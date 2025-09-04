Netflix

‘Wednesday’ season 2 on Netflix LIVE: part 1 episode recaps, reactions, cast interviews, theories and more

Netflix

'Wednesday' season 2 creators share update on potential spinoff — here's what we know

Netflix

5 things you need to remember before 'Wednesday' season 2

Netflix

Netflix confirms fan-favorite 'Wednesday' star is making a surprise return in season 2 — and a possible season 3 update

Streaming

A new 'Wednesday' season 2 part 2 trailer just dropped — and someone is back from the dead