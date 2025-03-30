Guy Ritchie's new crime drama 'MobLand' has a star-studded cast — but it's got a serious problem

This new Paramount Plus show struggles to find its groove in its series premiere

Pierce Brosnan and Tom Hardy in MobLand
(Image credit: Paramount)

"MobLand" is the latest show to hit Paramount Plus, and if you're like me, you were hotly anticipating this crime drama.

From legendary crime film director Guy Ritchie, this new show stars Tom Hardy as Harry Da Souza, a fixer for the London-based Harrigan crime family.

That family is led by patriarch Conrad Harrigan (Pierce Brosnan), while his wife, Maeve (Helen Mirren) and son Kevin (Paddy Considine) are also key cogs in the Harrigan crime machine.

Now if that sounds like a star-studded cast, that's because it is. Getting Hardy, Brosnan and Mirren on screen together would make any Hollywood executive salivate, and it's impressive to get them all to show up for a TV show, though admittedly everyone does TV now.

The only problem? It's maybe too much star power. Because there are way too many storylines going on in the first episode of this show.

Light spoilers for 'MobLand' episode 1 beyond this point

An image indicating spoilers are ahead.

(Image credit: Future)

'MobLand' needs to focus on its main story

"MobLand" has three storylines through its first two episodes.

The A-plot focuses on a budding crime war between Brosnan's Conrad Harrigan and his main rival, Richie Stevenson (Geoff Bell). These two don't like each other and want to be rid of each other, but there's an uneasy truce.

"MobLand" on Paramount Plus

(Image credit: Paramount)

That truce is shattered though, when Richie's son Tommy (Alex Fine) goes missing after a night out with Conrad's grandson Eddie (Anson Boon). Richie won't hesitate to use violence to get his son back, and Conrad will eliminate Richie if he has to.

This is the part of the show that unequivocally works. Hardy is great as Conrad's fixer, Harry, and even Anson Boon as Eddie is compelling to watch.

But then there are subplots and additional plots that work less well. Within this budding mob war, there are already casualties and signs that members of the extended Harrigan crime family sense opportunity.

It makes sense that these subplots are in the show, but frankly, they could be excised for a leaner story that focuses largely on Hardy's character.

There's also a secondary plot about Harry's deteriorating marriage with his wife Jan (Joanne Froggatt) that I frankly neither care about nor find necessary to the story. It grinds the momentum to a halt and Hardy and Froggatt don't have any chemistry of note.

The good news is 'MobLand' gets better

"MobLand" on Paramount Plus

(Image credit: Paramount)

Without spoiling anything, I can tell you this show gets better by the end of the second episode. By the end of that episode, the show got back to its main storyline and had me ready to watch more.

That's why I still have a lot of hope for this show despite a first episode that's weighed down by plot. If it can focus on its main story as much as possible, or at least start tying its subplots into the main story, then I think the remaining eight episodes will be enjoyable to watch.

If you don't have the patience for that, I understand. I know people find it frustrating when you tell them, "Just wait till halfway through the first season. It'll get good!"

But I promise you, the way episode 2 ends, I really do believe "MobLand" can still live up to its star-studded potential. So watch the premiere today — which, for all my complaints, still has a few classic Guy Ritchie action-packed moments — and then tune in again next week for episode 2.

Stream "MobLand" episode 1 on Paramount Plus

Malcolm McMillan

Malcolm has been with Tom's Guide since 2022, and has been covering the latest in streaming shows and movies since 2023. He's not one to shy away from a hot take, including that "John Wick" is one of the four greatest films ever made.

Here's what he's been watching lately:

