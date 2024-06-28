New on Paramount Plus in July 2024 — all the movies and shows to watch

Get ready for a jam-packed month ahead if you're a Paramount Plus subscriber! A bunch of new movies and shows are coming your way this month, catering to all your entertainment needs. Whether you're into a good bit of horror or fancy watching an informative documentary one evening, Paramount Plus has got you covered for the next few weeks.

With classic movies hitting the streamer and innovative originals premiering, there's something for everyone to enjoy. So, check out our detailed guide to find out about all the exciting content landing on Paramount Plus in July, and get ready for a quality streaming experience this summer.

NEW ON PARAMOUNT PLUS IN JULY 2024: TOP PICKS

‘Drag Me to Hell’

"Drag Me to Hell" has to be one of the best horror movies ever made just based on its ending. The plot centers on Christine Brown (Alison Lohman), a loan officer at a bank in Los Angeles. In an attempt to impress her boss and secure a promotion, Christine denies an elderly woman named Sylvia Ganush (Lorna Raver) an extension on her mortgage. In retaliation, Ganush places a curse on Christine that will lead to her being dragged to hell in three days (yes, pretty savage).

As the curse begins to take effect, Christine experiences a series of terrifying supernatural events. Desperate to save herself, she seeks help from a psychic named Rham Jas (Dileep Rao). Together, they try various methods to break the curse, but as time runs out, Christine faces increasingly horrific challenges.

Premiers July 1 on Paramount Plus

‘Martha Marcy May Marlene’

"Martha Marcy May Marlene" has to be one of the best movies about cults. It follows a young woman named Martha (Elizabeth Olsen), who escapes from an abusive cult. Upon fleeing the cult, Martha contacts her estranged sister, Lucy (Sarah Paulson), who takes her to the lakeside home she shares with her husband, Ted (Hugh Dancy). Despite the seemingly safe environment, Martha's sense of reality becomes increasingly distorted. She experiences paranoia, flashbacks, and difficulty distinguishing between her past experiences in the cult and her current life.

Premiers July 1 on Paramount Plus

‘Memory’

"Memory" is a psychological drama that revolves around a woman named Sylvia (Jessica Chastain), who leads a solitary and seemingly stable life, but her past traumas come flooding back when she encounters a man named Saul (Peter Sarsgaard) at a high school reunion. Saul, who suffers from dementia, brings up disturbing memories from Sylvia's past, triggering a deep psychological journey for her. Chastain actually won the Independent Spirit award as best lead performance in “Memory," which first premiered at the 80th Venice International Film Festival in 2023.

Premiers July 7 on Paramount Plus

‘Melissa Etheridge: I'm Not Broken’

"Melissa Etheridge: I'm Not Broken" is a documentary series that follows rock musician Melissa Etheridge as she connects with five female inmates at the Topeka Correctional Facility in Kansas. The series is inspired by letters sent to Etheridge by these women, detailing their personal struggles and experiences. Etheridge uses these letters as inspiration to write and perform an original song for them.

The documentary highlights the significant rise in female incarceration rates and the often-overlooked challenges faced by incarcerated women. Etheridge, who has personally faced the loss of her son to opioid addiction, brings a profound sense of empathy and understanding to the project.

Premiers July 9 on Paramount Plus

‘Mafia Spies’

A six-part docuseries called “Mafia Spies” is another one to add to your list. It delves into the covert collaboration between the CIA and the Chicago mob during the Cold War. The series, based on Thomas Maier's book "Mafia Spies: The Inside Story of the CIA, Gangsters, JFK, and Castro," explores the plot to assassinate Cuban leader Fidel Castro. This partnership between government agents and mobsters was fueled by the tensions of the era, particularly after the Cuban Missile Crisis, and highlights the lengths to which the U.S. government was willing to go to eliminate perceived threats. The series features interviews with historians, journalists, and people directly connected to the events, including the daughter of mob boss Sam Giancana and actor Robert Davi.

Premiers July 16 on Paramount Plus

ORIGINALS, EXCLUSIVES & PREMIERES

7/1: Memory*

Sylvia (Jessica Chastain) is a social worker who leads a simple and structured life. But all of that gets blown open when Saul (Peter Sarsgaard) follows her home from their high school reunion and a surprise encounter opens a door to the past.

7/9: Melissa Etheridge: I'm Not Broken premiere

This two-part docuseries tells a story of music’s power to heal and transcend. Melissa Etheridge finds inspiration in five incarcerated women and performs an original song for them at their prison.



7/10: Kamp Koral: Spongebob's Under Years season two premiere

Ten-year-old SpongeBob and his pals spend their summer catching wild jellyfish and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck at the craziest kamp in the kelp forest.



7/16: Mafia Spies premiere

In this docuseries, real-world spies, gangsters, honeypots and mistresses unravel a hidden conspiracy between the CIA and the Chicago mob to assassinate Fidel Castro.

LIBRARY SHOWS

July 3



The National Parks



July 4



CBS Reports: America Unfiltered: The Voices Behind the Polls



July 10



Beavis and Butt-Head Classic (Seasons 2, 4-6)

Ice Airport Alaska (Season 4)

Ridiculousness (Seasons 11-12)

SpongeBob SquarePants (Season 13)

The Patrick Star Show (Season 2)



July 17



Basketball Wives (Season 11)



July 18



Big Brother (Season 26)**



July 22



PD True (Season 1)



July 24



RuPaul's Drag Race (Season 16)

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked (Seasons 14-15)



July 31



Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship (Season 2)

LIBRARY MOVIES

July 1



A Good Day to Die Hard*

A Perfect Day*

A Thin Line Between Love and Hate

American History X

Apache Junction*

Big Top Pee-Wee

Biker Boyz*

Blades of Glory

Blue Chips

Boyz N' The Hood*

Caddyshack

Catch the Bullet*

Charlie's Angels

Charlie's Angels Full Throttle

Charlotte's Web

Copycat

Defiance

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star*

Die Hard*

Die Hard 2*

Die Hard with a Vengeance*

Drag Me to Hell

El Dorado

Enemy at the Gates*

Fear

Freedom Writers*

Funny Face

Gone Baby Gone*

Good Mourning*

Grease

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral

Hamburger Hill

Heat*

Heist*

Identity

Imagine That

John Grisham's The Rainmaker

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Legends of the Fall*

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Live Free or Die Hard*

Love The Coopers*

Martha Marcy May Marlene

Miss Sloane*

My Left Foot

Necessary Roughness

New Jack City

Outlaw Posse*

Paid in Full*

Pawn Sacrifice*

Private Parts

Rounders

Rudy*

Rules of Engagement

Rushmore

RV*

Sahara

Set It Off: Director's Cut

Sexy Beast

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search For Spock

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek: First Contact

Star Trek: Generations

Star Trek: Insurrection

Star Trek: Nemesis

Star Trek: The Motion Picture - The Director's Edition

Stephen King's Thinner

Stop-Loss

Summer Rental

Summer School*

Sunset Boulevard

Superstar

Swingers

Terms of Endearment

The Baby-Sitters Club

The Babysitter

The East

The Love Letter

The Mechanic

The Running Man

The Saint*

The Silence of the Lambs*

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie

The Truman Show

The Yards

Timeline

Tom & Jerry

Top Secret!*

Total Recall

Trainspotting

Uncommon Valor

Universal Soldier*

What Men Want*

Without a Paddle

World Trade Center

Yours, Mine & Ours

Zero Dark Thirty



July 8



Anesthesia*



July 13



Arthur and the Invisibles*



July 15



Fifty Shades of Black*

The Current War*



July 24



Weiner*



July 27



Hannibal Rising*

SPORTS

7/6: WNBA – New York Liberty @ Indiana Fever*

7/6-7/7: PGA Tour – John Deere Classic (Third and Final Round Coverage)*

7/7: BIG3 Basketball*

7/7: NWSL – Seattle Reign FC vs. Utah Royals

7/13-7/14: PGA Tour – Genesis Scottish Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)*

7/13: PGA Tour Originals: One Shot Away*

7/13: WNBA – Los Angeles Sparks @ Dallas Wings*

7/14: BIG3 Basketball*

7/20-7/21: Formula E – 2024 Hankook London E-Prix*

7/20: PBR – Professional Bull Riders American Bucking Bull Million Dollar Futurity*

7/20: 2024 World’s Strongest Man*

7/20: Sail GP – Season 4 Grand Final San Francisco*

7/20: BIG3 Basketball*

7/20: NWSL – Angel City FC vs. América

7/21: NWSL – Washington Spirit vs. Chivas & Portland Thorns FC vs. Tijuana

7/21: Beyond Limits*

7/21: LPGA – Dana Open (Final Round Coverage)*

7/21: United Soccer League – Oakland Roots SC vs. Sacramento Republic FC*

7/26: NWSL – Chicago Red Stars vs. Chivas & San Diego Wave FC vs. América

7/27: NWSL – Orlando Pride vs. Rayadas & Kansas City Current vs. Pachuca

7/28: NWSL – Houston Dash vs. Tigres & NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Washington Spirit

7/27: 2024 World’s Strongest Man*

7/27: Course Record with Michael Breed*

7/27-7/28: PGA Tour – 3M Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)*

7/28: PBR – Professional Bull Riders Camping World Team Series Duluth*

7/28: BIG3 Basketball*

7/31: NWSL – Portland Thorns FC vs. Seattle Reign FC & North Carolina Courage vs. Rayadas

Throughout July: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition

Throughout July: NWSL X LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup

* Title is available to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers.



**All Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers can live stream CBS titles via the live feed on Paramount+. Those titles will be available on-demand to all subscribers the day after they air live.