'Landman' season 2 is official after Paramount Plus renews Taylor Sheridan drama

News
By published

The Billy Bob Thornton-led oil drama had a record-breaking start on the streamer with its first season

Billy Bob Thornton in Landman
(Image credit: Paramount+)

After several months of rumors, it's official: "Landman" has landed a second season on Paramount Plus.

The season 2 pick-up isn't much of a surprise, given the sheer success of the first installment of Taylor Sheridan's oil industry drama, which bills itself as “an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics."

The first season of the neo-Western featured the most-watched global premiere and finale of any series in the streamer's history, pulling in 14.6 million viewers in its first week on Paramount Plus last November, per Variety. It also nabbed star Billy Bob Thornton — who plays Texas "landman" Tommy Norris, a crisis manager at M-Tex Oil — a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Drama Series.

Joining Thornton in "Landman" is an all-star cast including Emmy winner Jon Hamm and Academy Award nominee Demi Moore.

Fans will surely be pleased to hear that "Landman" season 2 is on its way, given that the season 1 finale featured not only a shocking character death but also an exciting cameo that leaves the door open for plenty of possibilities.

Landman | Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Landman | Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube
Watch On

Based on the smash hit podcast “Boomtown” podcast, "Landman" was co-created by Christian Wallace and Sheridan, the latter of whom is behind several of Paramount Plus's most high-profile projects, including the gritty crime thriller "Mayor of Kingstown", the Sylvester Stallone-led crime drama "Tulsa King" and the espionage thriller "Lioness," starring Oscar winners Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman.

And, of course, Sheridan is behind the television behemoth known as "Yellowstone", as well as its prequels "1883" and "1923".

“‘Landman’ was one of the biggest shows of the year because of Sheridan’s unique ability to tap into the cultural zeitgeist, harnessing the neo-western themes of rugged individualism, ambition and working-class struggles set against contemporary debates around energy, climate change and economic growth,” said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks.

With the pick-up of "Landman" season 2, the ever-growing Taylor Sheridan Television Universe continues to expand, and Tom's Guide will have all the intel about the upcoming season of the oil industry drama, including plot points, character details, teaser clips and more. Stay tuned!

