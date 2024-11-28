New on HBO and Max in December 2024 — all the new shows and movies to watch

The weather outside is frightful, which means it's the perfect time to grab some popcorn and hunker down on the sofa to watch the best new shows and movies on Max. With an impressive lineup from HBO, Warner Bros., Discovery networks and more, it's no wonder Max is the reigning champ among the best streaming platforms thanks to new shows movies and live sports every month.

Leading the pack this month is a number of new original shows and movies to add to your watchlist. After killing it at the box office in September, "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" is coming to Max this month (check out our "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" review if you want to know whether this sequel is worth watching). Football fans won't want to miss the new season of "Hard Knocks," which follows four teams as they battle for the hotly contested AFC North crown. HBO's also got a new documentary that casts an unflinching light on the human costs of America's parole system.

So let's dive right in: Here’s everything new on HBO and Max in December 2024.

NEW ON MAX IN DECEMBER 2024: TOP PICKS

'Hard Knocks: In Season with the AFC North' (Dec. 3)

Hard Knocks: In Season with the AFC North | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

The legendary sports docuseries is entering new territory, for the first time ever following all four teams as they battle for the divisive AFC North crown during the last weeks of the NFL season. The Pittsburgh Steelers make their "Hard Knocks" debut along with Cleveland Browns, the Cincinnati Bengals, and the Baltimore Ravens, a fitting lineup considering the Ravens were the first team featured in HBO's Emmy-winning franchise.

It promises to be an emotionally-charged showdown what with the 20-plus-yearlong rivalry between the Steelers and the Ravens and shared disdain between the Bengals and Browns either. The AFC North has earned its reputation as the most brutal division in football—and it’s not just because of the weather. If this division remains as tightly contested as it was last season, these winter matchups could give fans some of the most unforgettable moments in "Hard Knocks" history.

Episode 1 premieres on HBO and Max on Dec. 3

'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' (Dec. 6)

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice | Official Trailer 2 - YouTube Watch On

Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara reunite for "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," the highly anticipated sequel to Tim Burton's 1988 comedy-horror classic. Joining the cast is newcomer Jenna Ortega fresh off her stint in Burton's Addams Family adaptation "Wednesday."

Set decades after the original, the story follows Lydia Deetz (Ryder), who has built a career as a beloved host of a ghost-hunting show. However, her skeptical daughter sees it all as a ploy for fame and profit. Following a family tragedy, Lydia returns to her childhood home in Winter River, where she must navigate her quirky stepmother (O’Hara) and the hijinks of the sinister spirit Betelgeuse (Keaton). This spooky sequel offers a light-hearted adventure packed with slapstick humor and fun frights that are more entertaining than scary.

Watch on Max starting Dec. 6

'Nature of the Crime' (Dec. 10)

HBO's latest hard-hitting documentary dives into America's convoluted and often dehumanizing parole system through the eyes of three incarcerated men as they prepare for their upcoming parole interviews. All three were teenagers when they were convicted and have spent decades behind bars since.

Over a period of four years, filmmakers Ricki Stern and Jesse Sweet follow the three inmates, two of which are in New York while the third seeks parole in Connecticut, a state that recently reformed its process and softened parole eligibility for juvenile offenders. "Nature of the Crime" grapples with the challenge of delivering justice to the men's still-living victims while extending compassion to rehabilitated prisoners deemed eligible for release.

Watch on HBO and Max on Dec. 10

BLEACHER REPORT LIVE SPORTS ON MAX IN DECEMBER 2024

December 21

Matchup TBA, 12 p.m.

Matchup TBA, 4 p.m.

NBA Regular Season

December 3

Memphis Grizzlies at Dallas Mavericks, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets, 10 p.m.

December 19

Oklahoma City Thunder at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m.

New York Knicks at Minnesota Timberwolves, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Regular Season

December 4

Boston Bruins at Chicago Blackhawks*, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas Stars* at Los Angeles Kings, 10 p.m.

December 11

New York Rangers at Buffalo Sabres, 7:30 p.m.

December 18

Philadelphia Flyers at Detroit Red Wings, 7 p.m.

Florida Panthers at Minnesota Wild*, 9:30 p.m.

December 31

2025 Discover NHL Winter Classic (Wrigley Field, Chicago)

St. Louis at Chicago Blackhawks, 5 p.m.

U.S. Soccer

December 3

Netherlands vs. U.S. Women’s National Team, 2:30 p.m.

Cycling

December 6-7

Champions League | London | UCI Track

December 14

Trophy | Herentals | Men & Women

*Telecast will not be available in the local indicated market



Please note this list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change.



All times are in ET.



Pre- and post-game programming will also be available to stream live, along with condensed replay highlights available after each game.

MAX ORIGINALS AND EXCLUSIVES IN DECEMBER 2024

Synopses provided by Max.

"Hard Knocks: In Season with the AFC North"

Debuts December 3 — Episodes debut weekly

For the first time ever, television’s most acclaimed sports documentary franchise will chronicle an entire NFL division. The series will document the battle for the AFC North crown during the final six weeks of the NFL season, as well as a playoff run for the division-winner and any AFC North Wild Card teams. The 18-time Emmy-winning series will deliver its signature all-access coverage as it follows the Mike Tomlin-coached Pittsburgh Steelers, who have never been featured on “Hard Knocks” in the history of the series, as well as coach John Harbaugh’s Baltimore Ravens, coach Zac Taylor’s Cincinnati Bengals, and coach Kevin Stefanski’s Cleveland Browns. Quarterbacks Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Jameis Winston, and Russell Wilson will share the “Hard Knocks” spotlight with Derrick Henry, Ja’Marr Chase, Myles Garrett, TJ Watt, and an array of other AFC North star players.

"Creature Commandos"

Debuts December 5 — Episodes debut weekly

The series tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails… they’re your last, worst option.

"Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story"

Debuts December 7

The story of Christopher Reeve is one of an astonishing rise from unknown actor to iconic movie star to global activist for disability rights and care. Chronicling his personal and professional life before and after the near-fatal horseback riding accident in 1995 that left him paralyzed from the neck down, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story uses Reeve’s own words, as well as intimate input from his closest family members and friends, to paint a rich, nuanced portrait of a man who refused to be defined by his physicality and who proved that you don’t need tights and a cape to be a hero.

"Nature of the Crime"

Debuts December 10

Every day, thousands of people are sentenced to prison with the possibility of parole, which grants release back into their communities. The life-changing decision of whether parole is ultimately granted – and who decides – is an aspect of the U.S. criminal justice system with little oversight that is often shielded from public scrutiny, mired in political considerations and little understood. This film follows two men convicted of murder in New York when they were teens, their attorneys, and their family members, as they prepare for their upcoming parole interviews, reflecting on their crimes, their rehabilitation, and the criteria for decisions about their potential release. The film also follows another incarcerated man going through the parole process in Connecticut, a state that recently reformed its process to allow for public observation and additional legal protections.

"Bookie" season 2

Debuts December 12 — Episodes debut weekly

From Emmy-nominated creator Chuck Lorre (“The Big Bang Theory”) and Nick Bakay, this darkly funny comedy follows veteran Los Angeles bookie Danny (Sebastian Maniscalco) as the potential legalization of sports gambling in California threatens to upend his business for good. Alongside best friend and former NFL player Ray (Omar J. Dorsey), side-hustling sister Lorraine (Vanessa Ferlito), and reluctantly reformed drug dealer Hector (Jorge Garcia), Danny must contend with his increasingly unstable clients as he tries to settle their debts – all while making plenty of risky bets of his own. Full of relatable mishaps, Bookie chronicles one man’s journey to adapt to an ever-changing world as he attempts to charm and con his way to the top.

"Fast Friends"

Debuts December 19 — Episodes debut weekly

Max is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the global phenomenon Friends with the premiere of "Fast Friends," a four-part “Friends” fan challenge special hosted by comedian Whitney Cummings. Filmed at The Friends Experience: The One in New York City, "Fast Friends" takes place in the celebrated series’ iconic sets in a fast-paced competition event. From racing through Rachel and Monica’s apartment to darting across Joey and Chandler’s bachelor pad and grabbing a coffee at Central Perk, fans will re-live their favorite moments while being put to the test with trivia, puzzles, and games that will keep even the most die-hard FRIENDS fans on their toes. The quickest team will win the title of Ultimate Fast Friends Champion.

"Rose Matafeo: On and On and On"

Debuts December 19

"Starstruck” creator/star Rose Matafeo returns to Max for her second stand-up special. Building her hourlong set around a 16,000-word note kept over time on her phone, Matafeo leans into her insightful and self-deprecating humor to share candid takes on relationships – from dating in her 20s vs. 30s to supporting friends through breakups and the stark differences between herself and her parents at the same age. The comedian also explores whether she wants children, how aging has impacted her comedy, and her strong feelings about online relationship coaching. Filmed live at London’s Britten Theatre, "Rose Matafeo: On and On and On" reflects on the difficulties of endings as well as the seemingly endless loops that shape our lives.

"Juror # 2"

Debuts December 20

The film follows family man Justin Kemp (Nicholas Hoult) who, while serving as a juror in a high-profile murder trial, finds himself struggling with a serious moral dilemma…one he could use to sway the jury verdict and potentially convict—or free—the accused killer.

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice"

Coming soon

Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

EVERYTHING NEW ON MAX IN December 2024

December 1

Cedar Rapids (2011)

Clash of the Titans (2010)

Cop Out (2010)

Death Race (2008)

Glee The 3D Concert Movie (2011)

Hamlet 2 (2008)

How I Live Now (2013)

Invisible Stripes (1939)

It All Came True (1940)

Jupiter Ascending (2015)

Key Largo (1948)

Kid Galahad (1937)

King of the Underworld (1939)

Lightning Strikes Twice (1951)

Lord of the Rings (1978)

Man from God's Country (1958)

Marine Raiders (1944)

Marked Woman (1937)

Meet Me in St. Louis (1944)

Megamind (2010)

Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2011)

National Velvet (1944)

Ninja Assassin (2009)

Overland Telegraph (1951)

Passage to Marseille (1944)

Person to Person (2017)

Pistol Harvest (1952)

Results (2015)

Riders of the Range (1950)

Saddle Legion (1952)

San Quentin (1937)

So This Is Paris (1926)

Stagecoach Kid (1949)

State's Attorney (1932)

Strike Up the Band (1940)

Take This Waltz (2012)

Teen Titans Go! 400th Episode (Warner Bros. Animation)

The Goonies (1985)

The Hobbit (1977)

The Maltese Falcon (1941)

The Oklahoma Kid (1939)

The Return of Doctor X (1939)

The Return of the King (1980)

The Roaring Twenties (1939)

The Secret Fury (1950)

The Shop Around the Corner (1940)

The Threat (1949)

The Two Mrs. Carrolls (1947)

The Wagons Roll at Night (1941)

The Woman on Pier 13 (1950)

They Drive by Night (1940)

Tomorrow is Another Day (1951)

White Bird in a Blizzard (2014)

White God (2015)

Words and Music (1948)

You Can't Get Away with Murder (1939)

December 3

90 Day: The Last Resort (Between the Sheets), Season 2 (TLC)

90 Day: The Last Resort, Season 2 (TLC)

Hard Knocks: In Season with the AFC North (HBO Original)

Kids Baking Championship: Frosting the Snowman (Food Network)

Mecum Full Throttle: Las Vegas NV 2024

December 5

Creature Commandos, Season 1 (Max Original)

Roadworthy Rescues, Season 3

December 6

Batwheels, The Great Christmas Caper, Season 2 (Cartoon Network)

Mini Beat Power Rockers, Season 4

Mini Beat Power Rockers: A Villain's Carol (2024)

Teen Titans Go!, Season 8, Episodes 30-34 (Cartoon Network)

The Official DC Podcast (Max Original)

Tiny Toons Looniversity: Winter In Blunderland, Season 2 (Cartoon Network)

December 7

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story (HBO Original)

Evolve and Flex, Episode 1

December 8

A Season to Remember (OWN)

Motortrend: Mecum Presents: The 2025 Kissimmee Preview Show

Motortrend: Mecum Presents: The Steve McQueen 917K

December 9

999 Murderer Calling, Season 1 (discovery+)

December 10

Nature of the Crime (HBO Original)

December 12

Bookie, Season 2 (Max Original)

Fear Thy Neighbor, Season 10 & 11 (ID)

Lost in the Amazon: The Rescue That Shocked the World (Max Original)

Was I A Sex Object? (Max Original)

December 13

Batwheels, Season 2 Episodes 22-37 (Cartoon Network)

December 14

Evolve and Flex, Episode 2

December 15

Frozen Planet II, Season 2 (discovery+)

Mistletoe & Matrimony (OWN)

December 16

Truck U, Season 20

Two Guys Garage, Season 23

Very Scary People, Season 6 (ID)

White House Christmas (HGTV)

December 17

Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: Is Ozempic Right For You? (CNN)

December 19

Fast Friends (Max Original)

Rose Matafeo: On and On and On (Max Original)

Texas Cheerleader Murder Plot (ID)

The Head, Season 3 (Max Original)

December 20

Juror #2 (Max Original)

X-Rated Queen, Season 1 (Max Original)

December 21

Evolve and Flex, Episode 3

December 22

Build for Off-Road, Season 1

24-Karat Christmas (OWN)

December 23

Alien Files: Reopened, Season 1

December 27

Building Outside the Lines, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)

In with the Old, Season 7 (Magnolia Network)

The Flipping El Moussas, Season 2 (HGTV)

December 28

Evolve and Flex, Episode 4

Mecum Full Throttle: Kansas City MO 2024

December 30

Home Town, Season 9 (HGTV)

Teen Titans Go!, Season 8, Episodes 35-37 (Cartoon Network)

Yellowstone Wardens, Season 6 (Animal Planet)

This list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change