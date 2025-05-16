'Welcome to Wrexham' season 4 sees Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds go for broke — can they go 'back-to-back-to-back'?

"Welcome to Wrexham" season 4 is officially here, with the two-episode premiere debuting on FX last night and on Hulu and Disney Plus this morning.

It was a packed two hours plus of football (a bit less minus commercials), and it was, surprisingly, mostly about the football.

OFFICIAL TRAILER | FX's Welcome to Wrexham premieres 5.15 on FX. Stream on Hulu. - YouTube Watch On

While past seasons have been a bit meandering at times, switching back and forth between stories about the team, the town, and Wales itself, these two episodes were all about going "back-to-back-to-back."

For those who aren't familiar with that phrase just yet — you will be after watching the first episode — it refers to Wrexham trying to secure a third straight promotion up the English football pyramid.

Something that has never been done before.

To accomplish this herculean task of going "back-to-back-to-back," Wrexham co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds need to seriously up their game from the past season, which will be difficult since that season was a rousing success.

The two-episode premiere largely goes into the behind-the-scenes work of putting things in place for a successful League One campaign, including hiring a new CEO.

That new CEO has some shocking truths to drop on Rob and Ryan in the two-episode premiere, though. Chief among them? They'll need to invest $50 million into the club if they want a shot at a third successive promotion.

But if you thought that number would cause them to balk, you're wrong.

"I don't give a shit what a supercomputer says," McElhenney proclaims at the end of the second episode. "If there's a 20% chance of success, I'm taking it. If there's a 1% chance, I'll take those odds. You gotta go for it."

Don't worry, there are still heartwarming stories and celebrity sightings

While season 4 is, so far, much more focused on the football, it still sneaks in a few feel-good stories about people in The Town.

In these two episodes, it's all about coffee. We meet one woman from Wrexham who came back from college to open a coffee shop in a horse trailer, a story that ends with her serving coffee at the Racecourse Ground.

We also met a couple from Ukraine who left behind a successful life in Ukraine when the war broke out to start again in Wrexham. They've since opened a cafe on the high street, praying that the locals like Ukrainian baked goods to go with their espresso.

Of course, there's also a handful of celebrity cameos.

If you've been following our coverage of what could happen in "Welcome to Wrexham" season 4, most of these won't surprise you.

Eva Longoria turned up for a match, with the show setting the expectation that this won't be her last appearance.

We also got the hyped Brady vs. McElhenney showdown in episode 2, with Tom Brady's Birmingham City FC taking on Wrexham in Birmingham. Neither Brady nor Birmingham pulled their punches — and if you watch, you'll see David Beckham sitting next to Brady.

In League One, it's no longer just Rob and Ryan that can bring the star power. You'll have to keep watching "Welcome to Wrexham" season 4 to see who else shows up.

Stream "Welcome to Wrexham" season 4 on Hulu or Disney Plus now