Apple TV Plus top 10 shows — here are the 3 worth watching now

Sometimes, scrolling through endless lists of TV shows can feel like a daunting task. You know the feeling: you've settled into your favorite spot on the couch, remote in hand, only to spend the next hour searching for something that catches your eye. By that point, you’re probably not in the mood anymore. As a streaming writer, I understand how frustrating this can be.

But don’t worry — I recently found three standout shows that are absolutely worth your time, and they’re currently in the Apple TV Plus top 10. If you need quick options on one of the best streaming services , this guide is for you. Here are the top three Apple TV Plus shows you should start watching now (and they’re all new).

This is based on the Apple TV Plus top 10 shows as of Monday, July 22.

BEST SHOWS IN THE APPLE TV PLUS TOP 10

'Omnivore'

Omnivore â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

"Omnivore" is a documentary series created and narrated by renowned chef René Redzepi. This show explores the global impact and cultural significance of eight essential ingredients: banana, chile, coffee, corn, pork, rice, salt and tuna. Each episode takes you on a journey across various countries, including Denmark, Thailand, Japan and Mexico, showing how these ingredients have shaped societies and cultures throughout history.

Redzepi, along with Emmy Award-winning producer Matt Goulding, guides the audience through interesting stories behind these foods. You’ll learn more about their cultivation, transformation and consumption. As a bonus — this show currently has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes since it is "historically enlightening."

Watch on Apple TV Plus

'Lady in the Lake'

Lady in the Lake â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Now we have Natalie Portman’s new drama series for anyone who loves tension. "Lady in the Lake” is a gripping noir thriller set in 1966 Baltimore. The story revolves around Maddie Schwartz (Portman), a Jewish housewife who is trying to reinvent herself as an investigative journalist.

Her life intersects with Cleo Johnson (Moses Ingram), a mother trying to navigate the political underbelly of Black Baltimore. However, things take a turn when Maddie becomes obsessed with two separate murders: Cleo's mysterious death and an eleven-year-old named Tessie Durst (Bianca Belle). Her investigation eventually leads to a dangerous unraveling that affects everyone involved.

Watch on Apple TV Plus

'Sunny'

Sunny â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

A show that I’ve been enjoying, and one that reminds me of a darker version of "Big Hero 6", is the new comedic drama "Sunny". The show follows Suzie (Rashida Jones), an American woman living in Kyoto, Japan, who has to deal with the sudden and mysterious loss of her husband and son in a plane crash. To help “cope” with her grief, she is given a domestic robot named Sunny (voiced by Joanna Sotomura), made by her husband's electronics company.

Initially hesitant to interact with the slightly creepy robot, Suziue eventually develops an unexpected friendship with it as the two uncover the dark truth behind her family's disappearance. While "Sunny" does throw in some comedy, it focuses on the dark side of grief and how it manifests differently for everyone.

Watch on Apple TV Plus

APPLE TV PLUS TOP 10 SHOWS RIGHT NOW

1. "Presumed Innocent" (2024)

2. "Lady in the Lake" (2024)

3. "Ted Lasso" (2020)

4. "Sunny" (2024)

5. "The Last Thing He Told Me" (2023)

6. "Land of Women" (2024)

7. "Palm Royale" (2024)

8. "Omnivore" (2024)

9. "The Morning Show" (2019)

10. "Pachinko" (2022)