Anthony (26) & Bailey Smith (26) - twin brothers

Kishori Turner (26) & Karishma Cordero (22) - cousins

Maya (20) & Rohan Mody (23) - siblings

Chris Foster (60) & Mary Cardona-Foster (27) - father and daughter

Where was 'Amazing Race' season 36 filmed? The action starts in Puerto Vallarta, before the racers travel through Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Barbados, and the Dominican Republic, finishing up in Philadelphia.