'Landman' season 2 is all but confirmed — here's when the Paramount Plus hit could return

"Landman's" season 1 finale had viewers on the edge of their seats with a shocking death and an exciting cameo that leaves the door open for some big swings in season 2. As of yet, Taylor Sheridan’s oil industry drama hasn't been officially renewed, but a new production listing has all but confirmed another season is on its way

As first spotted by The Direct, the Film & Television Industry Alliance, which tracks opportunities in the entertainment biz worldwide, recently posted a listing for "Landman" Season 2 that revealed filming is set to begin on February 28 in Fort Worth, Texas. The first season of "Landman" was filmed around Fort Worth between February and June 2024 before premiering on Paramount Plus in November.

If Season 2 comes together at a similar clip, filming will likely wrap up in about four months, so sometime over the summer. That means we could be looking at a late 2025 release for "Landman's" sophomore outing. Details about the plot of the second season are still under wraps, but we can expect the show to continue exploring the complex lives of those involved in the oil industry.

Though Paramount Plus hasn't officially confirmed we're getting "Landman" season 2, several cast members have implied it's in the works. Ali Larter, who plays Angela Norris in the hit new neo-Western series, told Elle in January that production has a timeline set for next season. “I’m like, ‘Just announce it!'” she said.

Back in August, Billy Bob Thornton, who kills it as Texas "landman" Tommy Norris, teased a potential filming schedule while promoting the first season. “I understand that if we’re going to do that, Season 2, that it’s going to be sometime around February, March, somewhere in there,” he told Entertainment Weekly at the time. “I mean, we’ll see. It just depends on how the chips may fall, you never know in this business. But if we do it, I think [we’re] going to try to do it around that.”

Demi Moore, who plays Cami Miller, confirmed as much in an interview with Deadline in May: “I’ve already completed the first season and I’m excited for us to start the second which will be at the beginning of next year." Sheridan has also teased big things for Cami are on the horizon, so it's clear audiences can expect her character to return in Season 2.

With shooting set to begin soon, it doesn't look like fans will have long to wait to find out what happens after season 1's explosive finally. At this rate, "Landman" is on track to be the next "Yellowstone" — if not even bigger. It's already made our ranking of the best Paramount Plus TV shows, so we can't wait to see what comes next.

