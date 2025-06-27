New on Tubi in July 2025 — all the movies and shows to watch

July is heating up and Tubi’s lineup is bringing the chaos, thrills and drama while you cool off inside. Whether you’re escaping the sun or crashing on the couch after a long day, Tubi has something to keep you entertained while you soak up the AC.

Leading the charge this month is "Great White Waters," which follows a cartel after their cocaine goes missing off Florida’s coast and kicks off a feeding frenzy kicks off both above and below the waves. Ruthless criminals want the stash. Hungry sharks want everyone, as they often do.

If suburban life seems too quiet, "Get Off My Lawn" might scratch that itch. A couple moves into their dream home only to face a deranged teen and his crew who want it back. Home sweet hell?

Finally, "TKO" is a hard-hitting family drama. A retired boxer tries to make amends with his estranged sons just as his eldest steps into the pro ring.

Tubi’s July 2025 drop is anything but chill. Here’s what to queue up next as the summer rages on.

'Great White Waters'

GREAT WHITE (2021) | Official Trailer | Altitude Films - YouTube Watch On

"Great White Waters" dives headfirst into drug-fueled chaos taking place off the Florida coast. When millions in cocaine vanish beneath the waves, the hunt to recover it unleashes a brutal frenzy that unfolds on land and at sea. Treasure seekers clash in a deadly game of greed, but the real danger lurks just below the surface, where bloodthirsty sharks draw closer in a savage showdown waiting to annihilate anyone who comes to claim the secret stash.

Stream on Tubi starting July 4

'Get Off My Lawn'

Get Off My Lawn | Official Trailer | Tubi Original - YouTube Watch On

When a suburban couple buys what they think is the perfect home in "Get Off My Lawn," they have no idea they’ve crossed a dangerous line. The house once belonged to a disturbed teen’s grandfather, and he wants it back. Soon, he and his friends kick off a harassment campaign against the couple as they struggle to fight back.

Stream on Tubi from July 11

'TKO'

"TKO" serves up a powerful punch of family, redemption and second chances. When a retired boxer reconnects with his two estranged sons, he’s forced to confront the past he walked away from so he can step up as a father. But when his oldest son enters the world of professional boxing, their reunion turns into a fight for more than just titles.

Stream on Tubi from July 18

New Tubi series in July 2025

“Brickleberry”

“Girlfriends”

“Hap & Leonard”

“Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell”

“Kold & Windy (S1)”

“Major Dad”

“Millennials”

“Sanford And Son”

“The Jeffersons (S11 & S1)”

“Wow: Women Of Wrestling (S2-S3)”

New action movies on Tubi in July 2025

“12 Rounds”

“2 Guns”

“Baywatch”

“Escape Plan”

“Escape Plan 2: Hades”

“Escape Plan: The Extractors”

“First Blood”

“Hitman”

“Hitman: Agent 47”

“Jurassic World”

“Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life”

“Lara Croft: Tomb Raider”

“Non-Stop”

“Redemption

“The A-Team (2010)”

“The Fate Of The Furious”

“Universal Soldier”

New art house movies on Tubi in July 2025

“A Most Violent Year”

“American Honey”

“Bones And All”

“Clemency”

“Hot Summer Nights”

“Rye Lane”

“The Captive”

“Under The Silver Lake”

“When You Finish Saving The World”

“While We're Young”

“Zola”

New Black cinema movies on Tubi in June 2025

“Barbershop”

“Barbershop 2: Back In Business”

“Beauty Shop”

“Belly”

“Belly 2: Millionaire Boyz Club”

“Cadillac Records”

“Girlfriends”

“Good Burger”

“Juice”

“Jumping The Broom”

“Kold & Windy (S1)”

“Millennials”

“Obsessed (2009)”

“Pootie Tang”

“Sanford And Son”

“Southside With You”

“The Final Play”

“Top Five”

New comedy movies on Tubi in June 2025

“Anger Management (2003)”

“Baywatch”

“Bringing Down The House”

“Cuban Fury”

“Dirty Rotten Scoundrels”

“Dumb And Dumber”

“Goon: The Last Of The Enforcers”

“Hot Tub Time Machine”

“Jackass 3”

“Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa”

“Major Dad”

“Miss Congeniality”

“Miss Congeniality 2: Armed And Fabulous”

“No Strings Attached”

“Sweet Dreams”

“The Cable Guys”

“That Awkward Moment”

“The Benchwarmers”

“The Birdcage”

“The Longest Yard”

New documentary movies on Tubi in June 2025

“Culture Of Winning”

“Finding Fela”

New drama movies on Tubi in June 2025

“8 Mile”

“A Time To Kill”

“Amadeus (Theatrical Cut)”

“Flashdance”

“Forrest Gump”

“Fried Green Tomatoes”

“Get On Up”

“Minamata”

“Pulp Fiction”

“Spotlight”

“The Outsiders”

“Thelma & Louise”

“Titanic”

New horror movies on Tubi in June 2025

“Blair Witch (2016)”

“Bones And All”

“Final Destination”

“Final Destination 2”

“Final Destination 3”

“Final Destination 5”

“Get Off My Lawn”

“Jinn”

“Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension”

“Pet Sematary (2019)”

“Quarantine 2: Terminal”

““The Hills Have Eyes”

“The Nun (2018)”

“The Invisible Raptor”

New kids and family movies on Tubi in June 2025

“Arthur And The Invisibles”

“Baby's Day Out”

“Because Of Winn-Dixie”

“Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

“Jumanji (1995)”

“Jungle 2 Jungle”

“Planet 51”

“Rango”

“Richie Rich”

“Scooby-Doo”

“Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”

“The Secret Life Of Pets 2”

New sci-fi and fantasy movies on Tubi in June 2025

“Arrival”

“Déjà Vu”

“I, Robot”

“Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell”

“Minority Report”

“Phenomenon”

“Riddick”

“Robocop (1987)”

“Robocop (2014)”

“Robocop 2”

“Robocop 3”

“Terminator 2: Judgment Day”

“The Core”

“The Running Man”

“The Sorcerer And The White Snake”

“War Of The Worlds”

New thriller movies on Tubi in June 2025

“Alice, Darling”

“Broken City”

“Colombiana”

“Death Wish (2018)”

“Destroyer”

“Don't Tell A Soul”

“Obsessed (2009)”

“Outlaws”

“Pride And Glory”

“Sicario: Day Of The Soldado”

“Son Of A Gun”

“The Da Vinci Code”

“The Grey”

“The Menu”

“Wrecked”

New Western movies on Tubi in June 2025

“Legends Of The Fall”

“Pale Rider”

“Rango”