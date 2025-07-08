'Slow Horses' just got a major update — season 7 is officially coming to Apple TV Plus

"Slow Horses" season 7 is officially a go.

No, that's not a typo. While "Slow Horses" season 5 is still a few months away from its Sept. 24 premiere and season 4 is still campaigning for Emmy nominations, season 7 is now ramping up production.

We don't know much else about season 7 yet — aside from Gary Oldman obviously returning as Jackson Lamb — but most likely it will be based on Mick Herron's 2021 novel "Slough House," unless the show breaks with tradition and adapts one of the novellas in Herron's British spy series instead.

Fans of the Apple TV Plus show probably aren't surprised by this renewal news. It's not even a secret anymore that showrunner Will Smith (no, not that Will Smith) is working on three seasons at any given time.

So, with season 5 set to arrive later this fall and Gary Oldman having finished filming season 6 back in February, it makes sense for Apple to announce season 7 officially.

Especially since it doesn't seem like it was even a secret that season 7 was already being planned.

During an interview about his recent knighthood back in June, Sir Gary shared his thoughts on the honor with Deadline. But Deadline then shared with us that filming for season 7 was set to begin in "late September or early October."

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Still, it's nice to see things made official. Now we just have to make it another 78 days to finally watch the season 5 premiere ... not that anyone is counting.

Score Apple TV Plus for 50% off this Prime Day!

If you're not already subscribed to Apple's streaming service, don't wait for "Slow Horses" season 5 to sign up.

Right now, you can score Apple TV Plus for just $4.99 a month for two months from Prime Video.

This deal is exclusive to Amazon Prime members and is only available when signing up through Prime Video subscriptions. It'll also be gone once Prime Day ends on July 11, so act fast.

Apple TV Plus: was $9.99 now $4.99 at Amazon 50% OFF! Right now is the perfect time to get Apple TV Plus. You get hit original shows like "Severence," "Ted Lasso," "Silo" and (of course) "Slow Horses." You also get original movies like "Killers of the Flower Moon" and "Napoleon," with "F1: The Movie" coming later this year. This deal is only available for Prime members through Prime Video, though, and it ends once Prime Day is over. So act fast.

DEAL ENDS JULY 11!

If that deal doesn't speak to you, or you already have Apple TV Plus, make sure to check out all the other Prime Day streaming service deals right now and save some serious cash.