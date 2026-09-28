Horror movies have historically never been averse to a good surprise, whether it’s an on-screen jump scare or a 20-something filmmaker turning an ultra-low-budget directorial debut into a global phenomenon, as we saw with Curry Barker’s "Obsession." The second after it premiered as part of last fall’s Midnight Madness program at the Toronto International Film Festival, it was immediately clear that genre enthusiasts had something special on their hands. That realization was quickly proven when the film took in a staggering $500 million at the box office and turned its young star, Inde Navarette, into an overnight sensation.

With "Obsession" finding such monumental success, it cemented horror as a genre that actively rewards risk, one where untested directors with tiny budgets can launch themselves onto the scene purely on the strength of their ideas, virtually free from studio interference. In September 2025, TIFF discovered a diamond in the rough and presented it to the world. A year later, only one question remained: Could lightning strike twice?

Are any of the 2026 festival’s new offerings capable of making a similar impact on popular culture? With this year's TIFF now in the rearview mirror, we can take a look back and see which genre films audiences should be keeping an eye out for ahead of their eventual theatrical releases.

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The contenders: 'The Face of Horror' and 'Stuffed'

"Obsession" fans who loved to hate its classic "nice guy," Bear, might be intrigued by "The Face of Horror," the latest film from "The Love Witch" creator Anna Biller. Set in the Middle Ages, it adapts a classic Japanese ghost story about a wronged woman taking revenge on her cheating lover from beyond the grave. But while it has earned praise for its vibrant Technicolor aesthetics, the film as a whole has proven divisive, making it an unlikely candidate for the kind of widespread crossover appeal "Obsession" generated.

The Face of Horror: "You're Not Going Anywhere!" - YouTube Watch On

Something like "Stuffed," a taxidermy musical starring Jodie Comer and Harry Melling, might strike a chord with audiences who loved the subversive sense of humor in "Obsession." However, considering its plot revolves around a taxidermist falling in love with a man who volunteered to become the latest piece in her collection, it might wind up being a little too out there for mainstream moviegoers.

Stuffed (2026) Final Trailer | Jodie Comer, Harry Melling | TIFF - YouTube Watch On

The true breakout of TIFF 2026: 'River' takes the plunge

Then again, measuring potential success using the exact template laid out by "Obsession" might be a mistake. That kind of narrow thinking, after all, is what leads studios to chase the highs of their last hit long after audiences have moved on. "Obsession" was a phenomenon precisely because it came out of nowhere — not something you can easily predict or replicate. But if we’re looking at genre films that garnered a genuinely electric reception at TIFF, "River" looks poised to blow up among horror fans.

River (2026) Final Trailer | Jane Levy, Jessica Rothe | TIFF - YouTube Watch On

A sleek slasher set on a river as two siblings prepare to spread their late father’s ashes, it marks the directorial debut of Joshua Giuliano, a fresh new voice in a genre that loves embracing first-time filmmakers. "River" also stars Jessica Rothe, who already boasts serious horror cred thanks to her lead role in "Happy Death Day." Most importantly, Midnight Madness audiences devoured it, leaving the film currently sitting at an impressive 93% on Rotten Tomatoes.

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In the days following the festival, "River" experienced a massive shift in release plans due to its raucous reception. Originally slated for a direct-to-streaming debut on Shudder (which produced the film), "River" was snapped up by Universal Pictures and Blumhouse-Atomic Monster for a full theatrical release. The studios paid upwards of $10 million for the privilege of distributing Giuliano’s debut effort, making it one of the largest acquisitions of TIFF 2026. (In fact, Blumhouse had already acquired Giuliano’s sophomore film before "River" even premiered, proving their immense faith in the fledgling director.)

"River" will likely find a devoted audience once it hits theaters, even if it's too soon to say whether it will pull "Obsession"-sized box office numbers. The only thing we know for sure is that horror remains the genre most willing to take risks on small-scale productions, newbie filmmakers, and wildly original ideas. In return, theatrical audiences continue to reward that boldness, making the strongest case possible for the communal cinema experience.

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