New on Netflix: 5 movies and shows to watch this week (July 22-28)

The TV shows and movies new on Netflix this week may be too hot to handle.

If you understood that cringe-worthy bit of wordplay, you're probably an avid fan of Netflix's reality TV offerings. And if you are, I have good news — Netflix's hit show about attractive singles that you literally can't pay to keep their hands off each other is already part way through its sixth season. New episodes drop this Friday, so start catching up now.

Aside from steamy reality TV, there's also "The Decameron," an irreverent dark comedy about a plague sweeping through Italy in 1348. The hit family-friendly animated fantasy series "The Dragon Prince" also returns for its sixth season this Saturday.

Hungry for more? There's still plenty to choose from. Here is a complete day-by-day rundown of what's new on Netflix this week.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam'

Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube

If you listened to boy bands in the 1990s, you probably listened to a band managed by Lou Pearlman. He started by forming and funding the Backstreet Boys (perhaps you've heard of them) and then went on to do the same thing with NSYNC. Between these two bands, Pearlman was responsible for hundreds of millions of records sold.

However, it turned out that Pearlman was also one of the more prolific white-collar criminals the world has ever seen. In "Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam" Netflix uses a combination of never-before-seen archival footage and unique access to highlight the artists Pearlman managed and their epic rise to global stardom — as well as one of the longest-running Ponzi schemes in American history.

Watch on Netflix starting July 24

'Resurrected Rides'

Resurrected Rides | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube

For fans of the hit MTV show "Pimp My Ride," Netflix has a show for you. No, there's no Xzibit this time. Instead, comedian and actor Chris Redd takes on hosting duties. In "Resurrected Rides," Redd and a team of car experts take old, beaten-up cars and breathe new life into them with customized makeovers.

Highlights from the trailer include one van with a hammock now attached to the front of the car, as well as a life-size recreation of a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles toy van that launches fake pizzas.

Watch on Netflix starting July 24

'The Decameron'

The Decameron | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube

Today, the Tuscan countryside feels like the ideal vacation destination. But in 1348, the Black Plague was tearing through Italy, wreaking death and destruction. And it's in this setting that Netflix's "The Decameron" takes place.

In this Netflix original series, several wealthy nobles leave Firenze and take their servants to a villa to enjoy a drunken holiday and avoid the plague. But the wine-fulled shenanigans quickly devolve into a chaotic fight for survival. Fans of "The Great" and even "The White Lotus" should check out this dark comedy.

Watch on Netflix starting July 25

'The Dragon Prince' season 6

The Dragon Prince | Season 6 Official Teaser - YouTube

If you're a fan of the original "Avatar: The Last Airbender" series, like me, you've already caught up on "The Dragon Prince" and will be binging season 6 this weekend. But for those of you who are unfamiliar, this animated fantasy show takes place in a world where dragons, humans and elves all struggle to coexist. While the powerful dragon Avizandum manages to keep a tenuous peace for some time, that peace is shattered when humans kill the King of the Dragons.

The sixth season — titled "Book Six: Stars" — has the human mage Callum (Jack DeSena) and the Moonshadow Elf assassin Rayla (Paula Burrows) searching for a way to destroy the evil Startouch Elf Aaravos (Erik Dellums) before he can unleash chaos. While a show for most ages, there's some violence and dark themes, so maybe hold off on showing it to your littlest ones.

Watch on Netflix starting July 26

'Too Hot to Handle' season 6

Too Hot to Handle: Season 6 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube

What if we took a bunch of attractive people and threw them together on an island where they'll be partially clothed most of the time? That has been the premise of many a reality TV show. But in "Too Hot to Handle," there's a twist — if the show's AI overlord Lana catches contestants hooking up, they lose the prize money.

This show has been a runaway hit for Netflix and in season 6, there are still plenty of "naughty nymphos" trying to be good but ultimately failing. However, this new season has added a new twist in the form of a "Bad Lana," who encourages throwing the rules out the window. The first four episodes are already available to stream and three new episodes arrive this Friday.

Watch on Netflix starting July 26

Everything new on Netflix: July 22-28

JULY 23

"All American" season 6

JULY 24

"Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam" (Netflix documentary)

This compelling docuseries tracks the rise and fall of Lou Pearlman, the music mogul who created and exploited some of the biggest boy bands of the '90s.

"Love of my life" (CO) (Netflix series)

The young and fierce daughter of a wealthy landowner falls for a charismatic young laborer — only for their families to tear them apart.

"Resurrected Rides" (Netflix series)

Comedian Chris Redd works with a dream team of car experts to breathe new life into worn-out rides with stunning customized makeovers.

JULY 25

"The Decameron" (Netflix series)

In 1348, a plague strikes hard in the Italian countryside as a handful of nobles take their servants to a grand villa for a lavish holiday. But what starts as a wine-soaked sex romp turns into a scramble for survival in this dark comedy.

"Kleo" season 2 (DE) (Netflix series)

Former East German spy Kleo continues her whirlwind rampage through post-Cold War Europe, sending her deeper into her own past than she would like.

"Tokyo Swindlers" (JP) (Netflix series)

A team of swindlers gets wind of prime real estate worth 10 billion yen and will stop at nothing to pull off their most ambitious scam yet.

JULY 26

"The Dragon Prince" season 6 (Netflix Family series)

As Callum and Rayla set out in search of a way to destroy Aaravos, their friends face the elf's insidious influence in both Xadia and Katolis.

"Elite" Season 8 (ES) (Netflix series)

Omar and Nadia reunite just as graduation nears for students at Las Encinas and one last mystery pushes friendships — and enemies — to the brink.

"House of Ga'a" (NG) (Netflix film)

Bashorun Gaa recounts the rise and fall of a ruthless kingmaker who wielded deceit and voodoo to reign, only to be undone by his own blood.

"Non Negotiable" (MX) (Netflix film)

Hostage negotiator Alan Bender is called to rescue the president from a kidnapping, only to find himself also mediating to save his wife and marriage.

"Too Hot to Handle" season 6 (Netflix series) new episodes

New season, new prize fund, new twists — and a naughty new sidekick for Lana, who's stirring up trouble among the villa's sexy singles.

JULY 27

"The Man from U.N.C.L.E."

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 7/23/24



"Big Eyes"