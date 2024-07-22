Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

Here at Tom's Guide, we still rate Netflix really high on our list of the best streaming services, thanks in no small part to its huge, constantly changing range of movies and TV shows.

That massive content library is a big plus, but sometimes, it can make deciding what to watch next pretty difficult. So if you've got Netflix choice paralysis, you might be tempted to turn to the Netflix Top 10 shows as an easy way to find your next watch. Unfortunately, you can't always trust that the most popular shows are always the very best that Netflix has to offer. That's where we at Tom's Guide come in.

We regularly examine that list and pull out some of the best series in that top 10 list that you shouldn't skip. Right now, the three shows we'd spotlight are a Netflix martial arts comedy, an inspiring sports doc that is the perfect pre-Olympics watch and the action-packed final season of a historical drama.

If none of our picks sound like they're the right show for you, we've got tons more roundups for you to find your next watch, including our list of everything new to Netflix this month and our list of the all-time best Netflix shows. But without further ado, here are our three recommended shows and the full Netflix top 10 (as of 10.30 a.m. on Monday, July 22, 2024).

'Cobra Kai'

"Cobra Kai" season 6 is finally here! The elongated final season just dropped the first of three batches of five episodes, and the Netflix comedy has quickly claimed the no. 1 spot on the Netflix top 10 in just a few days.

After dealing with Terry Silver last time, this "Karate Kid" sequel series sees our senseis and students deciding if, and how, they will compete in the Sekai Taikai tournament. This international event is one of the most prestigious karate competitions around and will see the best of the best heading to Barcelona to prove that their dojo is the best.

'Simone Biles: Rising'

"Simone Biles: Rising" is a two-part, four-episode docuseries all about the renowned U.S. gymnast, and it's the perfect pre-Olympics watch.

Directed by Katie Walsh and produced in association with the Olympic Channel, the series offers extraordinary access to Biles and her circle of friends and family to show how the sporting star has prepared to make her big comeback to the Olympic stage for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

It's a moving series that illustrates the challenges (both mental and physical) that athletes at the very top of their game face, and one that proves just how determined Biles is to get back to the top of the game all over again.

'Vikings: Valhalla'

The third and final season of "Vikings: Valhalla" arrived earlier this month and has clung to a place in the Netflix Top 10 ever since.

A sequel series to the History Channel's "Vikings" drama, "Vikings: Valhalla" takes place a century later and revolves around a fresh generation of notable Norsefolk living in the final moments of the Viking Age: explorer Leif Erikson (Sam Corlett), Freydís Eiríksdóttir (Frida Gustavsson) and Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter).

Season 3 is set seven years on from the previous chapter and documents Leif and Harald's continued exploits in Constantinople, while also throwing fresh challenges up for Freydís to tackle after having established herself as the pagan leader of Jomsborg. It also introduced some important newcomers to the action: Leif and Freydís' father, Erik the Red (Goran Višnjić), and Byzantine general, Maniakes (Florina Munteanu)

Netflix top 10 shows right now

"Cobra Kai" "Simone Biles: Rising" "Homicide Los Angeles" "Too Hot to Handle" "Vikings: Valhalla" "Master of the House" "Receiver" "Supacell" "Your Honor" "America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders"