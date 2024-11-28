3 best Tubi movies to watch right now for free

Get ready to gobble up some great Thanksgiving movies, all without spending a single penny. Tubi is serving up a feast of free holiday films that'll leave you feeling as stuffed as a Thanksgiving turkey, just in time for the holiday season to get underway.

No need to worry about subscription fees or signing up for anything. Just make your plate, find your favorite spot on the couch and get ready to dig into some tasty Thanksgiving movies.

The free streaming service is positively overflowing with options for every member of the family. Whether you like your Thanksgiving movies sentimental and heartwarming, or wacky and laughter-filled, there's a film to satisfy your craving. Here are three of our top picks.

'Free Birds'

Free Birds Official Trailer #1 (2013) - Owen Wilson Animated Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

A presidential pardon gives turkey Reggie (Owen Wilson) a life of luxury, complete with pizza delivery and binge-watching TV. His world turns upside down when fellow turkey Jake (Woody Harrelson) crashes into his life claiming to be part of the "Turkey Freedom Front."

Despite Reggie's reluctance, Jake convinces him to join a mission involving a hidden government time machine. The duo travel back to Plymouth Colony in 1621, hoping to prevent turkeys from becoming the centerpiece of future Thanksgiving dinners. Their mission proves more complicated than expected when they encounter the determined hunter Myles Standish (Colm Meaney), who leads the colonists' efforts to gather food for the settlement.

Watch on Tubi

'Pieces of April'

Pieces of April (2003) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

April Burns (Katie Holmes) living with her boyfriend in Manhattan decides to make an attempt to bridge the gap with her estranged family through a Thanksgiving dinner invitation. Having always always been the family's black sheep, Burns faces the daunting task of preparing her first Thanksgiving meal in her small apartment while dealing with a broken oven.

Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals! Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The stakes are especially high as her mother battles terminal cancer, which makes for a difficult task all around. She must ask her neighbor (Sean Hayes) to assist her as her father drives her family into the city for what could be a disastrous family gathering.

Watch on Tubi

'Hannah and Her Sisters'

Hannah and Her Sisters Trailer #1 (1986) | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

Set against the backdrop of three consecutive Thanksgiving celebrations, this story follows the relationships of three sisters in New York City. Hannah (Mia Farrow), the stable center of the family, unknowingly faces betrayal as her husband Elliot (Michael Caine) carries on a secret affair with her sister Lee (Barbara Hershey).

Meanwhile, Lee struggles to break free from a controlling relationship with Frederick (Max Von Sydow), an aging artist. Meanwhile, youngest sister Holly (Dianne Wiest) battles with career and financial instability, often relying on Hannah's generosity so she can make a life for herself. Her relationship with Mickey (Woody Allen), a neurotic television producer, is just another layer to the increasingly complex family's problems.

Watch on Tubi