New on Netflix in October 2024 — all the new shows and movies you need to watch

Netflix has announced the new movies and TV shows arriving in October 2024. Between new shows, popular returning series, original and licensed movies and more, there's a good mix of content coming to the popular streaming service this month that you won't want to miss.

Some big shows are coming back for new seasons this month. The teen treasure-hunting drama "Outer Banks" is back for the first part of its fourth season and the Keri Russell-led drama "The Diplomat" is back for season 2. The hit reality show "Love is Blind" also drops its entire seventh season this month over four weeks.

But don't sleep on Netflix's new movies this month. On Oct. 11, Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth star in "Lonely Planet" a romance film set at a writers' retreat in Morocco. Then a week later, Anna Kendrick stars in "Woman of the Hour," a crime thriller based on the life of serial Killer Rodney Alcala.

These are just a few of the new additions to Netflix over the next few weeks, which will also see Netflix add multiple new sports documentaries, some big comedy specials and even a live event. To make sure you don’t miss any fresh arrivals we’ve got the full slate down below. Plus, we have a roundup of what’s leaving Netflix in October, to give you a last chance to watch.

Here's everything coming to — and leaving — Netflix this month.

New on Netflix in Oct. 2024: Top picks

'Love is Blind' season 7

Love is Blind Season 7 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Love is Blind" is one of Netflix's biggest reality TV show hits. Hosted by the husband-and-wife duo of Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this show takes dozens of singles and puts them in pods, where they can talk with each other and get to know each other, but never know what the other person looks like. They only get to see each other's faces once a marriage proposal has been made.

This season, the singles all come from the greater Washington, D.C. area, including sisters Tara and Nina. That last part is a big deal because it's the first time siblings have been on the show in the same season.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Love is Blind" season 7 premieres on Wednesday, Oct. 2 with the first six episodes dropping that day. New episodes arrive every subsequent Wednesday, with the season finale dropping on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

Stream on Netflix starting Oct. 2

'Outer Banks' season 4: Part 1

Outer Banks: Season 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Outer Banks" follows a group of teens in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, known as the "Pogues." These teens have a penchant for getting into trouble and treasure hunting, often at the same time. There's fighting, romance and a whole lot of gold — at one point they even discover the lost city of El Dorado.

As you can tell, this teen drama set in the Carolinas quickly found itself going beyond the barrier islands, though the drama between the local Pogues and the wealthy seasonal residents known as the "Kooks" never goes away. This season, the Pogues are back closer to home, looking for Blackbeard's lost treasure. The first five episodes drop this month, with the second batch of five arriving in November.

Stream on Netflix from Oct. 10

'Lonely Planet'

Lonely Planet Trailer #1 (2024) - YouTube Watch On

"Lonely Planet" stars Laura Dern as Katherine Loewe and Liam Hemsworth as Owen Brophy. The pair meet at an idyllic writers retreat in Morocco. Katherine is newly single and working on her latest book. Owen ... well, Owen is neither of those things. He's not single, and it's his girlfriend Lily Kemp (Diana Silvers) that's the writer.

You can probably guess where this romantic drama goes from there, but that's okay. You watch a romance movie for a steamy and seductive story. You're not necessarily looking for someone to reinvent the wheel. See how "Lonely Planet" plays out when it arrives on Netflix this month.

Stream on Netflix from Oct. 11

'Woman of the Hour'

Woman of the Hour | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Rodney Alcala was a notorious serial killer and sex offender who killed at least eight people from 1968-1979. It's possible he killed over 130 people across multiple states. That alone could be a sufficient premise for a movie or miniseries given many people's desire for true crime dramatizations.

But that's not the craziest thing about Alcala. Alcala is also commonly known as the "Dating Game Killer" because he shockingly appeared on the TV show "The Dating Game" in 1978 during his murder spree. He even won a date with Cheryl Bradshaw.

"Woman of the Hour" tells the story of that date, with Anna Kendrick playing the eligible bachelorette Bradshaw and making her directorial debut. Meanwhile, Daniel Zovatto plays the depraved Alcala and comes off as incredibly unsettling in the trailer. Don't miss this movie.

Stream on Netflix from Oct. 18

'The Diplomat' season 2

The Diplomat: Season 2 | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

This political thriller was a surprise hit for Netflix back in April of last year, and a second season was greenlit within a month of its arriving on the streaming service. Now, that second season has arrived, and it might just be the must-watch show on Netflix this month.

"The Diplomat" season 2 stars Keri Russell, returning in her Emmy-nominated role as Kate Wyler, the U.S. ambassador to the U.K. The first season was rife with international crises nearly at their boiling point and featured Kate struggling with her crumbling relationship. This season, the cast is joined by Allison Janney as U.S. Vice President Grace Penn.

Stream on Netflix from Oct. 31

Everything new on Netflix in Oct. 2024

Synopses provided by Netflix

OCTOBER 1

"Making It in Marbella" (SE) (Netflix series)

The Swedish agents at the luxury real estate firm Homerun Brokers compete for the best listings in Spain's high-end holiday destination Marbella.

"Tim Dillon: This Is Your Country" (Netflix comedy special)

Comedian Tim Dillon chats with everyday Americans about cryptocurrency, OnlyFans and other outrageous issues they face in this comedy unscripted special.

"21 Jump Street"

"22 Jump Street"

"8 Mile"

"As Above, So Below"

"The Birds"

"Boyz n the Hood"

"Bridesmaids"

"Brüno"

"Cinderella Man"

"Couples Retreat

"Elysium

"Escape Plan"

"Get Him to the Greek"

"The Girl Next Door"

"Halloween" (2018)

"It Chapter Two"

"Jarhead"

"Judy"

"The Karate Kid"

"The Karate Kid Part II"

"The Karate Kid Part III"

"Kung Fu Panda"

"Kung Fu Panda 3"

"Legion"

"Marnie"

"Psycho"

'Psycho II"

"Red Dragon"

"Robin Hood" (2010)

"Robin Hood" (2018)

"Salt"

"Scarface"

"The Sentinel"

"Till Death"

"Two Weeks Notice"

"Unfriended"

"Wipeout" batch 4

"Yellowjackets" season 1

"You're Next"

OCTOBER 2

"Chef's Table: Noodles" (Netflix documentary)

“Chef’s Table: Noodles" will take viewers on a delectable journey across the globe, exploring the rich and diverse world of noodles through the eyes of four masterful chefs. This season celebrates the cultural significance and culinary artistry of noodles, offering a deep dive into both traditional and innovative techniques.

"Love Is Blind" season 7 (Netflix series)

A new group of singles enters the pods, ready to abandon superficial judgments and face possible heartbreak to find true love and lasting commitments.

"Unsolved Mysteries" volume 5 (Netflix documentary)

A legendary UFO crash, a puzzling double homicide and a chilling supernatural investigation anchor this collection of unsolved mysteries.

OCTOBER 3

"The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist" (Netflix family)

The crafty Bad Guys crew embarks on a high-stakes Halloween heist to swipe a priceless amulet from a spooky mansion. What could go wrong?

"Blue Box" (JP) (Netflix anime)

Badminton player Taiki has always admired basketball star Chinatsu from afar. But one spring day, a surprising turn brings them unexpectedly close.

"Heartstopper" season 3 (GB) (Netflix series)

Charlie and Nick are ready to take things to the next level. As they grow closer in every way, they face their relationship's biggest challenge yet.

"Trouble" (SE) (Netflix film)

Wrongfully convicted of murder, a clumsy electronics salesman faces police corruption and criminal conspiracies in an attempt to prove his innocence.

OCTOBER 4

"CTRL" (IN) (Netflix film)

Nella and Joe are the perfect influencer couple. But when he cheats on her, she turns to an AI app to erase him from her life — until it takes control.

"IT'S WHAT'S INSIDE" (Netflix film)

A group of friends gather for a pre-wedding party that descends into an existential nightmare when an estranged friend arrives with a mysterious game that awakens long-hidden secrets, desires, and grudges.

"The Platform 2" (ES) (Netflix film)

After a mysterious leader imposes his law in a brutal system of vertical cells, a new arrival battles against a dubious food distribution method.

"The Amazing Digital Circus" season 1 (episodes 1-3)

"S.W.A.T." season 7

OCTOBER 5

"Ranma1/2" (JP) (Netflix anime)

Akane Tendo meets her new fiancé, Ranma Saotome, a martial arts prodigy with a twist: he magically transforms into a girl upon touching cold water.

OCTOBER 7

"The Menendez Brothers" (Netflix documentary)

In 1996, Lyle and Erik Menendez were convicted for the murders of their parents in what became one of the most famous criminal cases of the late 20th century. For the first time in 30 years, and in their own words, both brothers revisit the trial that shocked the nation.

OCTOBER 8

"Ali Wong: Single Lady" (Netflix comedy special)

After a whirlwind couple of years, Ali Wong returns to the stage to dish on the highs, lows and surprises of dating post-divorce.

"Dinner Time Live With David Chang: Holiday Edition" (Netflix live event)

Chef David Chang says, “99% of all cooking on television and social media is a lie,” and he’s ready to show the world how it’s really done and he’s doing it all live! Join David as he personally cooks for his celebrity friends in his kitchen in downtown Los Angeles. It’s a VIP experience where the meal, the mishaps, and the conversation all unfold in real time. No food swap-outs, no food stylists, just real how-to culinary secrets and recipes from a world-renowned chef who’s cooking live!

"Bad Boys: Ride or Die"

OCTOBER 9

"Deceitful Love" (IT) (Netflix series)

After turning 60, a wealthy woman suddenly falls in love with an attractive and much younger man, but her family raises doubts about his intentions.

"Love Is Blind" season 7 (Netflix series) (new episodes)

A new group of singles enters the pods, ready to abandon superficial judgments and face possible heartbreak to find true love and lasting commitments.

"Starting 5" (Netflix sports series)

This captivating sports series follows Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards, LeBron James, Domantas Sabonis and Jayson Tatum throughout the 2023-24 NBA season.

"The Secret of the River" (MX) (Netflix series)

When a young boy arrives in a small Mexican village, an unlikely friendship blossoms with a local kid — and a dark secret seals their bond forever.

OCTOBER 10

"The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri" season 2 (TR) (Netflix series)

In a retrospective mockumentary, a current-day Erşan Kuneri reflects back on his life and body of work as a prolific pioneer of erotic cinema.

"Love Is Blind, Habibi" (AE) (Netflix series)

Celebrity couple Elham Ali and Khaled Saqr host this social experiment, where Arab singles connect and commit to marriage — before meeting face-to-face.

"Outer Banks" season 4: Part 1 (Netflix series)

The Pogues return home with the gold and start living their best life, but it's not long before they're back to doing what they do best, hunting for treasure, with higher stakes and more to lose.

"Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft" (Netflix series)

Thrust into a high-stakes chase around the world, fearless adventurer Lara Croft confronts her traumatic past while unraveling an ancient mystery.

"Girl Haunts Boy"

OCTOBER 11

"In Her Place" (CL) (Netflix film)

After Chilean writer María Carolina Geel murders her lover, the case captivates shy court actuary Mercedes, sparking a connection between the two women.

"Lonely Planet" (Netflix film)

At an idyllic writers retreat in Morocco, a newly single novelist finds an unexpected connection with a younger man who's reevaluating his life choices. Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth star in this seductive romantic drama from writer-director Susannah Grant ("Erin Brockovich").

"Uprising" (KR) (Netflix film)

In the Joseon Dynasty, two friends who grew up together — one the master and one the servant — reunite post-war as enemies on opposing sides.

"Scream"

OCTOBER 12

"A Virtuous Business" (KR) (Netflix series)

In search of purpose, opportunity and independence, four rural women start an adult products business in 1992 — embarking on a journey of self-discovery.

"A Quiet Place Part II"

"Clifford the Big Red Dog"

OCTOBER 14

"Mighty Monsterwheelies" (Netflix family)

Inspired by iconic movie monsters like Dracula and the Mummy, but with a Frankenstein-sized twist: These vehicle heroes are here to help — not scare!

OCTOBER 15

"Comedy Revenge" (KR) (Netflix series)

Hosted by legendary comedian Lee Kyeong-kyu, 18 comedy powerhouses compete in an all-out battle of hilarity once again — let the giggles begin!

"Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special" (Netflix comedy special)

Comedian and actor Rachel Bloom muses on birth, death, cosmic uncertainty and pungent trees in this whimsical and reflective musical comedy special.

"Abandoned"

"All American: Homecoming" season 3

"Detroiters" seasons 1-2

OCTOBER 16

"Ancient Apocalypse: The Americas" (GB) (Netflix documentary)

Graham Hancock explores the Americas in search of a prehistoric society whose ancient knowledge has been passed down and spread across the continents.

"I AM A KILLER" season 5 (GB) (Netflix documentary)

From a man who killed his grandmother to an armed robber who claims he didn't know his gun was loaded, convicted murderers recall their crimes firsthand.

"Justice" (PL) (Netflix film)

A young detective seeks the help of a discharged police officer, giving him the chance to reclaim his old life in exchange for solving a bank raid case.

"Love Is Blind" season 7 (Netflix series) (new episodes)

A new group of singles enters the pods, ready to abandon superficial judgments and face possible heartbreak to find true love and lasting commitments.

"Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare" (GB) (Netflix documentary

Kirat falls for a man she meets online, only to get swept up in a virtual relationship that upends her life for years, in this shocking documentary.

"Selma"

"Untapped: Closing America's Opportunity Gap"

OCTOBER 17

"Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance" (JP) (Netflix anime)

Eleven months into the One Year War in U.C.0079, top Zaku II pilot Captain Solari faces the Earth Federation’s new lethal weapon: the mobile suit Gundam.

"Jurassic World: Chaos Theory" season 2 (Netflix family)

New dinos. New dangers. New allies. The Camp Fam goes global on a search for answers — and an elusive villain — that takes them all over the world.

"The Lincoln Lawyer" season 3 (Netflix series)

Mickey takes on a personal and potentially dangerous case when he defends the person accused of murdering Gloria Dayton, his friend and former client.

"Outside" (PH) (Netflix film)

A family retreats to an isolated farm during a zombie outbreak, but years of painful secrets take a toll as they navigate their desolate world.

"The Shadow Strays" (ID) (Netflix film)

Skilled in the art of killing, a young assassin defies her mentor to save a boy from a ruthless crime syndicate — and she'll destroy anyone in her path.

OCTOBER 18

"Happiness Is" (ZA) (Netflix series)

Turning forty was meant to be a low-key event for Princess, but when her best friend throws her an unforgettable party, her entire world is shaken up.

"The Man Who Loved UFOs" (AR) (Netflix film)

In late 1980s Argentina, a reporter’s investigation into alien activity is nearly halted by a lack of evidence — until he decides to fabricate his own.

"The Turnaround" (Netflix documentary)

The documentary short tells the story of Philadelphia Phillies’ superfan Jon McCann, who helped inspire an unlikely 2023 standing ovation for Phillies shortstop Trea Turner, which helped turn the team around after hitting a major roadblock.

"Woman of the Hour" (Netflix film)

An aspiring actress crosses paths with a prolific serial killer in '70s LA when they're cast on an episode of "The Dating Game." Based on a true story.

"Yintah" (CA) (Netflix documentary)

In this documentary, two Indigenous women and their clans fight to save their land — and history — from being destroyed by an energy company's pipeline.

OCTOBER 19

"American Ninja Warrior: Ninja vs. Ninja" season 3

"American Ninja Warrior" season 14

OCTOBER 21

"Book Club"

"Kung Fu Panda 4"

OCTOBER 22

"Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head" (Netflix comedy special)

In this provocative, hilarious, and at times unhinged hour, Minhaj is back in full force, tackling politics, misguided self-improvement, and the challenges of life with young kids and aging parents.

"Escape at Dannemora" season 1

OCTOBER 23

"Car Masters: Rust to Riches" season 6 (Netflix series)

The Gotham crew goes all-in on the luxury car market, but keeping buyers happy while maintaining a creative edge may be their biggest challenge yet.

"The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox" (Netflix sports series)

This definitive docuseries chronicles the Red Sox's journey to their first World Series title in 86 years via interviews with star players and personnel.

"Family Pack" (FR) (Netflix film)

When an old card game comes to life, a family jumps back in time to a medieval village where they must unmask werewolves to secure their return home.

"Love Is Blind" season 7 (Netflix series) (new episode)

A new group of singles enters the pods, ready to abandon superficial judgments and face possible heartbreak to find true love and lasting commitments.

"This is the Zodiac Speaking" (Netflix documentary)

In this true-crime docuseries, a family searching for answers shares clues and eye-opening testimonies about the prime suspect in the Zodiac murders.

OCTOBER 24

"Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black" (Netflix series)

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black follows two women leading very different lives. While Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams) is struggling to make a living after her mother kicked her out, and Mallory (Crystle Stewart) is running a successful business, they find themselves entangled in each other’s lives.

"Territory" (AU) (Netflix series)

When the world's largest cattle station is left without a clear heir, rival factions descend as a fierce generational struggle upends the land's future.

OCTOBER 25

"Don't Move" (Netflix film)

A grieving woman hoping to find solace deep in an isolated forest encounters a stranger who injects her with a paralytic agent. As the agent gradually takes over her body, she must run, hide, and fight for her life before her entire nervous system shuts down.

"Hellbound" season 2 (KR) (Netflix series)

As the chaos deepens, lawyer Min Hyejin, The New Truth and Arrowheads get entangled anew amid the sudden resurrections of the formerly condemned.

"Hijack '93" (NG) (Netflix film)

In an effort to dismantle their military-backed government, four men hijack an airplane, leveraging passengers onboard in the name of social change.

"The Last Night at Tremore Beach" (ES) (Netflix series)

When a tormented pianist is struck by lightning, he begins having perilous visions of his future and a deadly threat seems to loom over his loved ones.

"The Remarkable Life of Ibelin" (NO) (Netflix documentary)

The secret life of a young World of Warcraft gamer is vividly reimagined when his online friends contact his family after his death.

"Simone Biles Rising" part 2 (Netflix sports series)

Follow gymnast Simone Biles as she balances her personal life, mental health journey and training ahead of a highly anticipated return to the Olympics.

OCTOBER 28

"Blippi's Ultimate Bounce House Challenges" season 1

"Blippi's Wonderful Talent Show"

OCTOBER 29

"Tom Papa: Home Free" (Netflix comedy special)

From the sheer bliss of a hot shower to the saucy joys of an empty nest, Tom Papa tackles aging, parenthood and more in this witty comedy special.

"Botched" seasons 2-3

OCTOBER 30

"Go Ahead, Brother" (PL) (Netflix series)

A dismissed special ops officer struggles to adapt to his new role in retail security — until he spots a way to solve his financial troubles.

"The Law According to Lidia Poët" season 2 (IT) (Netflix series)

As Lidia continues to advocate for equality, the arrival of a new prosecutor shakes her world and Enrico considers a major change in his vocation.

"The Manhattan Alien Abduction" (GB) (Netflix documentary)

A woman claims to have been abducted from her bedroom in Manhattan. This docuseries explores whether it was an elaborate hoax — or proof of alien life.

"Martha" (Netflix documentary)

Through intimate and revealing interviews with the icon herself and those from her inner circle, R.J. Cutler's definitive documentary on Martha Stewart traces her rise from teenage model to her reign as the original influencer and America’s first self-made female billionaire.

"Time Cut" (Netflix film)

A teen in 2024 accidentally time-travels to 2003, days before a masked killer murders her sister. Can she change the past without destroying the future?

OCTOBER 31

"The Diplomat" season 2 (Netflix series)

When a London bombing shatters her world, US diplomat Kate Wyler faces the ultimate test as her suspicions reach the top levels of the British government.

"Murder Mindfully" (DE) (Netflix series)

When mafia lawyer Björn attends a mindfulness class to find a better work-life balance, he discovers surprising new coping strategies — including murder.

Leaving Netflix in Oct. 2024

Leaving 10/2/24

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie"

Leaving 10/5/24

"Crazy Rich Asians"

Leaving 10/10/24

"It Follows"

Leaving 10/21/24

"Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody"

Leaving 10/26/24

"Wentworth" seasons 1-8

Leaving 10/31/24

"Bride of Chucky"

"Child's Play 2"

"Child's Play 3"

"Cult of Chucky"

"Curse of Chucky"

"Dark Waters"

"Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat"

"Dr. Seuss' The Lorax"

"Eat Pray Love"

"Hellboy"

"Identity Thief"

"Jack Reacher"

"Jack Reacher: Never Go Back"

"Jumanji"

"Key & Peele" seasons 1-3

"La La Land"

"Magic Mike"

"Magic Mike XXL"

"Monty Python and the Holy Grail"

"Mr. Deeds"

"Save the Last Dance"

"Seed of Chucky "

"Sonic the Hedgehog"

"The Expendables"

"The Expendables 2"

"The Expendables 3"

"The Wedding Planner"

"The Young Victoria"

"World War Z"