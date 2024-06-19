5 new to Paramount Plus movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

As some of the best streaming services continue to expand their libraries with new movies and shows, Paramount Plus has become a more prominent player in the market. This platform has recently introduced several standout movies that have not only resonated with audiences but gained high praise from critics.

From a truly immersive horror that surprised critics with its psychological thrills to a tense thriller that deals with murder, there is plenty to choose from when scrolling through Paramount Plus. But of course, falling victim to endless scrolling is easy, so we’ve chosen the best movies for you.

Here are the top new to Paramount Plus movies you can stream right now, and they all have 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes .

‘10 Cloverfield Lane’

Fancy watching a good sci-fi horror? “10 Cloverfield Lane” is the perfect movie to stream this week on Paramount Plus. It follows Michelle (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), who, after a car accident, wakes up in an underground bunker with two men: Howard (John Goodman) and Emmett (John Gallagher Jr.). Howard tells Michelle that he saved her from a chemical attack that has rendered the outside world uninhabitable.

As Michelle navigates her new reality, she grows increasingly suspicious of Howard's intentions and the truth behind his claims. The tension increases as she plans her escape, leading to a dramatic and unexpected conclusion that ties the movie to the larger "Cloverfield" universe.

Genre: Horror, science fiction

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Stream it on Paramount Plus (with Showtime)

‘Animal Kingdom’

"Animal Kingdom" is an Australian crime drama movie that follows the story of a teenager named Joshua "J" Cody (James Frecheville), who finds himself drawn into the criminal underworld of his estranged family in Melbourne. After the death of his mother from a heroin overdose, J moves in with his grandmother and uncles, who are involved in organized crime. As J becomes more entangled in their dangerous world, he must navigate the escalating violence that surrounds him.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The movie actually received critical acclaim for its intense portrayal of crime and family dynamics, and it won the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival in 2010. These achievements alone prove it’s a solid watch and should be added to your list.

Genre: Crime, drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Stream it on Paramount Plus

‘In the Bedroom’

For anyone who loves a thriller, this next movie is the perfect choice. "In the Bedroom" focuses on Matt and Ruth Fowler (Tom Wilkinson and Sissy Spacek), whose son Frank (Nick Stahl) is involved in a relationship with an older woman named Natalie (Marisa Tomei). When Frank is murdered by Natalie's estranged husband, the Fowlers are left devastated. The movie goes more into their grief, anger, and emotional turmoil as they struggle to come to terms with their loss and seek justice in their own ways.

"In the Bedroom" is a classic thriller that was praised for its powerful performances, particularly by Wilkinson and Spacek, as well as its sensitive exploration of themes such as grief, revenge, and just how complex human emotions can be.

Genre: Thriller, drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Stream it on Paramount Plus

‘North of Normal’

Now we’re introducing a coming-of-age movie that has an incredible rating on Rotten Tomatoes. “North of Normal” is based on the 2014 memoir of the same name by Cea Sunrise Person (portrayed by Amanda Fix), and the movie focuses on her unconventional childhood living in the wilderness with her hippie mother, Michelle (Sarah Gadon). Cea also wants some semblance of normalcy, but the complicated relationship with her mother makes it challenging. Critics praised the narrative “that’s grounded in honesty, and never lacking in empathy.” Others have also commented on the beautifully nuanced performances by Sarah Gadon and Amanda Fix.

Genre: Drama, coming-of-age story

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Stream it on Paramount Plus

‘There Will Be Blood’

"There Will Be Blood" is set in the late 19th and early 20th centuries and follows Daniel Plainview (Daniel Day-Lewis), a ruthless oil prospector who begins his career in the oil boomtowns of California. As Plainview becomes more successful, he faces moral challenges and battles with other ambitious individuals, including a charismatic preacher named Eli Sunday (Paul Dano). This confrontation starts a slow-burning feud that threatens both their lives. The movie brilliantly explores themes of ambition, greed, and religion, as well as the destructive nature of unchecked capitalism.

Genre: Western, thriller

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Stream it on Paramount Plus