'The Gentlemen' season 2: Everything we know so far

"The Gentlemen" season 2 will see Guy Ritchie's raucous black comedy-drama returning to Netflix for more slick fun.

Conceived as a spin-off from Ritchie's 2019 movie of the same name, "The Gentlemen" introduced us to Eddie Horniman (Theo James), an English aristocrat who unexpectedly inherits the Halstead estate after his father's death.

Latest "The Gentlemen" season 2 news "The Gentlemen" season 2 adds "Paddington" star in production update

After discovering a cannabis farm run by Susie Glass (Kaya Scodelario) on the grounds, Eddie discovers his new title (Duke of Halstead) brings plenty of drama.

What followed was a classic Ritchie caper: a chaotic, violent, and occasionally ridiculous descent into criminality that saw our upstanding Duke teaming with Susie to keep the business (and his family) afloat and out of danger.

It might not be "Wednesday" popular, and hasn't quite crept into the streamer's all-time top 10, but "The Gentlemen" was reasonably well received, was a No. 1 show around the world, and it spent no less than 10 weeks in the streamer's Top 10 charts.

A return to the Halstead Estate certainly felt possible, and in August 2024, Netflix finally gave us the good news: "The Gentlemen" would be back. Here's everything we know about "The Gentlemen" season 2 right now.

(Image credit: Christopher Rafael/Netflix)

Unfortunately, we don't have a release date for "The Gentlemen" season 2 just yet.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The series was renewed back in August 2024, with confirmation that filming would begin in 2025 (via THR).

Recently, Netflix confirmed that filming on the new series had finally gotten underway... which likely means we won't be seeing more from the Halstead lot until 2026 at the earliest. Hopefully, we'll get an update soon.

Need something to watch while you wait for "The Gentlemen" season 2 to arrive? Be sure to check out our round-up of the best Netflix shows for more streaming recommendations to keep you occupied.

Another round, Captain? The Gentlemen will return for Season 2. pic.twitter.com/CsFo0serVkAugust 14, 2024

Who's in 'The Gentlemen' season 2 cast?

(Image credit: Netflix)

When the show was first renewed in August 2024, we only knew that Eddie Horniman (Theo James), ruthless gangster Susie Glass (Kaya Scodelario), and Eddie's unpredictable brother, Freddy (Daniel Ings), were due to return.

Thanks to that production update we mentioned earlier, we know who else will reprise their roles and the identity of a few new faces who've joined "The Gentlemen" season 2.

The returning cast also includes the following:

Ray Winstone

Vinnie Jones

Giancarlo Esposito

Joely Richardson

Jasmine Blackborow

Michael Vu

Harry Goodwins

Ruby Sear

Pearce Quigley

And here's all the new names stepping into the frame for "The Gentlemen" season 2:

Hugh Bonneville ("Downton Abbey", "Paddington")

Benjamin Clementine ("Dune")

Benedetta Porcaroli ("The Leopard")

Michele Morrone ("Another Simple Favor")

Sergio Castellitto ("Conclave")

Amra Mallassi ("Dune: Part Two")

Tyler Conti ("Tell Me Everything")

Pro boxer, Chris Eubank Jr.

Broadcaster and "Love Island UK" host, Maya Jama

What will 'The Gentlemen' season 2 be about?

Guy Ritchie on set of "The Gentlemen" season 2 (Image credit: Christopher Raphael/Netflix)

Thankfully, we don't have to do much guesswork on this front, as Netflix has already shared a synopsis that gives us a clear idea of what to expect from the show.

It reads: "It's been one year since Eddie and Susie joined forces to work together in Bobby's criminal empire overseas. As they drive to expand their enterprise, the decisions Bobby is making seem to be increasingly unsound. Now Eddie and Susie must decide whether to take action or risk losing it all, but unfettered ambition never ends well..."

Speaking with Tudum, Ritchie teased higher stakes and let slip that the show's going to move beyond the borders of England's lush countryside.

"I am delighted to return to set for Season 2 of "The Gentlemen"," Ritchie said. "This chapter sees a deliberate expansion, both geographically and thematically, as we journey from the English countryside to the Italian lakes.

"Eddie and Susie find themselves navigating an increasingly volatile empire as they’re besieged on all fronts by an influx of enigmatic new players. The stakes are heightened, the power dynamics are more precarious, and I’m thrilled to be collaborating once again with this exceptional cast and crew," he adds.

Is there a 'The Gentlemen' season 2 trailer yet?

(Image credit: Netflix)

It's not a trailer, as such, but when production was confirmed, Netflix did treat us to a short clip from "The Gentlemen" season 2 set that saw Theo and Kaya kicking production off with a bang, but it doesn't give much away about the new season.

Oi, behave. The Gentlemen Season 2, starring Theo James and Kaya Scodelario, is NOW IN PRODUCTION. pic.twitter.com/zAG4SLDVSSMay 28, 2025

With filming only just underway (at the time of writing), I wouldn't expect to see "The Gentlemen" season 2 trailer anytime soon. Keep checking back, though, as we'll be sure to share any footage here.