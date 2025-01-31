New on Paramount Plus in February 2025 — all the movies and shows to watch

Looking for something new to watch? February 2025 brings a packed lineup to Paramount Plus, including the highly anticipated returns of "Yellowjackets" season 3 and "1923" season 2, as well as the new crime thriller "Ride."

"Yellowjackets" dives deeper into the survivors’ haunted past and their unraveling present, as old secrets resurface and new threats emerge. Meanwhile, "1923 "continues the Duttons’ battle for survival, with Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara (Helen Mirren) facing brutal winter conditions and mounting rivalries, while Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) races home. "Ride" is more of an emotional gut punch: a father and son turn to crime in a bid to save a young girl’s life.

There's much more to choose from beyond those picks. Read on to catch what's new this month on Paramount Plus.

New on Paramount Plus in February 2025: Top Picks

‘Ride'

RIDE Official Trailer | Starring C. Thomas Howell, Annabeth Gish, Jake Allyn, Forrie J. Smith - YouTube Watch On

John Hawkins (C. Thomas Howell) is a retired bull rider desperate to fund his daughter's cancer treatment. He reunites with his estranged son, Peter (Jake Allyn) and together they resort to robbery to secure the necessary funds. As things become increasingly more complex and difficult, the family must navigate their tumultuous relationship and lose the cops, including a justice-driven sheriff who begins to suspect a personal connection to the case. In the end, Hawkins finds himself inexorably linked to the criminal activities he has to perform to get his daughter in the clear — but will he be able to get her what she needs?

Watch on Paramount Plus starting Feb. 1

'Yellowjackets' season 3

Yellowjackets | Season 3 Official Trailer | Paramount+ with SHOWTIME - YouTube Watch On

"Yellowjackets" follows a team of high school girl soccer players who survive a plane crash and find themselves stranded in the wilderness. In the third season of this critically acclaimed series, the story continues to swap between the past and the tumultuous present of the survivors. In the 1996 timeline, the teen girls grapple with their actions as they strive to survive in the wilderness. Meanwhile, in the present day, the adult survivors confront familiar trauma and the new threats that challenge the fragile lives they've attempted to rebuild. This season, Hilary Swank joins the cast as well.

Watch on Paramount Plus starting Feb. 14

‘1923' season 2

1923 | Season 2 Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

This season, the Dutton family faces a harsh winter at their Montana ranch. Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara (Helen Mirren) have to deal with not only the elements but the relentless pursuit of folks like Donald Whitfield (Timothy Dalton) and Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn), who are determined to seize their land. Meanwhile, Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) heads on a dangerous journey back home, driven by Cara's urgent pleas, while his wife, Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer), undertakes her own treacherous trans-Atlantic voyage to reunite with him.

Watch on Paramount Plus starting Feb. 23

Originals, exclusives & premieres

February 1: Ride*

Desperate to raise money for his daughter's cancer treatment, a retired bull rider teams up with his estranged son and resorts to robbery to secure payment before time runs out.

February 2: The 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards hosted by Trevor Noah**

Celebrate Music's Biggest Night, The Grammys, which will honor music's biggest stars, upcoming artists, and feature show-stopping live performances.

February 4: Burden of Guilt premiere

Based on the podcast of the same name, this shocking three-part documentary follows Tracyraquel Berns' emotional journey to unravel the convoluted excuses that were given about her baby brother's sudden death when she was just two years old.

February 6: Death Without Mercy premiere*

From Syrian director Waad Al-Kateab, the documentary follows two Syrian families over ten days in the aftermath of the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck the Turkish-Syrian border in 2023.

February 12: Eric Clapton Unplugged…Over 30 Years Later special premiere

Considered one of the most iconic installments of the MTV Unplugged series, 18x Grammy Award-winner Eric Clapton originally recorded his unforgettable hour-long performance of Eric Clapton Unplugged in 1992 at Bray Studios in Windsor, England. In this all-new extended, remixed and remastered edition, this 90-minute special will feature exclusive content of Clapton discussing the inspiration behind specific songs and performances with the crew just before he took the stage, seamlessly integrated with the performance footage.

February 14: Yellowjackets season 3 premiere*

The Emmy-nominated series is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

February 17: On TV: A Black History Month Special**

The one-hour news special is hosted by Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner, the first Black co-hosting team for Entertainment Tonight. The duo guides viewers through a celebration of Black excellence in television to shine a spotlight on Black actors who are forging a path in daytime and primetime television. CBS stars share their personal stories and reflections on their time in the entertainment industry.

February 23: 1923 season 2 premiere

A cruel winter brings new challenges and unfinished business to Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara (Helen Mirren) back at Dutton ranch. With harsh conditions and adversaries threatening to end the Dutton legacy, Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) embarks on an arduous journey home, racing against time to save his family in Montana.

Synopses provided by Paramount Plus.

*Available on Paramount Plus with Showtime only

New shows on Paramount Plus in February 2025

February 2

67th Annual Grammy Awards**



February 5

Bar Rescue (season 9)

The Patrick Star Show (season 2)

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: F.O.A.T special**



February 7

NCIS: Sydney (season 2 premiere)**



February 12

PAW Patrol: Big Truck Pups

CMT Crossroads (seasons 1-3,5,10-16,18-20)

How Did They Fix That? (season 3)

MTV Unplugged (seasons 1-8, 10-13)

VH1 Storytellers (seasons 1-9, 11-13,15,16)



February 16

The Equalizer (season 5 winter premiere)**

Tracker (season 2 winter premiere)**



February 17

On TV: A Black History Month Special**



February 24

Beyond the Gates (season 1)



February 26

Survivor (season 48)**

The Loud House (season 7)

* Title is available to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers.

**All Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers can live stream CBS titles via the live feed on Paramount+. Those titles will be available on-demand to all subscribers the day after they air live.

New movies on Paramount Plus in February 2025

February 1

A Mighty Heart

A Walk on the Moon

Adore

Along Came A Spider

American Gigolo

Attack the Block

Babel

Bebe's Kids

Birthday Girl

Boys And Girls

Brokeback Mountain

Chocolate City

Cinema Paradiso

Come Away

Critical Condition

Dangerous Beauty

Doubt

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Geostorm

Hooking Up

I Hope They Serve Beer In Hell*

In & Out

Into The Wild

Jersey Girl

Juice

Just Another Girl on the I.R.T.

Like Water for Chocolate

Losing Isaiah

Mansfield Park

Marvin's Room

Men, Women & Children

Menace II Society

Muriel's Wedding

My Best Friend's Wedding

My Boss's Daughter

O (Othello)

Old School

Pretty In Pink

Road to Perdition

Roman Holiday

Saturday Night Fever

Serendipity

Shakespeare in Love

Shall We Dance?

Shooter

Suffragette

Terms of Endearment

The Babysitter

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The Color Purple

The Evening Star

The Firm

The Hunt for Red October

The Love Guru

The Love Letter

The Mask

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Smurfs

The Smurfs 2

The Stepford Wives

The To Do List

The Wood

Transformers

Vampire in Brooklyn

What Lies Beneath

What Women Want

When Harry Met Sally

Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!

World War Z

Wuthering Heights (2003)



February 3

Bull*

The Nanny Diaries*



February 12

Fanboys*



February 17

Halloween*

Deadlock



February 24

Southpaw*



February 27

The Aviary*



February 28

Crossing Over*

Sports

Throughout February

Scottish Professional Football League competition

English Football League competition

Serie A competition

AFC Champions League Elite competition

February 1

NCAA Men's Basketball – Arizona @ Arizona State*

February 1-2

PGA TOUR – AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Third and Final Round Coverage)*

February 2

Professional Bull Riders (PBR)*

NCAA Men's Basketball – Ohio State @ Illinois*

Serie A – AC Milan vs. Inter Milan; Roma vs. Napoli

February 3

AFC Champions League Elite – Al Nassr vs. Al Wasl

February 4

Coppa Italia Quarterfinal – Atalanta vs. Bologna

February 5

Coppa Italia Quarterfinal – AC Milan vs. Roma

Carabao Cup Semifinal – Newcastle United vs. Arsenal

February 6

Carabao Cup Semifinal – Liverpool vs. Tottenham

February 8

NFL Films Super Bowl LIX Countdown Show*

NCAA Men's Basketball – Michigan @ Indiana*

EFL Championship – Coventry City vs. Leeds United; Sunderland vs. Watford

EFL League One – Wrexham vs. Leyton Orient

February 8-9

PGA TOUR – WM Phoenix Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)*

February 9

Professional Bull Riders (PBR)*

February 11-12

UEFA Champions League – Knockout Phase Play-offs Leg 1

February 13

UEFA Europa League – Knockout Phase Play-offs Leg 1

UEFA Conference League – Knockout Phase Play-offs Leg 1

February 15

NCAA March Madness Men's Bracket Preview*

NCAA Men's Basketball – Wisconsin @ Purdue*

February 15-16

PGA TOUR – The Genesis Invitational (Third and Final Round Coverage)*

February 16

Serie A – Juventus vs. Inter; Lazio vs. Napoli

February 17

EFL Championship – Leeds United vs. Sunderland

February 18-19

UEFA Champions League – Knockout Phase Play-offs Leg 2

February 20

UEFA Europa League – Knockout Phase Play-offs Leg 2

UEFA Conference League – Knockout Phase Play-offs Leg 2

February 22

Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star Match*

NCAA Men's Basketball – Oklahoma State @ Kansas*

February 23

Professional Bull Riders (PBR)*

NCAA Men's Basketball – Purdue @ Indiana; Ohio State @ UCLA*

EFL League One – Mansfield Town vs. Wrexham

February 24

EFL Championship – Sheffield United vs. Leeds United

* Title is available to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers.

**All Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers can live stream CBS titles via the live feed on Paramount+. Those titles will be available on-demand to all subscribers the day after they air live.

Dates for library titles are subject to change.Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to CBS titles to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on-demand. Essential tier subscribers have access to these titles on-demand the day after they air.