'Landman' season finale's big cameo has me excited for season 2

The "Landman" season 1 finale last night was awesome. Sure it was still a flawed episode. My concerns about the series are still there after watching it. But after we finally got the first appearance of a major cast member, I'm officially excited for season 2.

Landman | Official Trailer 2 | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

So if you've seen last night's finale, or just want to know which star finally made an appearance in "Landman," read on for my thoughts on the season finale. But if you aren't caught up on "the next 'Yellowstone'," stop what you're doing, boot up Paramount Plus and start watching, as there are major spoilers ahead.

(Image credit: Future)

Spoilers ahead for "Landman" episode 10 "The Crumbs of Hope"

Gallino's arrival is what "Landman" needed

This season, the main plot of "Landman" has centered on Billy Bob Thornton's Tommy Norris trying to keep his friend Monty's (Jon Hamm) oil company M-Tex running smoothly. This hasn't been easy, especially since the land they need happens to be owned by the cartel.

Tommy and Monty have been willing to play nice, but going into the season finale, local cartel boss Jimenez (Alex Meraz) had refused to let things run smoothly unless he was reimbursed for drugs that the cartel lost trafficking on land managed by M-Tex.

But "The Crumbs of Hope" ended Jimenez's vendetta against Tommy with a bullet. Well, several bullets. Because Andy Garcia has finally arrived.

When writing about this show around the premiere, I noticed Garcia on the list of cast members set to appear in "Landman" season 1. As time went on, I noticed that he still hadn't shown up. I even started to worry that I had made up his inclusion in the show.

(Image credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount Plus)

No longer though, because Garcia showed up in the season 1 finale as Gallino, and he arrived with a flourish. When he walked in and sat down in front of Tommy, it was the most electric debut of a character in the show since the series' opening scene where we met Thornton as Tommy. Honestly, it was the level of performance I was hoping to see from Thornton and Hamm together on screen, but that never really came to fruition, and after Monty died of heart failure in the season finale, it's clear it never will.

I'm optimistic that Thornton and Garcia will be on screen together plenty in season 2, and if that proves to be the case, I'm sure I'll like it, even if it still includes eye-roll-inducing scenes of Aynsley Norris's (Michelle Randolph) high school quarterback boyfriend stripping for senior citizens.

This show hasn't necessarily been missing electric dialogue between actors, but given how talented some of the actors in this show are, I'd be lying if I said I wasn't disappointed that the highlight of Thornton and Hamm's relationship was Monty reminding Tommy on the phone that he's the boss. And Demi Moore remains largely an ancillary character, though I'm cautiously optimistic she'll take over Hamm's role as "guy who speaks to Tommy on the phone twice an episode."

With Garcia's Gallino replacing Jiminez though, it feels like I'm guaranteed at least one legendary duo on screen together next season. If that's the case, I can overlook the show's weaker aspects. Especially if their on-screen chemistry is anything like it was in the season 1 finale.