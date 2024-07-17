Netflix is getting 13 AMC shows including the 'Walking Dead' spinoffs and a hit vampire adaptation

Netflix, one of the best streaming services, is set to grow its library even more with an exciting new lineup from AMC. Variety is reporting AMC struck a deal with the popular platform to bring 13 shows to its catalog, including the “Walking Dead” spinoffs and the acclaimed first season of the hit vampire adaptation “Interview With the Vampire”.

This strategic move aims to enhance Netflix's content offerings even more while providing subscribers with access to some of AMC's most engaging series. By tapping into Netflix’s vast audience — 269.6 million subscribers compared to AMC’s 11.5 million — AMC hopes to bring more attention to its critically acclaimed yet lesser-seen shows.

Stay up all night with Louis, Lestat and these 13 AMC Series — coming to Netflix in the US on August 19.A Discovery of WitchesAnne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire S1Anne Rice’s Mayfair WitchesDark WindsFear the Walking DeadGangs of LondonInto the BadlandsKevin can F***… pic.twitter.com/SlMEkQW1LMJuly 16, 2024

Chief executive officer at AMC Networks, Kristin Dolan, said: “This agreement puts our high-quality shows in front of the vast audience of Netflix subscribers with the AMC brand clearly represented. These curated titles are also being strategically windowed to drive interest in current and upcoming seasons on our direct-to-consumer and partner platforms.”

Dolan also expressed how this agreement can encourage more viewership: “We believe this significant expansion of our Netflix relationship will drive viewership and engagement on Netflix, while also raising awareness and interest in our award-winning content on AMC-branded and partner platforms across our distribution ecosystem.”

The shows coming to Netflix U.S. will be “AMC-branded”, but it’s unclear what that means. It’s possible the streamer will have a section entirely dedicated to AMC so that users can find the shows easier.

What shows are coming to Netflix?

A total of 13 shows will be available on Netflix for one year starting August 19. However, most of these shows will not feature complete seasons, as AMC hopes to entice viewers to subscribe to their platform to continue watching. Think of it as a sampler to whet your appetite.

The shows include:

Get the top Amazon Prime Day deals right in your inbox: Sign up now! Receive the hottest deals and product recommendations alongside the biggest tech news from the Tom's Guide team straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" season 1

"Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire" season 1

"Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches" season 1

"Monsieur Spade" season 1

"A Discovery of Witches" seasons 1-3

"Dark Winds" seasons 1-2

"Fear the Walking Dead" seasons 1-8

"Gangs of London" seasons 1-2

"Into the Badlands" seasons 1-3

"Kevin can F*** Himself" seasons 1-2

"Preacher" seasons 1-4

"That Dirty Black Bag" season 1

"The Terror" season 1

There’s also another surprise. Beginning January 13, 2025, Netflix will debut two more series: the first season of "The Walking Dead: Dead City" and "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live."

This agreement is part of a larger plan for AMC. The cable network company tried out a similar plan in 2023 by temporarily moving "Fear the Walking Dead" and six other series to Max for two months. Turns out this was the right move since it directed more viewers to AMC’s platforms.

Subscribers can now look forward to exploring this rich (and very impressive) collection of AMC content, which promises to deliver hours of binge-worthy shows. Whether you're a die-hard "Walking Dead" fan like me or just want some new series to watch over the coming months, there's something for everyone in this exciting new addition to Netflix's ever-expanding library.

While you wait for these AMC shows to hit the streamer, why not check out Netflix’s top 10 series right now ? You can also binge-watch “The Walking Dead” seasons 1-11 on Netflix to fill your time.